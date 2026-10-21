Green Card Holder Arrested in Trump’s Voter Fraud Crackdown Speaks Out

“No, I didn’t register to vote,” Muñoz told the TV station. He was not expecting to be arrested for anything. “I looked around and said, ‘I’m not a killer.’”

NEW: One of 11 people arrested in California’s voter fraud crackdown tells me he ever registered to vote or cast a ballot. Omar Muñoz, 72, says someone may have used his identity. Federal prosecutors allege he registered and voted in four elections. https://t.co/QRD627yHnx — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) October 21, 2026

Muñoz said he could be a victim of identity theft, as someone once used his name and Social Security number to work in a chocolate factory. But the Department of Justice’s lists of noncitizen voters have been full of errors, particularly in Los Angeles County.

Last week, the DOJ sent a list of 20,000 purported noncitizens who are registered to vote to county election officials as well as California’s secretary of state. But in a court filing, county officials attested that the list was inaccurate, with only 7,000 people on it actually having Los Angeles County addresses. On top of that, it appeared to contain a lot of U.S.-born citizens.