Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pageant Queen Shares Horrifying Details of Trump Sexual Assault

Beatrice Keul, a former pageant queen in New York, is now the twenty-eighth woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump wears a garbage collector vest and raises both hands in front him
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beatrice Keul, a Swiss former pageant queen, has become the twenty-eighth woman to accuse former President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Keul told The Daily Mail that she met Trump in 1993 after getting second place in Miss Switzerland and participating in the Miss Europe competition the year before. She caught Trump’s attention, and he offered her an all-expenses paid trip to New York to participate in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant.

Trump approached her at an event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, and they talked for about 15 minutes. Afterward, one of Trump’s assistants told Keul that Trump wanted a “private meeting” with her. She went, and Trump allegedly “jumped” on her as soon as she entered the room.

“I was not prepared. I tried to do what I could to get rid of him. “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress,” Keul told The Daily Mail. “He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could.” She thinks that her height (six-foot-one) was what helped fend him off.

Keul tried to get Trump to stop by asking him if they could talk, and they did for the next 30 minutes. He asked to see Keul again, and she agreed.

“I was in a foreign country. I was scared that I could not go home, or I couldn’t come back,” Keul said. “I was scared of everything, and when you’re scared, you say whatever it takes to save yourself.”

Keul is the second woman this election cycle to come forward. Stacey Williams last week told the media that Trump had also groped her in 1993, with Jeffrey Epstein watching. The Trump campaign has denied both allegations.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Top Trump Adviser Gets Into Terrifying Argument Over Vaccines

Donald Trump’s transition chief doesn’t think vaccines actually work.

Howard Lutnick smiles and gestures while speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Vaccine science doesn’t appear to have a bright future in a potential second Trump administration.

Speaking with CNN on Wednesday night, Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick repeatedly rejected the idea that vaccines are safe and suggested that there could be a future where the lifesaving medical tool is restricted from the market.

During one particularly heated moment with host Kaitlan Collins, Lutnick insisted that vaccines are “not proven” and shared that he had a more than two-hour conversation with notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the issue. Lutnick claimed that Kennedy—who has admitted that his brain has been eaten by worms and who posed a slashed-up dead bear cub in Central Park as a weird practical joke—would like to strip even long-standing vaccines from the market.

That isn’t just an empty threat from a failed presidential candidate: On Monday, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump had promised him “control” of several federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services. That level of control implies a Cabinet position, which would be difficult to obtain for Kennedy, considering that it would require Senate confirmation. But Lutnick outright rejected the notion that the renowned conspiracy theorist would be handed such a position if Trump returned to power.

“What he explained was, when he was born, we had three vaccines,” Lutnick recalled about his conversation with the 70-year-old wannabe politician, before going on to claim that autism rates at the time were “one in 10,000” and falsely insisting that newborns today are given 76 vaccines.

But Kennedy’s—and by extension, Lutnick’s—flagrant vaccine claims are plainly false. Dozens of vaccines had been invented by 1954, when Kennedy was born, preventing the societal spread of horrific illnesses such as bubonic plague, lockjaw, and tuberculosis. Autism itself has been routinely misdiagnosed and miscategorized since it was first described by Eugen Bleuler as part of a larger, outdated understanding of schizophrenia in 1911. It was later reclassified as a spectrum in 1994 in the DSM-IV, vastly widening the diagnosis.

And as for Lutnick’s assertion that babies receive countless vaccines at birth: Doctors recommend immunization for just a handful of diseases at that young age. Babies inherit some antibodies from their mothers during pregnancy from the vaccines that adults receive over the course of their own lives, but those antibodies begin to wear off about a year into the child’s life, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends that children begin their vaccinations for illnesses including polio, diphtheria, the flu, and ​​hepatitis B before they’re a year old.

Still, Lutnick wasn’t against just handing over American’s private health information to such an ungrounded figure.

“Let’s give him the data,” Lutnick told Collins. “I think it would be pretty cool to give him the data … he just wants data and to prove things are wrong.”

“He had to apologize for tying vaccine questions to what happened in Germany during the Holocaust,” Collins responded.

Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases—from rabies to polio and smallpox—from our collective culture, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Watch: Mike Johnson Scrambles to Deny His Comments on Health Care

The House speaker was caught on camera promising to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

Mike Johnson gestures and smiles while speaking at a Donald Trump campaign event
Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson promised to take away your health care. Now he’s trying to pretend that he didn’t say just that.

“They took a clip out of context and said that I said we were promising to repeal Obamacare,” Johnson told Fox Business on Thursday morning. “That’s just not what I said, it’s actually the opposite of that.”

But on Monday, Johnson shared his message clearly to a crowd in Pennsylvania: “No Obamacare.”

Johnson was speaking about health care reform on the campaign trail on behalf of Donald Trump. The House speaker promised that if Trump is elected, the Republicans will undertake a “massive reform” of the Affordable Care Act in their first 100 days.

“No Obamacare?” asked a voter. Johnson confirmed the request, laughing, and followed up by declaring that “the ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we’ve got a lot of ideas on how to do that.

“We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” Johnson said, threatening to strip health care for nearly 50 million Americans currently covered by the ACA and suggesting that “health care is just one of [the] sectors” that needs major cuts, echoing Trump’s and Elon Musk’s calls to slash $2 trillion from the government’s budget—no matter the impact on everyday Americans.

Now Johnson is accusing Democrats of putting words in his mouth. “They’re twisting our words,” he told Fox on Thursday.

Trump famously said he only had “concepts of a plan” when it came to replacing Obamacare. But even those concepts are frightening: His running mate, JD Vance, has said the current plan coming out of a potential second Republican administration would allow health insurance companies to charge more for preexisting conditions.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is making it clear—if Donald Trump wins, he and his Project 2025 allies in Congress will make sure there is ‘no Obamacare,’” a spokeswoman for Kamala Harris’s campaign told The New York Times. “That means higher health care costs for millions of families and ripping away protections from Americans with preexisting conditions like diabetes, asthma, or cancer.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

“Whether Women Like It or Not”: Trump’s Closing Message Is a Threat

Donald Trump made a creepy vow to protect women—but that’s not what it sounded like.

Donald Trump wearing a garbage collector vest
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump took his promise to protect women to a creepy new level Wednesday evening, claiming he’d do so “whether the women like it or not.”

Wearing an orange garbage collector vest from a failed photo-op earlier in the day, Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, complained about his advisers telling him to stop saying he would “protect women.”

“They said, ‘We think it’s very inappropriate for you to say. I said, ‘Why? I’m president.’ I want to protect the women of our country.... Well, I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not. I’m gonna protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in, I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.” The crowd erupted with cheers.

“Are there any women who want to be protected by the president?”

The backlash has been swift. “Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted. “Alex, I’ll take things rapists say for $300,” said Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts. Others pointed out that Trump was accused of sexual assault by yet another woman just last week.

These words ring hollow from a man with more than 20 sexual assault allegations. They also contradict all of his positions on women and their agency. Trump boasts about overturning Roe, is OK with criminalizing doctors, and wants to leave abortion completely up to the states, making large swaths of the country much more dangerous for women who need access to abortion to stay alive. What kind of protection is that?

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Republican “Never Trump” Senate Candidate Exposed in New Video

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Republican Senate candidate, was exposed in a new video of a donor call.

Larry Hogan waves
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan, who has publicly rejected an endorsement from Donald Trump, actually bragged about receiving one in a private fundraiser.

CNN obtained video from a private donor call in which Hogan, a former two-term governor of Maryland, responded to a question from one donor about how, publicly, it appears that the Senate candidate and Trump “hate each other.” Hogan interrupted the donor and seemed to happily tout the former president’s endorsement.

“Donald Trump actually endorsed me,” Hogan said. “Donald Trump actually endorsed me.”

The statement goes against Hogan’s public criticisms of Trump going back to his time as governor of Maryland. Last month, Hogan said that he wouldn’t vote for Trump for president, even after Trump endorsed the former governor’s Senate candidacy in July. This is likely due to Hogan’s popularity in the solidly Democratic state, which gives Republicans a chance to pick up a Senate seat that would have been out of reach with a less moderate Republican.

As governor of Maryland, Hogan repeatedly criticized Trump and didn’t vote for him in the last two presidential elections, instead writing in his late father, former Representative Lawrence Hogan, in 2016 and deceased former President Ronald Reagan in 2020. But this hasn’t helped Hogan enough, as the latest polls in Maryland’s Senate race show the former governor trailing Democrat Angela Alsobrooks by 10 points.

Maryland’s Senate race is a must-win for the Democrats and the chance at a steal for the Republicans, and has become the fourth-most-expensive Senate race in the country, with a total of $105 million spent. Hogan might like to pretend that he has a shot at the Senate because Maryland voters like him personally, but it’s actually because Trump and his supporters are backing the former governor.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Elon Musk Exposed for Tricking Campaign Workers into Helping Trump

Workers for Elon Musk’s America PAC said they didn’t even realize they were canvassing on behalf of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk holds his fists above his head and yells during a Donald Trump rally
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s canvassing operation for Donald Trump is going even worse than expected. 

Musk’s America PAC already made headlines this month for its failure of a door-knocking campaign. But new reporting by Wired shows the reality for workers on the ground is even darker than previously thought. 

In Michigan, paid canvassers hired by America PAC were mistreated and deceived as part of the Republicans’ get out the vote efforts. The workers were given unrealistically high expectations under poor working conditions, and when they didn’t meet goals, they were threatened financially.  

Musk’s PAC contracted with Blitz Canvassing to knock doors in swing states such as Michigan, and it has been a total disaster. Mostly Black employees were shuttled around in a U-Haul van with no seating or seatbelts. “We were all told our transportation would be handled and we’d be in rental cars. It turned out to be U-Haul vans, and I felt embarrassed and played,” said one worker, speaking anonymously. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

One paid canvasser even alleges that they had no idea they would be canvassing to elect Trump or for Musk’s campaign apparatus. “After I signed over an NDA, is when I found out we are for Republicans and with Trump,” said the anonymous employee, who said they only heard Musk’s name later in passing. 

On the doors, workers were “expected to maintain a 17-22% engagement rate during the campaign.” For anyone who has canvassed before, this rate is ridiculous and also not in the door knocker’s control—it’s dependent on how many people are home and choose to open their front door. Workers were told if they didn’t meet this standard and knock on more than 1,000 doors in a week, they’d be on the hook for paying for their motel rooms. 

“What’s gonna happen is, they’re gonna stop paying for these rooms,” a manager threatened, according to a recording obtained by Wired. “And then you’re gonna end up having to pay for it yourself. You can’t do that with no money.” 

Musk’s mistreatment of workers is not a bug, it’s a feature. One can see it play out in his threats against organizing workers and his companies’ violations of labor laws. But in case this terrifying report doesn’t dissuade you, America PAC is still hiring canvassers. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Gets Shocking News From Double Whammy of Poll Results

Donald Trump’s internal polling isn’t looking so great.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium during a campaign rally
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images

Just days out from Election Day, Donald Trump still doesn’t have the votes to reclaim the White House—at least, that’s according to data reportedly obtained by his campaign.

During a CNN roundtable Wednesday night, Republican strategist Margaret Hoover claimed that internal polling from inside the Trump campaign suggested that despite a reported early groundswell of support, the campaign’s lackluster polling results are “giving them pause.”

“I have heard from Republicans that there is concern at the Trump campaign amongst the operatives that actually really do know the political wherewithal, the turnout and enthusiasm numbers aren’t where they need to be,” Hoover said.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are practically neck and neck in their polling across seven battleground states, with both candidates juggling marginal, low-single-digit leads that are falling within the pollsters’ margins of error.

Polling in the last two election cycles has been notoriously fruitless. In 2016, pollsters failed to foresee Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—three wins that handed him an Electoral College victory. The following cycle, they continued to overestimate the Democratic nominee, predicting that President Joe Biden’s margin would be about four percentage points higher than it actually turned out to be in competitive swing states.

Harris better hope that same statistical failure doesn’t play out on Tuesday, else Trump will sweep in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reported ABC News.

But a Gallup poll published Thursday offered a hidden boon for the Harris campaign: a 77 percent enthusiasm metric among likely Democratic voters. That’s just a couple percentage points away from its highest point during the 2008 Obama era. It’s also up significantly—by roughly 20 percent—from what it was during the spring, before Harris had replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Idiot Trump Hits Back at Biden’s “Garbage” Quote With Dumbest Stunt

Donald Trump’s answer to Joe Biden is, quite literally, garbage.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while sitting in a campaign-branded garbage truck
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In 2016, Donald Trump promised that he would drain the swamp. In 2024, he’s circling the drain himself.

The MAGA leader’s campaign thought it could use a clever visual to respond to President Joe Biden’s verbal gaffe on Wednesday, in which the 81-year-old accidentally suggested that Trump supporters were “garbage.”

But the political stunt was anything but clever. On Wednesday evening, Trump was spotted riding shotgun in a garbage truck bearing American flags and Trump campaign signage, as it drove in slow, loose circles on the tarmac in Green Bay, Wisconsin, seemingly owning the garbage symbolism rather than hitting back at it.

Biotech millionaire and potential Trump second administration Cabinet member Vivek Ramswamy also joined in on the weird response, hopping aboard an actual truck to scoop up trash around Charlotte, North Carolina.

The attempt was clear—but the delivery, not so much.

“We’re not the garbage, we’re *taking out* the garbage,” Ramaswamy captioned the video on X.

A video of Trump trying (and struggling) to open the garbage truck door has not exactly helped his attempt at a clapback.

Trump and his allies were, in fact, the ones who brought the topic of garbage up first. Last week, Trump claimed that America’s immigration policies had made it a “garbage can for the world.” Days later, a guest speaker at the Republican presidential nominee’s Madison Square Garden rally—comedian Tony Hinchcliffe—joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

That Racist Puerto Rico Joke Just Cost Trump a Major Endorsement

Reggaeton artist and Latin superstar Nicky Jam has pulled his endorsement of Donald Trump after that wildly racist joke.

Nicky Jam performing
Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

The fallout from that deeply racist joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend continues to snowball, as a Reggaeton superstar who initially endorsed Trump has now rescinded his support.

Nicky Jam, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Puerto Rico, took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to express his disgust with the rally’s rhetoric toward his home.

He sits in the back seat of a car and speaks directly to the camera. Jam states, in Spanish, to his 45 million followers that his early support for Trump was based on economic issues, as he saw Trump’s business acumen as a potential positive for the many Latino immigrant families struggling to make a living in the United States.

The post then takes a sharp turn. “Never in my life did I imagine that a month later, a comedian would come and insult my country and speak so badly about my country. And therefore I revoke any support for Donald Trump.

“Puerto Rico deserves respect,” he added. The video is 50 seconds long and already had 78,000 likes two hours after it was posted. The comments are turned off.

Jam is one of many Latino celebrities and public figures who have condemned Trump and Hinchcliffe’s comments. Puerto Rican icons Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Don Omar have each used their platform to reaffirm support for Harris, while Trump and JD Vance continue to downplay the offensive remarks.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Trump Trashes Democrats After Claiming What Biden Said Was Mean

Donald Trump is back to his usual self, mere hours after complaining about Joe Biden’s “garbage” comment.

Donald Trump yells into a handheld mic
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mere hours after Donald Trump was falsely preaching love and acceptance and accusing Kamala Harris of “running a campaign of hate,” the former president was back to his same old antics.

“These are horrible people,” said Trump at a North Carolina rally Wednesday afternoon, referring to Democrats. “Oops, we should get along with everybody. They’re horrible people. Some people you just can’t get along with.”

With a wink and a nod, Trump is showing his supporters he doesn’t really care about being polite to those he considers his political enemies.

Late Tuesday evening, Trump went on a posting rampage on Truth Social and Twitter, accusing President Joe Biden and Harris of not spreading positive enough vibes.

“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate,” he wrote on Truth Social just after midnight. “She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People.”

Biden, for what it’s worth, says he was only calling one specific Trump supporter “garbage”: the comedian at Trump’s rally who called Puerto Ricans the same.

Clearly Trump is playing the fiddle here. We all know that much more offensive and frightening stuff comes out of his own mouth nearly every day.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington