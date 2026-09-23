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Massive Error Affects Unknown Number of Texas Voter Registrations

The state Department of Public Safety wouldn’t say how many voters are affected.

Voters climb up some steps to cast their ballots on election day.
Voters in Austin arrive to cast their ballots for the Texas primary election on March 3.
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Voters in Austin arrive to cast their ballots for the Texas primary election on March 3.

Just over a month before the midterm elections in November, Texas has a backlog of voter registrations thanks to an error by the state Department of Public Safety.

Votebeat reports that an unknown number of voter registration applications have yet to be processed in Texas due to DPS failing to send the applications that came from the agency’s online driver’s license portal to county officials.

State officials told the news outlet that they would begin delivering the applications to counties overnight. They said that many of the voter registrations were incomplete, but didn’t say exactly what information was missing, how many voters were affected, or when the problem started. The secretary of state’s office said it only discovered the problem last week.

Texas has an October 5 voter registration deadline this year, and depending on the scale of the problem, counties could be backed up with processing voter registrations for the next two weeks. If a voter’s registration is not processed before then, the Texas secretary of state’s office says they can still vote as long as they turned in their application before the deadline.

“A voter who registered through DPS online services but does not appear on the rolls can cast a provisional ballot,” Alicia Pierce, an office spokesperson, said in an email to Votebeat. “Election officials have an established method with DPS to check the transaction. If that voter did register, the provisional vote will be counted.”

From 2020 through 2024, nearly six million Texans used the DPS website to register to vote, according to testimony DPS officials gave to the Texas legislature in 2025. The state has over 18 million registered voters overall. This is only the latest bad news for Texas voters, as Texas’s third largest county, Tarrant County, is closing one-third of its polling stations.

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Mitch McConnell Is Entirely Nonverbal in New Video

The 84-year-old senator also appeared to freeze up.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits in a committee meeting
Senator Mitch McConnell
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senator Mitch McConnell

Senator Mitch McConnell is still refusing to speak publicly after a monthslong absence from the Senate, raising concerns about whether he is still fit for office.

A video posted on X Tuesday by Desiree Townsend, the conservative journalist who first reported on McConnell’s health emergency, showed the longtime Kentucky Republican being wheeled into a large black car ahead of a Senate vote.

As Townsend questioned McConnell on his weekend and whether he felt ready to return to work, the Republican offered only a weak wave. “Do you want to be at work, sir? Would you rather be home?” Townsend asked, but still McConnell did not reply. As the car door slowly closed, McConnell held up a peace sign.

In her post, Townsend wrote that McConnell “appeared somewhat confused by the rain and showed a delayed response, but still gave no verbal acknowledgment.”

This isn’t the only alarming development in McConnell’s ongoing health saga. This past weekend, his wife, Elaine Chao, stood in for McConnell at an event at the University of Louisiana’s McConnell Center.

In June, McConnell was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home and rushed to the hospital. His office spent weeks refusing to explain his extended hospitalization or elaborate on his eventual return to Capitol Hill. Since returning, McConnell has not appeared lucid or aware, and has remained eerily silent to the public. When the Republican finally did break his silence, he voted incorrectly on a Senate bill and had to be instructed on how to vote.

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Iran President Tells U.N. Iran Will Not Bow Down to Trump’s Terrorism

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said there’s no way Trump is getting the Strait of Hormuz like this.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the podium at the U.N. General Assembly.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23
John Lamparski/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his United Nations General Assembly speech to call out President Trump and Israel, challenging narratives about Iran as a terrorist threat, shedding light on the aggressions committed against the Iranian population, and doubling down on Iran’s hold on the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States president described us as terrorists. We have been the victims of terrorism. I come from an Iran in which our esteemed Supreme Leader was assassinated without any legal framework or reason,” Pezeshkian said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled for 37 years until his assassination in February. “I come from an Iran where in truth, they bombed a school … with weapons used by the United States and Israel. They were innocent.... Those who are terrorists … describe us as such.”

It was at this point in Pezeshkian’s speech that the U.S. delegate to the U.N. walked out—as the Cuban and Iranian delegations had done during Trump’s speech the day before.

“We responded, but we did not hit civilian populations,” he continued. “They came into surrounding territories and targeted our universities, our health care centers, our schools, our hospitals.”

The Iranian president also refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, an issue that has caused prices to rise in the U.S. and one that Trump claimed would be resolved months ago.

“In the waters of the Strait of Hormuz … we cannot let some have free access and gain their interest from a waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggressions upon us, to impose insecurity upon us, to forbid us access to our own waterways,” he said. “They close access for us to our own waterway, yet they keep supplying missiles and deadly military technologies to bring insecurity to all of the lands surrounding that waterway.”

He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to pursuing “peaceful nuclear technology”—which Trump has long claimed to be an existential threat to the entire world.

“Iran does not accept for nuclear technology to be at the exclusive disposal of some, of a handful. We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours,” Pezeshkian said. “We say it clearly: no nuclear weapons, and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology.”

This speech comes the day after Trump asked the U.N. audience—in front of the Iranian delegation—if he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly” or “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” It comes almost seven months into a war that has resulted in at least 3,000 Iranian deaths, 19 American deaths, and virtually none of the Trump administration’s initial goals.

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U.S. Rep. Leaves U.N. as Iranian President Calls Out Killing Kids

The U.S. delegate at the United Nations General Assembly didn’t want to hear about children killed in the Iran war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gestures and speaks at the UNGA
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly

The only present U.S. representative walked out of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday.

The quiet protest came immediately after Pezeshkian mentioned two airstrikes by American forces in February that killed 178 civilians, most of them children.

Pezeshkian showed images of the sites to the international delegation, holding up posterboards and books that contained photographs before and after the devastation of Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab.

“You see these children? These children perished under bombs with weapons used by the United States and Israel,” Pezeshkian said. “They were innocent, had committed no crimes.”

He then displayed pictures of the second attack site, a sports complex in Lamerd.

“A sports hall, where children were busy playing,” Pezeshkian said. “The United States, by using weapons with multiple warheads, targeted that sports hall. They martyred, assassinated, our scientists, our men, women, and children.”

“Those who are terrorists, and train and protect terrorists, describe us as such,” Pezeshkian continued as the U.S. representative stood up from his desk and walked out. “We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists.”

At the time of the strikes, U.S. military officials denied that they were behind the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that the U.S. “never” targets civilians during foreign conflicts. Early reports indicated that outdated Pentagon intel had led them to believe that the school was actually an Iranian base.

But a report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, submitted earlier this month to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, found that the U.S. had, unequivocally, perpetrated the bloodshed. The independent group found “reasonable grounds” to believe that the U.S. committed war crimes in Iran because American military officials had failed to do basic due diligence on the proposed attack site, such as analyzing publicly available information that would have revealed the site was a children’s school and not a military base.

The group confirmed that the U.S. was behind the attacks by analyzing the damage the strikes inflicted on the surrounding area, as well as to the victims’ bodies. The group said the distinctive pockmarking left behind by a wide spray of tungsten bullets suggested that the weapon of choice was Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike missiles, also identified as “PRsM.” The U.S., the independent body concluded, is the only nation in the conflict that possessed such weapons.

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Postal Worker Says He Threw Out Hundreds of Ballots Out of “Laziness”

A USPS worker was indicted for throwing away around 300 ballots.

USPS van
Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was indicted for throwing away hundreds of ballots in Utah, claiming that he did so because he felt lazy.

According to court documents, the mail carrier, Damon Matai Seei, said his June 3 mail load was too heavy, and in an effort to “lighten his workload,” he threw some of the mail into a dumpster in a church parking lot. The mail he threw away included advertisements and about 300 ballots he was supposed to deliver to voters in Eagle Mountain, Utah, for a June 23 primary election.

Thanks to Seei, those voters never got their ballots, and some of them were not able to vote in the election. Now Seei is being charged in the U.S. District Court in Utah for secretion, destruction, and delay of mail.

Court documents say Seei admitted to throwing out mail because he was “overwhelmed” by how much he had to deliver that day. He claimed in a written statement that the load felt “heavier” than usual that day, and that he chose to get “rid of advertisement mail” to focus on other deliveries, not realizing that he was throwing away ballots.

Seei denied a political motive, claiming that he didn’t have a political agenda, isn’t a “very political person, and did not intend to disrupt the “political process.” Instead, he said he made a “poor decision” based on “frustration” and “laziness.” But law enforcement officers, according to court records, said that Seei put aside the ballots at the beginning of his shift and didn’t deliver a single one, throwing them in a dumpster within about 90 minutes of beginning his route. He only worked six hours that day, leaving early at 3:15 p.m.

“The evidence does not suggest that Seei made any effort at all to deliver the approximately 300 mail-in ballots. Nor does it seem plausible that he could not have noticed them—even if he mixed them in with advertisements at some point,” the documents state.

We don’t know for sure if Seei actually was feeling lazy or had an ulterior motive, but President Trump did have his supporters pledge to “cheat like hell” at the Republican midterm convention earlier this month. Scores of ballots around the country have been thrown out for lateness, and a spacing issue nearly led to a Florida county’s ballots being blocked by the USPS. With an election less than two months away, more mail-in ballot chaos could be coming.

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