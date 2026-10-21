Trump Falls Asleep on Camera Again (He Also Fell Asleep Yesterday)
The president struggled to stay awake during his own roundtable on cybercrime and fraud.
Our 80-year-old president is once again struggling to stay awake on camera.
President Trump’s eyes grew heavy during his cybercrime prevention roundtable on Thursday with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House adviser Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel.
The president’s eyes were closed while Hegseth spoke about cyberattacks, and again while Mullin spoke about child abuse videos.
This is the second time this week that Trump has used a meeting to get some shut-eye. On Tuesday, Trump slumped forward in his chair, eyes fluttering while Vice President JD Vance went on about the administration’s new “Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program.”
These on-camera naps continue as Trump claims to be in peak physical condition while traveling the country ahead of November’s midterm elections.