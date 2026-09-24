NYPD Arrests Protesters—Including Celebrities—as Netanyahu Speaks

The protest, which was led by Jewish Voice for Peace, included other famous celebrities, as well, including Elliot Page, Chris Rabb, and Cynthia Nixon, though it is unclear if they were also arrested.

Prior to her arrest, Chevalier told PIX11 News that “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs at The Hague, and it cannot be that he comes to our city unchallenged.”

“So many New Yorkers refuse to be complicit in a genocide,” Chevalier said. “If the police officers tell us to disperse, I will not be leaving, which will likely mean that I will be arrested today. I think it is deeply ironic that a man who is wanted by the International Criminal Court has not faced justice, has not been arrested, and that our government has refused to actually act on that warrant as he has committed the most heinous and atrocious crimes against humanity within our lifetimes.”