JD Vance Gives Worst Defense Yet of Trump’s Senate Election Lawsuit
Apparently Vance’s strategy was to insult people’s intelligence.
Alaskans are apparently too “busy” to comprehend what “incumbent” means, according to Vice President JD Vance.
Vance was asked Tuesday to explain the rationale behind a fast-tracked Justice Department lawsuit working to preemptively block the Last Frontier’s Senate election results in the case of a Democratic win, but instead he offended the intelligence of voting Alaskans.
At issue is a general election ballot that will feature two men named Dan Sullivan. There’s Senator Dan Sullivan, the Republican nominee who will be prominently noted as the “incumbent,” and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate who remains unaffiliated with any official party.
“Why shouldn’t Alaskans find it insulting that the administration is suggesting they can’t read the word ‘incumbent’ on their ballot and know to vote for Senator Sullivan?” a reporter asked Vance at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday morning.
Vance’s explanation wasn’t particularly satisfying.
“I think the question presumes quite a bit. I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud,” Vance said, claiming the reporter said something that he did not.
But the vice president’s answer only went downhill from there as he suggested that Alaskans are so overwhelmed by the burden of daily labor that they don’t have the time to properly read election ballots.
“But people are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot, explicitly to try and confuse voters, I think that’s electoral fraud,” Vance added.
The second Sullivan initially filed to run as a Republican in the Senate primary in May, days before the filing deadline. State Republicans have since argued that Sullivan worked with Democrats to cook up the scheme, accusing him of attempting to snatch votes away from the two-term senator in a flagrant bid to aid Mary Peltola, a former U.S. representative and the Democratic nominee.
But the unaffiliated politico has rejected the allegations.
“I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change,” Sullivan wrote in a social media post at the time. “It’s that simple.”