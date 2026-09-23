Trump Official Was in an Abusive “Cult”-Like AA Group
Brendan Carr does not appear to have participated in the abuse.
Former members of the the Washington-based Alcoholics Anonymous chapter known as the Midtown Group call it more of a “sex cult” than a support group. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was reportedly a member for a decade.
Young people flocked to the Midtown Group in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a social haven away from alcohol. But instead they would find that the group’s leader, a fiftysomething named Michael Quinones, would come to control nearly every aspect of their lives, according to an investigation by The Guardian.
One former member of the group told The Guardian that Quinones was the “Epstein of AA.” He would coerce and pressure women and girls as young as 16 into “dating” and having sex with men sometimes many decades their senior. But it was not always apparent to those “entrenched” in Midtown that what was happening was wrong.
“Obviously it was widely known that teenage girls were sleeping with older men, it was such a part of our culture. It took me to my late 20s to understand it was wrong,” one woman told The Guardian. “I was 16, sleeping with a 55-year-old. That was just the way things worked there.”
Another former member told the newspaper that what happened to her could be described as sex trafficking.
The Guardian investigation was built on interviews with 14 former members of the group, recordings of Midtown sobriety discussions, and photographs. Carr joined the group in 1996, when he was 17 years old, and remained a presence until at least 2005, when he was recorded at Midtown discussing his own sobriety journey. The following year, Carr was photographed at a men’s retreat, a few rows behind Quinones.
People that knew Carr at the time said they did not believe he engaged in any misconduct. Instead, one former member described Carr as a “safe respite” from the psychological manipulation that suffused the rest of the group.
One woman recalled that Carr had snuck her French fries to eat after Quinones had forced her onto a strict diet. The group leader liked his women “bone thin,” she said.
Another former member said that Carr was “never among” the predators, going so far as to describe him as a “victim of Midtown.” Yet another described Carr as sensitive and desperate for approval.
Still, some others insisted that Carr’s speckled history be made public because of the tremendous influence afforded him by his position in the Trump administration.
“The wounds inflicted upon us during our time trapped at Midtown have formed scars,” one former member named Lydia told The Guardian. “A man who has the power to control what types of stories the mainstream public have access to is a man who should expect the narrative of his own life to fall under scrutiny.”
Under Carr’s command, the FCC has targeted ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as their parent companies. Carr even went so far as to describe his agency’s investigation into CBS as a “penalty.”
A spokesperson for Carr denied that the FCC chairman had been a member of the Midtown Group “up to and through 2006,” and claimed that Carr’s decision to get “sober over 30 years ago as a teenager” was being weaponized by a small group of people in order to “embarrass or pressure him into doing his job differently.”