NYPD Arrests Protesters—Including Celebrities—as Netanyahu Speaks
Over 100 people were arrested ahead of Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations, protest organizers said.
Police arrested dozens of protesters who filled the streets around the United Nations Thursday in advance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before the U.N. General Assembly.
Those arrested included Daraliza Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th congressional district, New York City Council member Chi Ossé, Chelsea Manning, Linda Sarsour, and celebrities including Hannah Eindbinder, Susan Sarandon, and comedian Caleb Hearon. They were among at least 100 protesters detained by police, organizers told The Guardian.
The protest, which was led by Jewish Voice for Peace, included other famous celebrities, as well, including Elliot Page, Chris Rabb, and Cynthia Nixon, though it is unclear if they were also arrested.
Prior to her arrest, Chevalier told PIX11 News that “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs at The Hague, and it cannot be that he comes to our city unchallenged.”
“So many New Yorkers refuse to be complicit in a genocide,” Chevalier said. “If the police officers tell us to disperse, I will not be leaving, which will likely mean that I will be arrested today. I think it is deeply ironic that a man who is wanted by the International Criminal Court has not faced justice, has not been arrested, and that our government has refused to actually act on that warrant as he has committed the most heinous and atrocious crimes against humanity within our lifetimes.”
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu almost two years ago, but since the U.S. is not a signatory to the court, he is able to travel to the country without fear of arrest or prosecution. The Trump administration instead sanctioned the court in February 2025, and plans to take further measures in the coming days against anyone who engages in financial transactions with the ICC. Shortly after the arrests of protesters, Netanyahu found himself speaking to a sparse audience, as many delegates chose to leave the U.N. building rather than listen to his speech.