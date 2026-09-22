JD Vance Rips Health Care Away From Hundreds of Thousands of People
All in the name of preventing fraud, apparently.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are about to lose their Obamacare coverage.
While the president was busy threatening Iran, Cuba, and Mexico during a protracted speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning, the rest of his administration was preparing to radically pare down the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Vice President JD Vance said that 750,000 people were fraudulently enrolled in the program and that their access would be imminently canceled. Vance added that additional verification would be taken for another 419,000 people in the marketplace.
“We’re going to make sure that they’re, first of all, legal residents of the United States of America, and second of all that they meet the income threshold requirements in order to receive these Obamacare benefits,” Vance said.
He added that the administration would also suspend some ACA brokers that it believes inappropriately enrolled Americans into the government subsidized program.
The Affordable Care Act’s marketplace has had an immense impact on the way that the U.S. approaches health insurance coverage. Roughly one in seven U.S. residents are enrolled in the marketplace, according to data from the Treasury Department. A record 24 million Americans signed up for coverage through the ACA marketplace at the beginning of 2025, roughly double the number of people who enrolled just four years earlier, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yet Republicans have fought tooth and nail to repeal and replace the program since it was signed into existence in 2010. Donald Trump originally campaigned on the issue in 2016, promising to end Obamacare, though he and his allies have not yet proven completely successful.
Last summer, the conservative caucus slashed $1.1 trillion from the ACA’s appropriations via Trump’s “big, beautiful” law.
Yet their opposition to the program ignorantly dismisses its results: Health care is remarkably cheaper when everyone is insured. Historically, large numbers of uninsured Americans have made premiums more expensive for the insured.