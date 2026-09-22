Trump’s Approval Rating Tanks Further Just Weeks Ahead of Midterms
Pretty much no one supports the Iran war.
Even Republicans are abandoning President Donald Trump over his disastrous handling of the war against Iran.
CNN Washington bureau chief David Chalian joined anchor Pamela Brown Tuesday morning to discuss the damning results of a recent CNN survey taking the public temperature on Trump’s extended military campaign in the Middle East.
The poll found that nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of respondents said that the United States was not winning the war against Iran. That result is especially humiliating for Trump considering that the president has spent months falsely claiming that the U.S. has already won the conflict.
Even worse, only 26 percent of respondents approved of how Trump was handling the war.
“That was 33 percent back in March,” Chalian said. “This has never been a popular war, Pamela, but it’s down seven points here overall, largely driven by Republicans abandoning the president on this issue.
“He’s down 13 percentage points in Republican approval of his handling of the war,” Chalian continued. “This war is nothing short of a political disaster for Donald Trump.”
Trump’s supposedly “six-week war” has extended to more than seven months with no sign of stopping ahead of November’s midterm elections—in a troubling sign for the president’s party.
Last week, multiple U.S. military sources claimed that more service members had died in the conflict than previously disclosed by the Department of Defense. The Pentagon also released estimates that the war has already cost American taxpayers roughly $45.1 billion, not including the tens of billions of dollars it will cost to replace munitions.