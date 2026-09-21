What Natalie Harp Showed Trump Before He Banned CNN from White House

Trump has floated the idea of banning news entities from the White House several times before, but he never actually went through with it. That was reportedly thanks to his aides, who were previously able to convince him that there were other, less obvious avenues to restricting access to the executive mansion, such as limiting reporters’ participation in the press pool.

But Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”

In recent years, Trump has aggressively pursued legal action against several major news entities, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News (as well as the broadcaster’s parent company, Paramount). He also sued the Des Moines Register, its parent company Gannett, and pollster J. Ann Selzer in December 2024, retroactively claiming that presidential polls the paper had published prior to Election Day were election interference.