State Department Unveils Plan to Only Promote Trump Supporters

“It’s not exactly a secret that he was a homosexual,” Jesse said.

Kelvin alleges he met Graham in Arizona in 2001 when he was 17 years old. “He contacted me, said that he had heard about me from someone, that I came recommended,” he said. “I asked Lindsey what was bringing him into town. He said that a buddy of his was having some major event that he was gonna be there for.” That buddy was Senator John McCain, whom Graham was visiting for a Fourth of July party.

“As he was adjusting his pants, he got a good look at me. And then that was when he was a bit startled, and almost terrified. He looked at me then with a very stern, angry scowl on his face, and he was like, ‘You’re under the age of 18, you’re 17 aren’t you?’” Graham panicked, but then gave in after Kelvin lied and told him he had just turned 18. He was paid $120.