Supreme Court Strips Judges of Power to Pause Trump Deportations

The whistleblower also warned that reviewers were not removing personal information that could be used to identify bureau employees, and that details they’d be instructed to leave unredacted could expose survivors’ identities. The whistleblower raised concerns that the DOJ would publish the material without further checks and blame the FBI for any mistakes.

“I am concerned that the rush deadline on the project, for no [discernible] reason, will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives,” they wrote.

Catherine Sheehan Bruno, assistant FBI director and chief ethics and compliance officer, responded to the complaint on March 24, 2025, saying she was obliged to report the allegations. The following day, an FBI lawyer confirmed that the employee was willing to be identified to the inspector general. Then the FBI closed its own case. It’s unclear whether the inspector general took the matter any further or whether anyone charged with reviewing the Epstein files was subsequently fired.