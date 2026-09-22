Trump’s Approval Rating Tanks Further Just Weeks Ahead of Midterms

The poll found that nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of respondents said that the United States was not winning the war against Iran. That result is especially humiliating for Trump considering that the president has spent months falsely claiming that the U.S. has already won the conflict.

Even worse, only 26 percent of respondents approved of how Trump was handling the war.

“That was 33 percent back in March,” Chalian said. “This has never been a popular war, Pamela, but it’s down seven points here overall, largely driven by Republicans abandoning the president on this issue.