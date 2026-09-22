JD Vance Rips Health Care Away From Hundreds of Thousands of People

Vice President JD Vance said that 750,000 people were fraudulently enrolled in the program and that their access would be imminently canceled. Vance added that additional verification would be taken for another 419,000 people in the marketplace.

“We’re going to make sure that they’re, first of all, legal residents of the United States of America, and second of all that they meet the income threshold requirements in order to receive these Obamacare benefits,” Vance said.

He added that the administration would also suspend some ACA brokers that it believes inappropriately enrolled Americans into the government subsidized program.