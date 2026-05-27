Trump’s Secret Team Focused on “Remigration” Exposed
Remigration is a far-right term that means the mass deportation of all nonwhite people.
A small office inside the State Department has quietly been chipping away, with little to no oversight, to enact Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation agenda.
The Office of Remigration was created about a year ago, but it has managed to stay out of the limelight ever since. It has not appeared in the State Department’s social media feeds, and no mention of it can be found on the State Department’s official website.
Apparently named after a racist, far-right scheme to expel minorities and immigrants, the office is responsible for processing payments possibly worth tens of millions of dollars to facilitate the deportation of immigrants to countries they may not even originally be from, Wired reported Wednesday.
“Who’s to know where the money goes because there’s no real monitoring, or any kind of accountability attached to these payments,” a source familiar with the work at the Office of Remigration told Wired. “In fact, it was made pretty explicit to us by our leadership that they weren’t interested in applying the same levels of accountability as we had traditionally applied to any kind of federal funding that we were responsible for managing to international organizations or NGOs.”
In response to a request for comment, the State Department wrote:
“President Trump promised to reverse the Biden-era invasion of illegal aliens and once again make America a country for Americans. Remigration puts these words into action.… The Office of Remigration directly addresses the top priorities of the National Security Strategy: reinstating border security as the primary element of national security and ending mass migration.”
Remigration is a far-right fixation that claims ethnic cleansing can restore Western nations to their “former glory.” The concept originated in Europe and focused on the preservation of a white European identity. Yet, after traversing the Atlantic, the concept of remigration has found a broader audience in the U.S. and Canada, and even lodged itself into the minds in the White House.
Both Trump and his key immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, have used the term in social media posts ahead of the 2024 election.
“As President I will immediately end the migrant invasion of America,” Trump wrote in September 2024. “We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).”
Practically no immigrant group in America—the famed country of immigrants—is safe to stay, though certain subgroups are obvious targets of the movement. They include nonwhite minority populations and the children of immigrants, all of whom remigration advocates claim should be deported to their place of racial ancestry.
A lone document published in January by the State Department shed further light on the office’s responsibilities.
“Remigration and border security are central to our diplomatic engagements, especially to those in our hemisphere,” the department wrote in a strategic planning document. “That includes ensuring foreign countries facilitate the repatriation of their nationals who have no right to remain in the United States; negotiating arrangements with other countries to accept the transfer of asylum claimants and illegal aliens removed from American communities; and working with DHS to support voluntary remigration.”