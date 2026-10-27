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JD Vance Gives Worst Defense Yet of Trump’s Senate Election Lawsuit

Apparently Vance’s strategy was to insult people’s intelligence.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking to reporters outside Air Force Two
Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Alaskans are apparently too “busy” to comprehend what “incumbent” means, according to Vice President JD Vance.

Vance was asked Tuesday to explain the rationale behind a fast-tracked Justice Department lawsuit working to preemptively block the Last Frontier’s Senate election results in the case of a Democratic win, but instead he offended the intelligence of voting Alaskans.

At issue is a general election ballot that will feature two men named Dan Sullivan. There’s Senator Dan Sullivan, the Republican nominee who will be prominently noted as the “incumbent,” and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate who remains unaffiliated with any official party.

“Why shouldn’t Alaskans find it insulting that the administration is suggesting they can’t read the word ‘incumbent’ on their ballot and know to vote for Senator Sullivan?” a reporter asked Vance at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday morning.

Vance’s explanation wasn’t particularly satisfying.

“I think the question presumes quite a bit. I mean, look, a lot of Alaskans are going to go and look at the ballot and realize exactly what you said, that this is all a big fraud,” Vance said, claiming the reporter said something that he did not.

But the vice president’s answer only went downhill from there as he suggested that Alaskans are so overwhelmed by the burden of daily labor that they don’t have the time to properly read election ballots.

“But people are busy. People have lives. People have jobs. And when you put a person on the ballot, explicitly to try and confuse voters, I think that’s electoral fraud,” Vance added.

The second Sullivan initially filed to run as a Republican in the Senate primary in May, days before the filing deadline. State Republicans have since argued that Sullivan worked with Democrats to cook up the scheme, accusing him of attempting to snatch votes away from the two-term senator in a flagrant bid to aid Mary Peltola, a former U.S. representative and the Democratic nominee.

But the unaffiliated politico has rejected the allegations.

“I entered this race because I am unhappy with the 12 year record of the current Senator and I feel we need a change,” Sullivan wrote in a social media post at the time. “It’s that simple.”

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Republican Senator Says Nine Words Onstage With Trump Before Fleeing

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith clearly didn’t want to share the stage with Donald Trump for longer than necessary.

Donald Trump stands next to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on stage.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith got spooked at a rally in her home state of Mississippi with President Trump Monday.

Hyde-Smith, who is up for reelection next week, was supposed to speak after Trump introduced her but upon reaching the podium, she said one sentence and then bolted.

“Is this not the best president of our lifetime?” Hyde-Smith told the crowd, before stepping down. Trump quickly attempted to spin her abrupt departure.

“Thank you, Cindy. I love that, you know? Sometimes they get up and they talk for 10 minutes,” Trump said.

Despite the rally being held in a Southern, staunchly Republican state, Trump was interrupted at least three times by hecklers during his own speech, including one who shouted, “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!” While Trump dismissed the protester as being “paid $250 by [George] Soros,” it seems Hyde-Smith was scared to be on the stage with Trump for too long.

Trump’s historic unpopularity is bringing the entire Republican Party down, putting safe states like Mississippi in play. Anti-Trump protesters would have been unheard of in the Magnolia State in previous years, but the president’s policies have caused a backlash even in deep red states.

Hyde-Smith’s reelection campaign wasn’t going well before this rally. In February, in response to people upset over high beef prices, she said, “You know you have so many proteins to choose from.” That was quickly seized upon by her Democratic opponent, Scott Colom, who put out an attack ad where a man grilling burgers said, “Pick another protein? I’d rather pick another senator instead.” Colom trails Hyde-Smith by only three points in the latest poll.

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Did Kash Patel Use Epstein Files Mess as Cover for Firing People?

A whistleblower worried that Patel would use the chaos surrounding the files’ release to shed more federal employees.

FBI Director Kash Patel gestures and speaks during a roundtable event
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel has been accused of threatening staff charged with redacting the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein, and using their mistakes as an excuse to fire them.

In a complaint made in March 2025 and obtained and published Tuesday by The PunchUp, a whistleblower who worked for the FBI’s Information Management Division described the chaotic, high-pressure process of readacting the Epstein files for release.

“The director has threatened to fire [FBI staff] if the job is not done by his made up deadline, and has already tried to slim down the FBI,” the whistleblower wrote. “What better way than to fire us during this ever changing process, or as scapegoats for the DOJ’s lack of proper procedures.”

The complaint came as the Department of Justice shed thousands of employees.

John Sullivan, former section chief in the intelligence division, told The New York Times in January that Patel had berated employees on the redaction team during a conference call, telling them to work faster and that he’d fire anyone who didn’t meet his deadlines—a claim that is now reinforced by the whistleblower’s accusation.

The whistleblower also warned that reviewers were not removing personal information that could be used to identify bureau employees, and that details they’d be instructed to leave unredacted could expose survivors’ identities. The whistleblower raised concerns that the DOJ would publish the material without further checks and blame the FBI for any mistakes.

“I am concerned that the rush deadline on the project, for no [discernible] reason, will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives,” they wrote.

Catherine Sheehan Bruno, assistant FBI director and chief ethics and compliance officer, responded to the complaint on March 24, 2025, saying she was obliged to report the allegations. The following day, an FBI lawyer confirmed that the employee was willing to be identified to the inspector general. Then the FBI closed its own case. It’s unclear whether the inspector general took the matter any further or whether anyone charged with reviewing the Epstein files was subsequently fired.

In the end, there were thousands of redaction errors in the DOJ’s massive release of Epstein-related documents, which allegedly exposed the names of at least 100 survivors. Nearly 40 nude photos of women, possibly underage, were mistakenly released unredacted, while an innocuous photo of President Donald Trump somehow was redacted.

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Hegseth Faith Adviser’s Disgusting Social Media Comments Exposed

The defense secretary’s faith adviser complained about immigrants “raping our white women,” among other sick posts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s senior religious adviser is just as bigoted as he is, if not more. 

CNN reported that Ryan Higgins, who has closely advised Hegseth since he assumed office, has used his social media platforms to spread racism, homophobia, Islamophobia, and xenophobia. Before joining the Pentagon, Higgins worked with Ben Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. 

In 2024, Higgins, who calls himself an “American Settler” on X, posted that “Islam teaches death to all who do not comply.” In January, he wrote that “violent illegal immigrants and even many ‘asylum seekers’ are destroying the entire planet. This is not just an America issue. They act like barbarians, killing and raping our white women.” The very next month, he called immigrants “absolute animals” who “by definition and action, have no interest in assimilating and embracing the culture. These people many times come from barbaric cultures which has no place in the western world.” And in February, he asked, “How long until the monarchy is dethroned by Muslims?” 

In January, he begged American Christians to vote or “lose America forever.” This summer, he claimed that “separation of church and state does not exist,” and said that the WNBA had a “hatred for Christianity.” 

Higgins also doesn’t think women should have actual jobs or get abortions. 

“No ‘career’ will ever give you the fulfillment you’re looking for that can only be found from being a mother,” he wrote in May. “Don’t believe the lies.” 

“If you are still claiming this is a ‘lump of cells’ you’re a retard and a liar,” he said of those with pro-choice views. “Anyone who takes a life should be charged with murder....  I’s that simple. Heck, we teach our kids not to squish ants because they are God’s creation, and yall are chopping up babies. Disgusting.” He also compared abortion to human sacrifice, and that those who received them were akin to Satan. 

Higgins has also railed against the LGBTQ community, calling them a “satanic cult.” And back in 2020, Higgins proclaimed that “while there are some pockets of racism in this country and every country on earth, there is NOT a ‘systemic racism’ issue in the US.” 

This is the top spiritual adviser to a man who can essentially drop bombs on whoever he wants whenever he feels so inclined. It’s no surprise that the person with Hegseth’s ear also thinks he’s some kind of modern white crusader sent to save America from infidels (anyone who isn’t white or Christian or heterosexual or a housewife). 

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MAGA Rep. Won’t Rule Out Deporting Elon Musk and Melania Trump

Representative Randy Fine made the comment while discussing his desire to denaturalize and deport Representative Ilhan Omar.

Representative Randy Fine puts the tip of his pinky against his mouth
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

Florida Representative Randy Fine is all in on Donald Trump’s deportation agenda—even if it compromises citizenship for the president’s inner circle.

Fine extended his venom beyond just Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar while speaking with NewsNation on Monday, arguing that anyone caught fabricating details on their citizenship paperwork should be thrown out of the country—even if that included Melania Trump and Elon Musk.

“I believe that anyone who lied on their paperwork to become a citizen should be denaturalized and should be deported,” Fine said.

He was then specifically asked whether the current crusade against Omar should extend to high-powered immigrants tied to the Trump administration.

“Do you think this type of scrutiny should be placed on others who are high-profile, with connections to the administration?” asked NewsNation’s Nichole Berlie, citing as examples the first lady and the world’s first trillionaire, both of whom were naturalized in the U.S. within the last three decades.

“I believe we should go back to 1990, and we should reevaluate everyone who has become a naturalized citizen,” Fine responded. “Because what I am understanding is that the kind of fraud we’re hearing about from Ilhan Omar is endemic in Minnesota.”

“I think Ilhan Omar should be the first; she certainly should not be the last,” Fine declared. He notably did not make any allowances for Trump’s entourage.

MAGA conservatives have rumbled for years—without evidence—that Omar married her brother as a form of immigration fraud into the U.S. The conspiracy first emerged during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota state legislature in a since-deleted post on the conservative blog Power Line, where an anonymous source was quoted as saying that Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was related to her by blood.

Omar has vehemently and repeatedly denied the unfounded allegations, which have been disproven by her marriage certificate. Responding to the conspiracy in 2016, Omar described the insinuation that she had married her brother as “absurd and offensive.”

But Republicans have really turned up the temperature against Omar in recent days. Just two weeks ago, Homeland Security agents raided her home in an attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork. Omar told reporters that agents “went room by room” and took a total of 17 items.

In a statement at the time, Omar called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.”

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