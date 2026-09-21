What Natalie Harp Showed Trump Before He Banned CNN from White House
Donald Trump has banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House.
Moments before Donald Trump banned three of America’s biggest news organizations from the White House Friday, he was chatting with Natalie Harp.
His beloved executive aide had reportedly shown Trump a compilation of coverage from MS NOW in which several broadcasters flamed Trump’s administration. The president was already irate that his executive decisions (most notably, the financially deleterious and illegal Kennedy Center rebrand) did not have more defenders, but the clips pushed his mounting frustrations to a “fever pitch,” The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Hours later, Trump banned MS NOW from the White House, alongside CNN and Politico.
The unprecedented move caught most of the White House by surprise, according to sources that spoke with the Journal. Nonetheless, they immediately got to work putting Trump’s plan into action. By Saturday, the outlets’ reporters were officially barred.
A White House official noted that senior staffers were with the president when he made the announcement. One senior official was exasperated when they spoke to the Journal, remarking that the ban would do little to improve the tone of Trump’s press coverage.
“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”
Trump did not identify specific stories that he felt fell into that category, though earlier in the day, he lamented online that “CNN is so dishonest.”
“Everything they say is slanted against the Republican Party,” Trump wrote. “They are truly FAKE NEWS!”
Trump has floated the idea of banning news entities from the White House several times before, but he never actually went through with it. That was reportedly thanks to his aides, who were previously able to convince him that there were other, less obvious avenues to restricting access to the executive mansion, such as limiting reporters’ participation in the press pool.
But Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”
In recent years, Trump has aggressively pursued legal action against several major news entities, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News (as well as the broadcaster’s parent company, Paramount). He also sued the Des Moines Register, its parent company Gannett, and pollster J. Ann Selzer in December 2024, retroactively claiming that presidential polls the paper had published prior to Election Day were election interference.