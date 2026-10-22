AI Bots Are Accessing People’s Bank Accounts Unprompted

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo are just some of the banks racing to contain the AI-related risk. Part of the containment strategy involves rapidly rewriting and redeploying terms of service to their clients in order to firmly restrict the use of AI from their platforms.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Citi are in the process of restricting third-party agents from accessing their platforms entirely, according to Axios.

Bank executives described the situation to Axios as “horrifying.” One official told the digital newsroom that the industry has “grave concerns” about whether the rampant threat could impact user finances.