Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Approval Rating Tanks Further Just Weeks Ahead of Midterms

Pretty much no one supports the Iran war.

Donald Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Even Republicans are abandoning President Donald Trump over his disastrous handling of the war against Iran.

CNN Washington bureau chief David Chalian joined anchor Pamela Brown Tuesday morning to discuss the damning results of a recent CNN survey taking the public temperature on Trump’s extended military campaign in the Middle East.

The poll found that nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of respondents said that the United States was not winning the war against Iran. That result is especially humiliating for Trump considering that the president has spent months falsely claiming that the U.S. has already won the conflict.

Even worse, only 26 percent of respondents approved of how Trump was handling the war.

“That was 33 percent back in March,” Chalian said. “This has never been a popular war, Pamela, but it’s down seven points here overall, largely driven by Republicans abandoning the president on this issue.

“He’s down 13 percentage points in Republican approval of his handling of the war,” Chalian continued. “This war is nothing short of a political disaster for Donald Trump.”

Trump’s supposedly “six-week war” has extended to more than seven months with no sign of stopping ahead of November’s midterm elections—in a troubling sign for the president’s party.

Last week, multiple U.S. military sources claimed that more service members had died in the conflict than previously disclosed by the Department of Defense. The Pentagon also released estimates that the war has already cost American taxpayers roughly $45.1 billion, not including the tens of billions of dollars it will cost to replace munitions.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brags About Looting Another Country in Bonkers U.N. Address

Donald Trump boasted about ransacking Venezuela.

Donald Trump speaks at the U.N. General Assembly
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump bragged to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday about looting Venezuela—and threatened that Cuba may be next.

“Last month, we signed the largest oil deal in history, covering 65 billion barrels of oil which will benefit both Venezuela and the United States enormously and help drive down the cost of energy all over the world,” Trump said.

“So it’s perhaps the biggest deal—it was a war, but it is perhaps the biggest deal ever made. ‘To the visitor belong the spoils,’ you’ve all heard that.”

It seems that Trump may mean that literally. Americans and Venezuelans have no idea what’s happened to the billions of dollars in revenue from oil that the Trump administration stole from Venezuela.

The president continued to boast about his mounting (and illegal) military action in Latin America, before turning his attention to the next target of his takeover.

“My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure, the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under,” Trump said. “It’s an absolutely failed state. It’s failing like never before, and it will fall.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was already “deep into negotiations,” Trump said. The Cuban delegation walked out of the room during this portion of his speech.

Of course, Trump’s statements—and his actions—are an affront to the United Nations, which was established to foster international cooperation and curb unchecked aggression.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s FBI Killed Bombshell Bribery Investigation Into Susan Collins

The FBI was investigating a pay-to-play scheme involving Senator Susan Collins and a top donor. Then Trump was elected and the investigation disappeared.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins holding a stack of papers and her phone
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

A massive new report from ProPublica shows that the FBI was investigating Republican Senator Susan Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed it.

In 2019, Collins Super PAC head Scott Reed met at a D.C. coffee shop with three executives from Hawaiian defense contractor Navatek and asked them for a $500,000 contribution. The executives counter-offered—proposing an even bigger donation in return for tens of millions of dollars in federal defense contracts. They suggested obscuring the donation through a fake shell company called “the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers”—as it is extremely illegal for government contractors to make political donations and for Collins to exchange federal contracts for said donations.

The Collins PAC received $150,000 from Navatek CEO Martin Kao right after the meeting, and two months later he told the company that Collins committed to giving them $32 million in naval contracts. Kao was eventually federally charged for campaign finance crimes and loan defrauding in 2022, and faces years in prison. No one from Collins’s office was charged.

Kao made all of this known to the FBI in the hopes of lessening his sentence, giving interviews all the way up into 2024. His statements revealed a massive pay-to-play apparatus that involved multiple staffers and sitting members of Congress, totaling $900,000 in Navatek donations and more than $40 million a year in federal contracts in return.

According to ProPublica, the FBI was prepared to open a massive bribery probe at the end of 2024, but the team heading the FBI investigation was eliminated when President Trump returned to office—with some of its members even being fired for investigating Trump in the past.

This is yet another instance in which the Trump administration turned a blind eye to corruption. This had the potential to be one of the biggest probes in recent history. Now we may never know the extent to which Collins—and other members of Congress—were in the pocket of this defense contractor. Kao has made political donations to dozens of politicians from both parties, including Jim Clyburn, Lindsey Graham, Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tulsi Gabbard.

ProPublica writes that Collins was by far Navatek’s most important business partner, doing everything she could to funnel government contracts to Kao as his company funded her campaign, even getting checks within 24 hours of votes on the defense spending bill. Collins once told Kao, “You’ve seen me deliver,” in a meeting, and Collins specifically thanked Kao, suggesting that she knew the details of their arrangement.

An even more troubling detail: The product of Navatek’s massive federal contracts were 3D-printed boats that the Navy never actually wanted—and never received.

Collins’s office denies any allegations of pay-to-play, calling them “outlandish.” This report of her accepting bribes from a defense lobbyist turned felon comes in the midst of her highly contested November Senate election.

Read the full report here.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Brazil’s President Warns United Nations About U.S. and Israel

The Brazilian president addressed the United Nations right before Trump—and used the opportunity to call out the United States.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called out the failure of the United Nations to prevent war, mentioning Israel’s genocide in Gaza and repeatedly criticizing President Trump’s policies during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York Tuesday.

“Generations of Palestinians will carry the pain and trauma left by the genocide of women and children perpetrated by the Netanyahu government in Gaza,” Lula said. He criticized the Trump administration’s sanctioning of Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, saying she “must not be silenced for telling the truth.”

“Illegal settlements in the West Bank are making the two-state solution increasingly unviable, essential for Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety,” Lula added.

On the Iran war, Lula said the “Strait of Hormuz has become a battleground when it should be a vital passage for international trade.”

Regarding the Trump administration’s actions to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Lula said that the “Venezuelan people deserve to decide their own destiny.” Addressing the White House’s pressure campaign against the Cuban government, Lula said that “the world watches in horror as collective punishment is imposed on 10 million people by an illegal economic and energy embargo.”

Lula additionally took a shot at the U.S. deployment of warships to Latin America, saying, “We do not need aircraft carriers guarding our waters. We need cooperation to block the flow of weapons and money that feeds organized crime. That’s the spirit of the proposal that I personally handed to the U.S. president.”

The Brazilian president closed his speech by alluding to Trump’s ally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (currently serving a prison sentence for abuses of power and trying to undermine the country’s 2022 elections).

“We will not allow the enemies of democracy, whether domestic or foreign, to undermine popular will. Brazilian democracy belongs to Brazilians. Brazil continues to be a sovereign country. Nobody, nobody will turn us away from this path,” Lula said.

“We are called to choose between multilateralism or unilateralism, democracy or extremism, sovereignty or subordination.”

Lula is one of the few left-leaning Latin American leaders who have survived the Trump administration’s rightward policies in the region. Since his election in 2024 not only did Trump depose and arrest Maduro, but he is pressuring Cuba’s leadership and he gave heavy support to Colombia’s right-wing President Abelardo De La Espriella prior to his election earlier this year.

Unlike the U.S., Brazil tried and convicted its corrupt right-wing president, and just like last year, Lula used his U.N. speech to stand up for his principles rather than cower in fear of being sanctioned or worse.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Casually Mulls Sending Iran “Into Hell” in Deranged U.N. Speech

“Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic?” Donald Trump mused in front of the U.N. General Assembly.

Donald Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump openly mused about Iran’s potential annihilation before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

Speaking before representatives of 193 countries, Trump painted two pictures for a potential peace deal with Iran, offering the country the chance to rebuild or be completely destroyed.

“But I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?

“Or, do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly? Never giving them a chance to kill and destroy countries again?” Trump continued.

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” Trump asked rhetorically. “But I believe we’ll make a deal, right after the election.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also scheduled to deliver an address to the General Assembly this week.

Trump’s incendiary remarks follow escalating rhetoric by both countries. On Sunday, Trump told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst that his current options include “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal.”

In response, a spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Monday that “if a new aggression takes place, we will definitely change the weapons and geography of the war.”

Trump told Yingst that he would “probably” be open to meeting with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the General Assembly, though he added that the coming weekend would be “no different from any other weekend.”

Trump has promised for months that his son-in-law, real estate developer Jared Kushner, and real estate developer turned U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were on the brink of negotiating a peace deal with Tehran. That has not panned out.

Instead, the war has dragged on for seven months. Some of Trump’s closest advisers—including Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio—have reportedly discussed the possibility that the conflict could extend beyond Inauguration Day 2029.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington