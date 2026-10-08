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Stephen Miller Wants ICE Facilities to Be Intentionally Inhumane

The cruelty is the point.

Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller
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Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wants Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities to be inhumane.

The Department of Homeland Security shot down a plan to construct immigration detention facilities that were more humane, a government contractor told NPR News Thursday.

At a meeting with the DHS deputy director, the contractor pitched constructing a FEMA-style camp, believing that would be more humane than building megaprisons inside of warehouses. But his company’s plan was rejected.

“No one that we spoke to at DHS was for this idea whatsoever. The deputy director told us point-blank that they had pushed back very hard on it. Everybody knew warehouses are horrible places to put people,” the contractor told NPR.

The contractor believed that the directive to construct facilities with the worst possible conditions came from the White House itself—specifically Stephen Miller, who was not present at the meeting.

“Miller did not want the facilities that were comfortable. He did not want facilities that were humane. We were told point-blank that that was not what the administration wanted,” the contractor said.

“Steve Miller certainly seemed to make that point to everyone that he wanted it to be cruel. This was what Miller had stated to the DHS at that time, to the DHS director and deputy director. What surprised me was just how adamant the people were that it was going to happen. Damn the consequences. I would say in 25 years of working with the U.S. government, I’ve never been in that position before.”

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told NPR that the contractor’s comments were “false hearsay allegation(s) from someone who has never even met or talked with Stephen Miller,” and that the comments were “defamatory.”

Under Miller’s leadership, ICE has subjected tens of thousands of people—including U.S. citizens, lawful immigrants, and immigrants with no criminal convictions—to overcrowded rooms, unsanitary conditions, insufficient food and water. Immigrants have been denied adequate medical care and legal counsel, and were even locked in cages. As of earlier this week, 28 people have died in ICE custody in 2026. In 2025, ICE reported 33 detainee deaths, the highest in two decades.

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“Livid”: Trump Team Loses It Over Advisers Helping Russia-Linked Group

Donald Trump’s team is freaking out over members of his close circle ignoring the midterms in favor of their own bottom lines.

Chris LaCivita exits Donald Trump's private jet
Chris LaCivita
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chris LaCivita

MAGA world has turned its fire and fury toward two of the president’s closest advisers, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, after it was revealed that the pair were more interested in assisting a pro-Russia Balkan regime than helping Republicans win the midterms.

“This has opened the floodgates,” a person close to the White House told Politico Thursday. “The knives are now fully out for these two.”

Donald Trump tapped both men to oversee his midterm advertising campaign. But LaCivita and Blair were not stateside last week amid the Republican blitz, instead visiting a small self-governing territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina known as Republika Srpska ahead of its regional elections, according to several sources that spoke with The New York Times Tuesday.

Republika Srpska is closely aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, according to the Times, has made a considerable effort to make inroads with Trump and his allies.

Blair and LaCivita were paid well for their time and, presumably, their connection to the president, receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars through a Washington-based law firm affiliated with Republika Srpska’s government.

Trump, for his part, was apparently unaware of the duo’s travel plans. In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump immediately tried to distance himself from his beloved strategists, claiming that Blair and LaCivita were “outside consultants” and “do not work for me.”

Yet the sudden disownment is a convenient revision of Blair and LaCivita’s broad influence on the MAGA movement. Both have held significant positions within Trump’s orbit: Prior to running the president’s midterm spending campaign, Blair served as Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff. LaCivita worked as the chief strategist of Trump’s primary super PAC, MAGA Inc., and later became chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee.

Both are also connected to chief of staff Susie Wiles—but even the famed “ice maiden” reportedly couldn’t protect Blair and LaCivita from the White House’s ire.

“[Trump] has been livid for awhile over how things have been heading, and he hates nothing more than when people make money off him, especially when those people abandon him like this,” another person close to the president told Politico, noting that Trump could “could cut them off forever” if the situation continues to go south.

But outside of the White House, political strategists have viewed LaCivita’s and Blair’s disembarkment as a sign of Trump’s troubled waters.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie explained to Politico that “if your top political advisers are not paying attention to the midterms and instead are paying attention to taking money off the table in a foreign country, that seems to indicate to me that they’ve moved on from Donald Trump as their top priority, and I think you’re going to see a lot of that.”

Others were simply stunned by Blair’s and LaCivita’s foreign affairs. James Carville, who worked on former President Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, told Politico that the entire scandal was “jaw dropping.”

“Everything I did, I cleared with the White House,” Carville said. “When I saw this I did one of those sitcom spit takes.”

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JD Vance Announces Investigation Into Nine Top Universities

The Trump administration has launched a probe into nine universities—including Ivy League schools.

Harvard University campus
Harvard University campus
Cassandra Klos/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Harvard University campus

Vice President JD Vance announced Thursday that the Trump administration is targeting multiple universities that he claims “bring in foreigners to undercut the wages of American residents.”  

Vance singled out Yale University, Harvard University, Stanford University, Brown University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, Davis, the California Institute of Technology, Arizona State University, and the University of Pittsburgh at a press conference, saying that the government would be investigating them. 

Vance said the Trump administration believes that these institutions exploit the J-1 visa program, which allows foreign students to work and conduct research in the United States. The investigation will also include a team examining visa fraud. 

“Something weird is going on at these universities,” Vance said. “They’re using these visas way too much. They’re using them to undercut the wages of American grad students and American researchers, and it simply has to stop.”

In the same press conference, Vance defended tech CEO Elon Musk’s contributions to the country as a positive example of a foreign student. Musk came to the U.S. on a J-1 visa as a student but never enrolled in the Stanford University graduate courses his visa was tied to, instead working illegally on a tech startup. 

“It’s one thing if you were to bring in a person like Elon Musk. I think 99 percent of American citizens look at somebody like Elon Musk or Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, and say, obviously, ‘If that person wants to come in and build something great in the U.S., we support that,’” Vance said, before attacking companies and institutions who hire foreigners as accountants and pay them far less than American citizens. 

A reporter pressed Vance about Musk, noting that he didn’t build his companies overnight, and asked how the government would determine if a prospective immigrant was the next Musk. 

“Does the person coming in fill a position that simply cannot be filled by an American worker? That’s question number one,” Vance said. “Question number two, very importantly, is this person a truly elite human being, are they truly bringing in a special set of skills, and abilities, and work ethic, and competence?” 

Vance seems to be trying to thread a needle by saying some foreign students are OK but others are not. Musk committed the very fraud the Trump administration claims to be trying to combat. But the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is the world’s richest man, supports Trump, and has racist ideas about immigration, so he gets a pass. 

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JD Vance Forced to Eat His Words Immediately After Trashing Microsoft

The vice president attacked Microsoft on the same day Trump is planning to give a top award to its CEO.

Vice President JD Vance speaks alongside White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling at the White House.
From left: Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Vice President JD Vance, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling during an October 8 press conference on the H-1B visa program
Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
From left: Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Vice President JD Vance, and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling during an October 8 press conference on the H-1B visa program

Vice President JD Vance was forced to eat his words in real time, accusing Microsoft of hiring too many foreign workers on the same day President Trump plans to award Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Vance criticized Microsoft while announcing the tech company would be temporarily suspended from sponsoring H-1B visa workers seeking green cards.

“We obviously want you to thrive in the United States of America. We want people to invest in the United States of America. Particularly the American technology sector, we’re the bigger boosters of your industry. We want you to continue to grow and to employ … American workers,” Vance said at his Thursday morning news conference. “So our message to Microsoft is, ‘You’re a great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers. You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants.’”

This is a common argument against the H-1B work visa program, which allows foreign professionals to work in the United States.

Vance was questioned about the ironic timing of his comment just minutes later, and tried to have it both ways.

“You had some harsh words for Microsoft at the top of your speech just then,” a reporter raised. “In that case, why is President Trump awarding the nation’s top technological medal to the CEO of Microsoft this afternoon?”

“Microsoft is a great American company, and we have a great relationship with them, they do a lot of important things. They also laid off 6,000 American workers while replacing them with 6,300 H-1Bs,” Vance replied. “And our message to Microsoft is not that we wanna harm your company, it’s that we want your company to thrive, but we want it to thrive by employing and empowering your fellow Americans.”

The last time Vance waded into the H-1B debate he ended up dragging his wife, Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, into the fray.

“You can believe on the one hand that there’s a lot of fraud in the H-1B system, while also believing that there are people who have come to the United States in the past who have enriched this country. And look, I’m married to the daughter of immigrants from India, and, you know, I love my in-laws.… They’ve been great contributors to the United States of America,” he said at a Turning Point USA event last spring. “But I also think when you become an American citizen … one of the obligations of citizens is that you have to think about the best interest of the country, and not the country you came from before.”

Vance seems to have applied that thinking to Microsoft today—perhaps without running it by Trump first.

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Trump’s Latest Midterms Tantrum Goes Too Far for Fox News

Donald Trump freaked out over Fox News interviewing Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sits on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on the set of The Story With Martha MacCallum for Fox News

The president is making an enemy out of Fox News.

The conservative media behemoth publicly defended its reporting this week, rebuking a wave of Republican backlash that began after host Martha MacCallum interviewed Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in August.

“Someone didn’t necessarily like that,” Fox News Media president Jay Wallace told Axios Thursday, seemingly referring to Donald Trump. “But that’s what we do.”

For years, Fox News blurred the line between legitimate news coverage and conservative entertainment. The network veered toward sycophancy once Trump entered office the first time, offering buddy-buddy interviews to the presidential Cabinet while dampening the reach of critical stories such as the Epstein files. (Fox News mentioned the prolific child sex trafficker hundreds fewer times than its major broadcast competitors.)

But apparently, Republicans got too comfortable with Fox’s bent knee. Once network executives decided to air interviews with Democratic competitors—such as El-Sayed—the floodgates opened.

First, the outcry was private. White House aides put in calls to the network, complaining that Fox’s angle on El-Sayed would only help him in the tight Michigan race.

But the fury bubbled to the public sphere this week, when Trump decided to take the issue to Truth Social.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump further claimed that MacCallum had offered El-Sayed a “softball interview.”

“She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he added.

Republican strategists also chimed in. Jason Roe, a Michigan-based GOP operative, told Axios that the network was doing El-Sayed a “favor.”

“It’s only helping him reach center-right voters,” Roe said. “But they are in business to make money, and he attracts eyeballs.”

In another post Wednesday evening, Trump went full Islamophobe, referring to El-Sayed as “Mohammed” (the candidate’s full first name is Abdulrahman) and deriding him as a “Terrorist Sympathizer.”

El-Sayed responded to the attack Thursday morning, arguing that Trump is “not just attacking me.”

“He’s attacking all of us. He thinks so low of us. He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office. He thinks we don’t know any better,” El-Sayed wrote on X. “It’s time for change.”

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