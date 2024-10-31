Pageant Queen Shares Horrifying Details of Trump Sexual Assault
Beatrice Keul, a former pageant queen in New York, is now the twenty-eighth woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
Beatrice Keul, a Swiss former pageant queen, has become the twenty-eighth woman to accuse former President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
Keul told The Daily Mail that she met Trump in 1993 after getting second place in Miss Switzerland and participating in the Miss Europe competition the year before. She caught Trump’s attention, and he offered her an all-expenses paid trip to New York to participate in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant.
Trump approached her at an event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, and they talked for about 15 minutes. Afterward, one of Trump’s assistants told Keul that Trump wanted a “private meeting” with her. She went, and Trump allegedly “jumped” on her as soon as she entered the room.
“I was not prepared. I tried to do what I could to get rid of him. “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress,” Keul told The Daily Mail. “He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could.” She thinks that her height (six-foot-one) was what helped fend him off.
Keul tried to get Trump to stop by asking him if they could talk, and they did for the next 30 minutes. He asked to see Keul again, and she agreed.
“I was in a foreign country. I was scared that I could not go home, or I couldn’t come back,” Keul said. “I was scared of everything, and when you’re scared, you say whatever it takes to save yourself.”
Keul is the second woman this election cycle to come forward. Stacey Williams last week told the media that Trump had also groped her in 1993, with Jeffrey Epstein watching. The Trump campaign has denied both allegations.