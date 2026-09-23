Trump Official Was in an Abusive “Cult”-Like AA Group

“Why would I say no? Everybody’s trying to please me,” one former administration official said of Trump’s worldview. There has been no official decision made on renaming Ford’s Theatre, and it’s unclear what other buildings have been considered.

This comes in the wake of Trump’s previous failed naming attempts. Most notable was his effort to rename the Kennedy Center the “Trump-Kennedy” Center, which was legally rejected. In response, he tried to place “renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump,” somewhere on the historic venue. That was also struck down in court, leading him to shut down the center indefinitely for “renovations” (spite, in reality). Now those most willing to tap-dance for him are searching the city for other buildings he can claim.

Ford’s Theatre would be a particularly disrespectful thing for Trump to stake claim over, as it was the site of one of the most brutal presidential assassinations ever—and happened to a president who is much more widely beloved than Trump. Maybe he feels a certain kinship to Lincoln given attempts made on his life. Either way, it’s obvious that Trump’s ego is more important than actually doing anything that would have a positive material impact on the lives of American citizens.