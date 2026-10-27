Supreme Court Strips Judges of Power to Pause Trump Deportations
The Supreme Court is allowing Trump to block immigration judges from postponing some deportation cases.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigration judges can’t postpone deportation cases, giving President Trump another tool in his mass deportation agenda.
The court denied an emergency request to reinstate administrative closure, the practice that allows judges to temporarily delay deportation cases, after the Trump administration made an agreement with the state of Texas to end it in June. The request came from three cities—Baltimore; New Haven, Connecticut; and Columbus, Ohio—and from nonprofit legal aid organization Centro Legal de la Raza.
The court’s denial was one sentence long without any explanation, a standard practice for emergency requests, and there were no reported dissents.
The agreement to end administrative closure was made in federal court in Texas on the same day the state sued to challenge the practice. A judge also approved the agreement the same day, which the plaintiffs cited in their lawsuit as proof the White House colluded with Texas to get rid of the rule.
“The need for interim relief is underscored by the collusion that infected this suit from its inception,” the cities and organization wrote.
Administrative closure used to be common, with immigration judges using the tool to clear packed dockets, especially when a person had proceedings that could prevent their deportation such as a visa petition or appeal of a criminal conviction. Conservative politicians in places like Texas argue that the practice allows immigrants without legal status to stay in the country indefinitely.
The Biden administration tried to make the practice permanent in 2024, but after Trump returned to the White House, the Department of Justice announced it would no longer defend administrative closure. Tuesday’s ruling follows Friday’s federal appeals court decision that immigrants aren’t entitled to bond hearings. In less than a week, the Trump administration has successfully eroded immigration law in order to deport more people.