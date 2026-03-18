Rand Paul Demands to Know Why Trump’s DHS Pick Called Him a “Snake”
Senator Rand Paul also played a montage of video clips displaying Senator Markwayne Mullin’s violent behavior.
Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin had a history of bad blood to answer for during his nomination hearing to run the Department of Homeland Security, facing immediate backlash from one Republican colleague for his raucous tenure and disturbing political positions while participating in the upper chamber.
The so-called “MAGA warrior” was ripped apart as soon as the hearing began Wednesday morning. Mullin faced fierce criticism from Homeland Security Committee Chair Rand Paul, who accused him of promoting violence and suffering from severe anger issues.
Paul cited Mullin’s reaction to a November 2017 incident in which Paul was attacked by his neighbor, leaving him with several broken ribs.
Paul charged that Mullin “went on to brag” that he had “completely understood and approved of the assault,” asking Mullin to “explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and border patrol agents.”
The Kentuckian also drudged up another spat in which he and Mullin publicly disagreed over a bill that would stop funding for refugee welfare programs. Paul had introduced the bill, while Mullin opposed it.
“You were confronted by constituents that were angry because you voted against my amendment to stop all funding for refugee welfare programs,” Paul said. “Instead of explaining your vote to continue these welfare programs for refugees, you decided to transfer the blame.”
“You told the media that I was a ‘freaking snake’ and that you completely understood why I had been assaulted. I was shocked that you would justify this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain.
“I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force,” Paul added.
Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was relocated within the government two weeks ago following months of public controversies, but her position became especially tenuous after federal officers under her purview shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.
Mullin told Paul that he was willing to put their political differences aside.
“Let me earn your respect. Let me earn the job. I won’t fail you. I won’t back down from a challenge. And I also admit when I’m wrong,” Mullin said.
But Mullin has so far failed to take any accountability for his gross and unprofessional behavior in Congress. Paul also played a clip from a Senate hearing in 2023 in which Mullin tried to brawl with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. The hostile exchange was halted by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, but the fallout continued in the days after as Mullin refused to back down from the violence he started. Speaking with podcasters and broadcasters, Mullin invariably escalated the conflict, claiming he would “100 percent” bite and even duel the union boss.