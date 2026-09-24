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NYPD Arrests Protesters—Including Celebrities—as Netanyahu Speaks

Over 100 people were arrested ahead of Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations, protest organizers said.

NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, September 24.
NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, on September 24.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, on September 24.

Police arrested dozens of protesters who filled the streets around the United Nations Thursday in advance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before the U.N. General Assembly. 

Those arrested included Daraliza Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th congressional district, New York City Council member Chi Ossé, Chelsea Manning, Linda Sarsour, and celebrities including Hannah Eindbinder, Susan Sarandon, and comedian Caleb Hearon. They were among at least 100 protesters detained by police, organizers told The Guardian.

The protest, which was led by Jewish Voice for Peace, included other famous celebrities, as well, including Elliot Page, Chris Rabb, and Cynthia Nixon, though it is unclear if they were also arrested.  

Prior to her arrest, Chevalier told PIX11 News that “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs at The Hague, and it cannot be that he comes to our city unchallenged.”

“So many New Yorkers refuse to be complicit in a genocide,” Chevalier said. “If the police officers tell us to disperse, I will not be leaving, which will likely mean that I will be arrested today. I think it is deeply ironic that a man who is wanted by the International Criminal Court has not faced justice, has not been arrested, and that our government has refused to actually act on that warrant as he has committed the most heinous and atrocious crimes against humanity within our lifetimes.”

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu almost two years ago, but since the U.S. is not a signatory to the court, he is able to travel to the country without fear of arrest or prosecution. The Trump administration instead sanctioned the court in February 2025, and plans to take further measures in the coming days against anyone who engages in financial transactions with the ICC. Shortly after the arrests of protesters, Netanyahu found himself speaking to a sparse audience, as many delegates chose to leave the U.N. building rather than listen to his speech. 

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Everyone Walks Out of U.N. Before Netanyahu Says a Single Word

The Israeli prime minister is increasingly isolated in the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures and speaks at the UNGA
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of representatives from participating member countries staged a mass walkout at the United Nations Thursday, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked up to the podium to begin speaking.

There are 193 countries in the United Nations General Assembly. It was the second year in a row that delegates protested Netanyahu’s appearance. As nearly everybody in the room stood up and filed out of the main hall, others remained but stood up and applauded the international protest.

Meanwhile, around the room, supporters of the Israeli leader began chanting, “Am Yisrael Chai,” a refrain that translates to “The nation of Israel lives.”

Netanyahu’s appearance came hours after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke to the General Assembly. Abbas decried what he described as Israel’s “malicious colonial scheme” to steal and control Gaza and the West Bank, and force Palestinians off the land.

Outside on the street, police were arresting participants of another protest. Hundreds of protesters with Jewish Voices for Peace—including celebrities Elliot Page, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder, and Chelsea Manning—blocked the U.N.’s entrance road, chanting, “We charged you with genocide, Netanyahu you can’t hide.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated calls for Netanyahu’s arrest ahead of the General Assembly.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be: a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” the mayor told CNN on Monday.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest in 2024, charging him with war crimes after Hamas attacked an Israeli music festival on October 7, 2023. Earlier this month, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu received dozens of warnings ahead of the impending attack but chose to ignore them.

“If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it,” Mamdani said.

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Federal Judge Torches ICE for Mass Detention in “Degrading” Conditions

The judge issued an injunction on the policy.

A masked ICE agent
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

A federal judge issued a permanent injunction Thursday on conditions at ICE’s New York City office at Federal 26 Plaza, finding that officers had subjected immigrant detainees to overcrowded rooms, unsanitary conditions, insufficient food and water, as well as inadequate sleeping conditions, medical care, and legal counsel.

“For want of sufficient appropriate places to put them, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (‘ICE’) has confined many of those arrested in overcrowded, squalid, and degrading rooms for excessive periods of time,” wrote District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in his ruling.

Before the summer of 2025, ICE generally held fewer than 10 detainees at a time in a series of “hold rooms” on the tenth floor of the agency’s offices. “Toward the end of May 2025, however, that number increased to the point where ICE typically was holding between forty and seventy detainees in the hold rooms at any given time,” Kaplan wrote.

Detainees were kept in these conditions for “far longer than 72 hours,” the judge stated. One person who was detained for nine and a half days said they were held with 70 other men, in a room so small that they “were all bunched up.”

ICE did not offer detainees cots, pillows, or blankets. Instead, people were forced to sleep on aluminum or mylar sheets on hard concrete floors. One detainee claimed the air conditioning made the room feel like an “icebox,” while another said that staying in such a crowded room was “like being in an oven.” The lights were kept on at all hours, and many did not have the space even to lie down.

ICE maintained that detainees were offered three meals a day, but detainees reported that they were offered only one meal a day or sometimes no food at all, and they were always hungry. The judge claimed that ICE officials had attempted to “sanitize the record after the fact.”

Kaplan also found that detainees were kept in unsanitary conditions and denied basic hygiene and privacy. They were kept in the same clothes they’d been arrested in, given no way to bathe or brush their teeth, and had access to only a semi-private toilet. One woman reported that she had her period for five days, but her entire room was only offered two menstrual pads during that same period.

“Thus, despite some attempts by ICE personnel to sanitize the record, the facts show that the living conditions in the hold rooms through the summer of 2025 were anything but sanitary,” the judge stated. “They were woefully inadequate, and detainees were denied basic privacy.”

Kaplan also found that ICE’s medical precautions and care was “inadequate” and access to legal counsel was also “severely restricted.”

This latest ruling should raise serious alarms, especially in light of ICE’s recent policy to stop sharing the locations of thousands of immigrants who received a final deportation order.

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Trump Gives Chinese State Media More Power Than American Media

Chinese state media got access to the White House—but not American outlets that Trump doesn’t like.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump’s press ban left his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping without any U.S. TV pool coverage, giving Chinese state media more access to the White House than American press.

Despite a court order Wednesday night restoring White House access to Politico, MS NOW, and CNN, their journalists were still barred from the grounds Thursday morning. As a result, the entire White House TV press pool, which includes Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, continued their boycott from broadcasting the president live, and were joined by White House photojournalists.

“Although a court decision restored media access to CNN, Politico & MS NOW earlier this morning, we are currently without a network pool camera. If anything changes, I’ll send out an update,” White House print pool reporter Kerry Picket said.

As a result, China Global Television Network was one of the few outlets to have video of Xi’s arrival at the White House, a reminder of when Trump in his first term barred the U.S. press pool from the building while allowing Russian state media to take pictures of Trump with Russian officials.

After the outlets were barred Thursday morning, they immediately notified the court. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly gave the White House until 12:30 p.m. to explain the continued ban. The White House responded just before the deadline, claiming in a court document that access was restored to Politico, CNN, and MS NOW as of 9:55 a.m.

That wasn’t the case, as Politico, CNN, and MS NOW only reported being allowed onto White House grounds around noon, long after Trump’s press conference with Xi. Per Kelly’s order, Trump has to allow their access for at least two weeks while the court case continues.

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Trump Is Already Breaking Ground for His Triumphal Arch

Triumphal Arch, here we come!

Donald Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Excavation work has already begun at the proposed site of Donald Trump’s 250-foot “Triumphal Arch.”

Construction crews were spotted at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island Thursday morning, surrounded by fences and accompanied by a small drilling rig, according to photographs captured by a local resident and published by Popville.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The work did not begin without warning. Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared on X that the agency was “preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck.”

“Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches. Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch,” Burgum said in a separate post. “Now after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!”

The Trump administration has claimed that it doesn’t need congressional approval to begin the $250 million undertaking because of a broad project authorization provided in 1925 to build the nearby Arlington Memorial Bridge and its surrounding features.

But that plan did not include a towering arch. Instead, historical records obtained by The Washington Post in July revealed that the original design for the bridge included smaller columns on either side of the bridge.

Opponents to the arch’s construction, including a coalition of prominent Democrats, have argued that the administration needs to obtain new congressional approval before starting construction, lest the executive office tread on Congress’s authority.

“This is a straightforward issue of who’s in charge,” Maine Senator Angus King (who is an independent but caucuses with Democrats) told the Post in March.

If it moves forward, the arch will physically situate Trump’s legacy between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, interrupting a hallowed symbolic conversation between the president who ended slavery and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to do so.

Trump has obsessed over his legacy throughout his second term, a fixation easily illustrated by the long list of vanity projects he’s cooked up instead of fulfilling the difficult job of steering the nation.

Beyond the arch, Trump has razed the White House East Wing, started construction on a $600 million ballroom (the price of which keeps growing), gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transformed the Palm Room from a lush green foyer into a sterile lobby, and mowed down Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s famous Rose Garden.

The administration also spent more than $16 million on an unsuccessful and rushed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, took a sledgehammer to the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley, indiscriminately axed trees in the Washington area, and destroyed the Kennedy Center.

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