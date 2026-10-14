Family of Man Mauled by Tiger Begs Trump to Stop Mocking Him

The family of William Chapman is publicly pleading for people to stop circulating the video of him being mauled to death by a tiger—after President Trump himself posted it mockingly to Truth Social.

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said in a statement. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.”