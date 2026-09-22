Trump’s Solution for His Own Media Ban Is an Instant Bust
Trump TV isn’t so popular, it turns out.
The president’s ratings are in the gutter.
The White House launched “TrumpTV: The Essentials Station” on Monday. The digital streaming service provides a 24/7 rotation of Trump’s rallies, speeches, and announcements, offering the American public another opportunity to tap their omnipresent president directly into their veins.
Donald Trump’s deputy assistant Kaelan Dorr described the need for such a platform on X shortly after its launch, lamenting that “the press, in some cases, reported inaccurately or not at all on the Administration’s many record breaking accomplishments on behalf of all Americans.”
Trump TV is a constant “livestream of the Administration’s greatest hits, unfiltered,” Dorr noted.
The administration’s push for Trump TV is the direct result of Trump attempting to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. The rest of the presidential press pool has ceased live coverage in solidarity with the three outlets as they sue Trump to restore their access.
But even amid a broadcast media blackout, practically nobody has tuned in to see what Trump is up to.
At the time of publication, just 1,700 viewers were watching the president’s YouTube stream. Trump TV offered a smattering of old news, switching from an ancient Trump rally to a Melania Trump speech about the creative uses for AI that she originally delivered in January.
Fourteen hours earlier, Trump TV had launched with around 8,000 viewers, according to The Daily Beast. That’s when it peaked.
About 90 minutes after that, viewership declined to 4,000. By 9 p.m. on Monday, its audience had sunk to 3,000 viewers—a paltry percentage of the channel’s 3,220,000 subscribers.
Trump announced Friday that he was banning MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, writing on Truth Social that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.”
The president’s unprecedented attack on the free press inspired collective action by America’s largest broadcasters, which considered the ban an assault on the First Amendment and an affront to news institutions across the country. By Monday, all the broadcasters in the White House press pool—including NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News—had joined together to suspend coverage of the president and his actions until he reversed course.
By Monday afternoon, Trump’s plan to silence the media had clearly backfired: The absence of any prominent media organizations left Trump without a microphone and without a camera at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the White House lawn, delivering remarks that nobody could hear.