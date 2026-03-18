Rand Paul Demands to Know Why Trump’s DHS Pick Called Him a “Snake”

But the message wasn’t just for Kent. Instead, the size and scope of their reaction was a message to other Trump officials, warning them of the fallout if they publicly criticize the war.

Senior administration officials told The Guardian that prior to his exit, Kent was suspected of leaking information to the press, a suspicion that got him booted from both the presidential daily brief process and deliberations over Iran.

So far, 13 U.S. soldiers have been killed in the conflict, as have more than 20 Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. More than 1,400 Iranian civilians have been killed, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. Some 3.2 million people have been displaced, as the U.S.-Israeli strikes have damaged more than 42,000 civilian sites—such as homes, hospitals, and schools—across Iran, according to Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.