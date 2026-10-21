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Trump Falls Asleep on Camera Again (He Also Fell Asleep Yesterday)

The president struggled to stay awake during his own roundtable on cybercrime and fraud.

President Donald Trump falls asleep as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks seated next to him at the table.
President Donald Trump falls asleep as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a roundtable in the White House on October 21.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump falls asleep as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a roundtable in the White House on October 21.

Our 80-year-old president is once again struggling to stay awake on camera.

President Trump’s eyes grew heavy during his cybercrime prevention roundtable on Thursday with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House adviser Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The president’s eyes were closed while Hegseth spoke about cyberattacks, and again while Mullin spoke about child abuse videos.

This is the second time this week that Trump has used a meeting to get some shut-eye. On Tuesday, Trump slumped forward in his chair, eyes fluttering while Vice President JD Vance went on about the administration’s new “Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program.”

These on-camera naps continue as Trump claims to be in peak physical condition while traveling the country ahead of November’s midterm elections.

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“You Protected Pedophiles!”: Protester Interrupts JD Vance Speech

The crowd quickly erupted in chants of “USA! USA!”

Vice President JD Vance at the podium with Todd Blanche and FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson behind him.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Just two days after calling a protester demanding the release of the Epstein files an “illegal immigrant,” Vice President JD Vance claimed that the man who interrupted his rally for Ohio House candidate Eric Conroy on Wednesday hadn’t “showered in three months.”

“If Greg Landsman had his way, he would take our country right back to where we were four years ago,” Vance said of Conroy’s Democratic opponent. “He would raise your taxes, he would bring us back to the highest inflation in 40 years. He would invite—”

“You protected pedophiles!” a young man in a suit and a MAGA hat right behind Vance shouted. He threw the hat to the ground as the crowd began to drown him out with boos and that classic “USA” chant. He was quickly removed from the rally.

“Now that guy, he was trying to pretend to be MAGA. Do you notice how he took off his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and threw it down? Here’s the problem, ladies and gentlemen—he told on himself. Because when he took that hat off it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months,” Vance joked, to mild applause. “And we all know that the people who haven’t washed their hair in three months, they vote for Democrats, not Republicans.”

What an odd response to someone for bringing up perhaps one of the biggest failures of Donald Trump’s second term: the botched, obscured, and incomplete rollout of the Epstein files. And does Vance really want to argue that MAGA supporters are across the board more hygienic than Democrats?

This interaction was similar to Vance’s weak North Carolina clapback on Monday, when another protester shouted, “God bless our children!” and “Release the Epstein files!”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m gonna have to amend something I said earlier. I said that we have had zero illegal border crossings in the United States of America,” Vance said with a smile, implying that the protester was not a U.S. citizen. “But one isn’t bad, right?”

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Todd Blanche Says Everyone Else Is Confused About DOJ Independence

Apparently, it’s supposed to run according to the president’s whims.

Attorney General Todd Blanche sits in the White House Rose Garden
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Attorney General Todd Blanche’s understanding of the Justice Department is a stark departure from the law enforcement agency’s historic position within the federal government.

Speaking with the New York Post podcast Wednesday, Blanche boldly declared that he works “for President Trump.”

“There was this misperception that there’s this separation and independence between the Department of Justice and the White House, and everybody likes to champion that, and they accused me of not suffering from independence,” Blanche said. “I don’t.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche says there's a "misperception that there's this separation and independence between the Department of Justice and the White House." "I work for President Trump."

[image or embed]

— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) October 21, 2026 at 12:38 PM

Contrary to Blanche’s opinion, the Justice Department is supposed to be independent and free from presidential interference. That’s been true since at least Watergate, after which the agency established interdepartmental policies and new political norms to distance its operations from the White House.

But that started to shift in 2024, when the Supreme Court sided with Donald Trump to expand his presidential immunity. At the time, Chief Justice John Roberts penned a majority decision that effectively transformed the Justice Department into an arm to be leveraged by the Oval Office, opening communication channels between the federal law enforcement agency and the presidency for all future investigations.

“The president may discuss potential investigations and prosecutions with his Attorney General and other Justice Department officials to carry out his constitutional duty to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed,’” Roberts wrote in his majority opinion.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly used the Justice Department for his own personal gain, directing prosecutors to lead his retribution campaign, to investigate election records, and to strong-arm other federal institutions.

Under Blanche’s supervision, the agency has also brushed off potential investigations into dubious activity by Trump and his family members. Last month, Blanche said he had no interest in examining the Russian ties to Donald Trump Jr., even after a Putin-connected Russian oligarch spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on Trump Jr.’s wedding.

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FCC Threatens Broadcasters Over Polls Predicting Disaster for GOP

The Federal Communications Commission is ramping up Trump’s war on “fake polls” as it looks to be a bloodbath for Republicans this election.

Donald Trump speaks to Brendan Carr
Donald Trump speaks to Brendan Carr as they attend a SpaceX Starship rocket test flight on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks to Brendan Carr as they attend a SpaceX Starship rocket test flight on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas.

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is openly attacking media outlets for what he describes as “entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls.”

“During this election season, there has been a significant surge in entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls designed to do nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm,” Brendan Carr posted on X Wednesday morning. “Many journalists and broadcasters have been amplifying or airing these Polls without regard to basic journalistic ethics and without informing the public that those Polls lack a scientific, accurate, or even real basis.”

Carr didn’t mention any polls or coverage in particular, but multiple broadcast outlets have reported and continue to report on President Trump’s historically low poll numbers, including conservative outlet Fox News. Carr went on to give an ominous warning to broadcasters who run afoul of his and Trump’s opinions. 

“The FCC takes these issues seriously. Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes.  It is important that broadcasters comply with their public interest obligations,” the post continued. “Broadcasters are advised to avoid engaging in News Distortions or running Broadcast Hoaxes by airing Polls that would violate their regulatory obligations.” 

It’s an alarming, but not altogether surprising attack on the free press from Carr, who co-authored the archconservative Project 2025 manifesto and has waged unprecedented attacks on broadcast outlets on Trump’s behalf since his return to office. Carr has ordered the review of the broadcast licenses for eight ABC TV stations, which the network claimed in a regulatory lawsuit was because of “the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs.” The threat to ABC’s licenses came days after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump and Melania.

Carr’s new warning, less than two weeks before November’s midterm elections, is intended to send a chilling message to broadcast outlets about their coverage. It also hints that Trump and his henchman might blame a poor showing by Republicans on the media—and then attempt unconstitutional actions. 

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Green Card Holder Arrested in Trump’s Voter Fraud Crackdown Speaks Out

Omar Muñoz is a lawful permanent resident and denies any wrongdoing.

Omar Muñoz speaks while a man behind him crosses his arm and looks at the camera
Omar Muñoz
Screengrab/Fox 11
Omar Muñoz

The Trump administration’s crackdown on supposed noncitizen voting led to 11 people being arrested in California, one of whom was a 72-year-old man who says he has never voted in a U.S. election.

Omar Muñoz, who was born in Belize, told Fox 11 Los Angeles that he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. and has never registered to vote. Federal prosecutors, however, claim that he illegally registered to vote in Los Angeles County in 2019 and voted in four elections.

“No, I didn’t register to vote,” Muñoz told the TV station. He was not expecting to be arrested for anything. “I looked around and said, ‘I’m not a killer.’”

Muñoz said he could be a victim of identity theft, as someone once used his name and Social Security number to work in a chocolate factory. But the Department of Justice’s lists of noncitizen voters have been full of errors, particularly in Los Angeles County.

Last week, the DOJ sent a list of 20,000 purported noncitizens who are registered to vote to county election officials as well as California’s secretary of state. But in a court filing, county officials attested that the list was inaccurate, with only 7,000 people on it actually having Los Angeles County addresses. On top of that, it appeared to contain a lot of U.S.-born citizens.

The Trump administration is clearly sowing chaos and fear ahead of November’s midterm elections. The president’s underlings have demanded voter rolls from every state, taking legal action when states refuse. Acting on MAGA’s conspiracy theories, they’ve seized voting machines and ballots. Muñoz appears to be an innocent bystander in their efforts.

“Politics is a nice chess game if you know how to play. Unfortunately, they used me as one of their props,” Muñoz told Fox 11.

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