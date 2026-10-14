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Family of Man Mauled by Tiger Begs Trump to Stop Mocking Him

The family of the 23-year-old man with a history of mental illness asked people, including the U.S. president, to stop posting footage of the mauling that led to his death.

A photo illustration of one of Trump's horrific posts making fun of a young man who was mauled to death by a tiger
Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The family of William Chapman is publicly pleading for people to stop circulating the video of him being mauled to death by a tiger—after President Trump himself posted it mockingly to Truth Social.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said in a statement. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.”

The tiger can be seen sinking its claws into Chapman’s neck and back. Chapman wags his finger at the animal before the video cuts off—ending before he is killed.

“Don’t ever mess with nature!” Trump captioned the Tuesday afternoon post. He also posted an accompanying compilation of both real and artificial intelligence–generated animal attacks just one minute later.

Trump has only doubled down since, going so far as to post an AI video of himself in Chapman’s place, but “defeating” the tiger while “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background.

Chapman, a 23-year old former child actor, was described by his family as a “bright, warm and engaging young man” who had been dealing with “significant mental illness over a number of years.” For Trump, he appears to be a punchline.

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Ukraine Blames Trump Administration for Russian Missile Intel Blunder

The administration blamed “bad weather” for failing to alert Ukraine about missile strikes that killed nine. Ukrainian officials aren’t buying it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stares ahead while sitting in Trump's very gold Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House last year
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House last year

Washington may have intentionally withheld military intelligence from Ukraine about a barrage of Russian missile strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that it had successfully carried out a “massive” strike against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, slamming two plants supplying heat and electricity to Kyiv and the surrounding region. The missiles also damaged a residential building in the capital. At least nine people died in the attacks, reported Al Jazeera.

But Ukrainian officials have since suggested that the strikes could have been prevented—if they received the proper intelligence. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted in a statement on X that his government had obtained “no advance warning from our partners” about the attack.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that U.S. officials blamed the communication lapse on the clouds, claiming that the equipment they use to detect Russian missile launches failed to work because of “bad weather.”

Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they did not buy Washington’s excuse. They instead believed that the Trump administration was “playing” with the system, according to CBS.

The officials also claimed that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had restricted Starlink access within the region around the same time, upending Ukraine’s primary internet connection.

Days earlier, on Friday, Donald Trump brokered an eyebrow-raising deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy diesel from Moscow, effectively offering the country an economic lifeline to continue the war.

Zelenskiy torched the deal, arguing to American officials that the arrangement exhibited “weakness.” Trump, apparently, did not appreciate the language choice.

A multiday harassment campaign ensued, in which the Trump administration called European capitals and Kyiv, threatening to cut off military intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries unless Ukraine stopped attacking Russian oil refineries.

Speaking with reporters as he departed the White House Tuesday, Donald Trump insisted that the U.S. had not stopped sharing military intelligence with the Eastern European country.

“No, we haven’t. We help them, but we’re really helping them get to a final answer. We want the war ended,” Trump said.

When Russia lobbed another round of strikes against Ukraine around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the American detection system was spontaneously working again.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Threatening Trump Family With Burn Book

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried,” one source said.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle air kiss each other on the cheek, as Trump holds her shoulders.
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid a series of scandals, reportedly has been keeping a diary with all kinds of incriminating secrets on the Trump family.

Guilfoyle, formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a “burn book” with all kinds of dirt on President Trump and his family, reports the Daily Mail tabloid. According to the publication, the president’s close advisers were trying to keep her at her post in Greece, worried about the secrets she knows about.

Now that Guilfoyle has been asked to resign, the Mail’s sources said that she plans to burn bridges with the Trumps and release contents of the diary. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were together from 2018 until 2024, and she was present at most, if not all, of the Trump family’s major events. Her return to the U.S. is making the Trump family and inner circle nervous, according to the Mail.

“Having her back in America would be a nightmare. Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”

“Kimberly knows everything. She was way inside that family and political operation for years,” said another insider.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle begged a Republican donor to send $100,000 to pay her credit card bill in exchange for favors from the Trump administration. Guilfoyle also promoted one Greek construction and energy organization while inviting its lobbyist into private meetings. All the while, she bragged about how two wealthy Greek businessmen were paying for her travel around the world on private jets.

While the Daily Mail’s report ought to be taken with a grain of salt, dating the president’s son for six years would yield a lot of ugly secrets. Whether or not Guilfoyle chooses to release them depends on how happy she is with the Trump family after she was forced to quit. Will she seek money and attention from blowing up her relationship with them, or will she try to get that from staying in their orbit?

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Trump Hides IRS Report on How His Tax Cuts Have Ruined America

The IRS is refusing to publish a report on the real impacts of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

IRS building in Washington, D.C.
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration is withholding detailed information that will illustrate how President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act hurt millions of Americans.

The data from the IRS was initially scheduled to be released in July and updated in September, but the agency hasn’t filed either, Politico reported Wednesday. The IRS claims it is still waiting for approval to release the figures from the Treasury Department. The data will reveal the real impact of Republicans’ tax policies—and whether they fell short of their promises.

Nina Olson, a former national taxpayer advocate, accused Frank Bisignano, the IRS’s chief executive officer, of purposefully withholding the data. “I think they are hiding stuff that doesn’t line up with all the crowing the CEO has been doing,” she told Politico.

Barry Johnson, a former top IRS official, told Politico that by the law, the IRS can determine when to release the data, not the Treasury Department. “It’s unusual,” he said.

Data detailing which tax breaks were claimed by people in different income brackets and how much they paid in taxes could become embarrassing if it reveals that the tax burden shifted between income groups or that a suspicious number of people claimed certain breaks, Johnson told Politico. The reason could also be unremarkable.

“There’s all sorts of things it could be—you can’t know until you see the data whether it’s they don’t like the answers, or whether the data themselves really isn’t useful,” he said.

Another possible explanation for the delay is that the many carve-outs and exemptions implemented by Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have potentially complicated the tax codes, so the IRS has more trouble producing the numbers in the first place.

The IRS has already faced criticism for withholding its report on the so-called “tax gap,” which details how many taxes are owed and remain unpaid.

Even without the IRS data, we already know that Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have kneecapped millions of Americans by saving money for high-income taxpayers, estate heirs, wealthy business owners, and corporations—all while driving Social Security toward insolvency.

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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DOJ Demands California Purge Voter Rolls—or Else

The state has 48 hours to review a thumb drive containing nearly 200,000 files the Department of Justice claims represent noncitizens. It’s likely substantially inflated.

an imperious Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Gavin Newsom

The Trump administration is giving California 48 hours to purge its voter rolls of people it thinks are noncitizens, or else.

A letter first obtained by Reuters details the administration’s demand for “immediate action to ensure that noncitizens do not vote in the upcoming federal election.” The Department of Justice wants California to scroll through a flash drive of “likely noncitizen” voters that it provided. It’s not clear what evidence the administration is basing that off of. The move comes just a few weeks after the Supreme Court ruled to allow Homeland Security to revive the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, also known as SAVE.

The Trump administration states it’ll have “no choice but to seek emergency relief” if California doesn’t comply. That could include purging voters before the midterm elections, which will take place in less than three weeks. Early voting began in California on October 5.

While the administration hasn’t revealed how large the thumb drive file is, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thinks that there are over 190,000 noncitizens registered to vote in California, a number that California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said she had “serious doubts” about the “reliability” and “accuracy” of.

This is just the most recent chapter of President Trump’s monthslong campaign to sue states for their voter registration data in order to target undocumented immigrants. In reality, noncitizen voting remains incredibly marginal. A Census Bureau analysis of voting in the 2020 election found that roughly 24,000 noncitizens were included in a report that examined over 128 million voting records. In 2016, meanwhile, noncitizen votes accounted for just 0.0001 percent of the votes cast, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

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