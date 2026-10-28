Trump’s Attempt to Target Cassidy Hutchinson Ends in Total Failure
A grand jury failed to indict the former White House aide.
The Trump administration’s attempt to prosecute former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony to the House January 6 committee has hit a snag.
A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., declined to indict Hutchinson, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, citing two anonymous sources. Neville S. Hedley, who told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui earlier that day that he was acting senior litigation counsel at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, had warned in court that the jury could not agree on an indictment. Hedley didn’t mention a name, but the Post’s sources said it was Hutchinson.
President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have been seeking charges against Hutchinson for months, accusing her of lying to the investigative committee. In March, Representative Barry Loudermilk referred her to the Department of Justice, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan signed off on it.
Hutchinson was one of the star witnesses in the committee’s hearings, claiming that Trump was very agitated on January 6, 2021, and fully aware of the potential for violence. She testified that he wanted to march with his supporters on the Capitol, and was furious when his aides and Secret Service detail said that it wouldn’t be safe.
Trump even tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine known as The Beast, and when a Secret Service agent took his arm, Trump grabbed the agent’s neck, Hutchinson said. Along with then–White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, she said that Trump wanted his armed supporters to march that day, and overheard a conversation where Trump said that Mike Pence “deserves it,” regarding chants of “hang Mike Pence” heard during the riot.
For now, though, Hutchinson won’t face criminal charges, although MAGA Republicans may try to indict her again. Trump keeps trying to settle old scores in his second term as president. For instance, his Department of Justice just charged former FBI Director James Comey for a third time.