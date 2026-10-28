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Trump’s Attempt to Target Cassidy Hutchinson Ends in Total Failure

A grand jury failed to indict the former White House aide.

Cassidy Hutchinson
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s attempt to prosecute former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony to the House January 6 committee has hit a snag. 

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., declined to indict Hutchinson, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, citing two anonymous sources. Neville S. Hedley, who told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui earlier that day that he was acting senior litigation counsel at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, had warned in court that the jury could not agree on an indictment. Hedley didn’t mention a name, but the Post’s sources said it was Hutchinson.

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have been seeking charges against Hutchinson for months, accusing her of lying to the investigative committee. In March, Representative Barry Loudermilk referred her to the Department of Justice, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan signed off on it.  

Hutchinson was one of the star witnesses in the committee’s hearings, claiming that Trump was very agitated on January 6, 2021, and fully aware of the potential for violence. She testified that he wanted to march with his supporters on the Capitol, and was furious when his aides and Secret Service detail said that it wouldn’t be safe. 

Trump even tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine known as The Beast, and when a Secret Service agent took his arm, Trump grabbed the agent’s neck, Hutchinson said. Along with then–White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, she said that Trump wanted his armed supporters to march that day, and overheard a conversation where Trump said that Mike Pence “deserves it,” regarding chants of “hang Mike Pence” heard during the riot. 

For now, though, Hutchinson won’t face criminal charges, although MAGA Republicans may try to indict her again. Trump keeps trying to settle old scores in his second term as president. For instance, his Department of Justice just charged former FBI Director James Comey for a third time. 

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Judge Trashes DOJ Attempt to Add More Charges Over Hunter Biden Laptop

Federal prosecutors failed to get judicial approval before filing a new criminal complaint against two former FBI officials who investigated Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, the son President Joe Biden, is seen during an event to celebrate the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House.
Hunter Biden
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Hunter Biden

A federal judge tore into Department of Justice prosecutors Tuesday for attempting to file a new criminal complaint alleging that two ex-FBI agents had lied to Congress during the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

At a hearing, Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui refused to rubber-stamp a superseding complaint, which would have added an obstruction charge against former intelligence analyst Nikki Floris, who ran the intelligence division at the Washington field office, and Bradley Benavides, a former deputy assistant director for counterintelligence.

Faruqui told the prosecutors that if they wanted to file a superseding complaint, then a judge would first have to find probable cause that a crime had actually been committed. Instead, the government had transmitted the complaint in the middle of the night and expected the judge to sign it.

Faruqui said that he believed the government had broken precedent by seeking a superseding complaint without first receiving a judge’s signature.

“I’m concerned with your view as to what the law is,” he said. “Why today, on this one case, have you changed the entire history of how you charge cases?”

After Floris and Benavides surrendered on arrest warrants last week, Faruqui had ordered a hearing on Tuesday in order to establish probable cause for the initial complaint. Notably, the DOJ did not obtain a grand jury indictment against the ex-officials.

On Monday night, the government submitted an unsworn affidavit it claimed would support an additional obstruction charge. Faruqui refused to sign the complaint without reviewing it or finding probable cause, and proceeded to hold the hearing on just the first complaint.

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Todd Blanche Basically Coached Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein Interview

House Democrats’ report revealed how much Blanche helped Maxwell during the interview.

Attorney General Todd Blanche
Attorney General Todd Blanche
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Attorney General Todd Blanche

Attorney General Todd Blanche’s July 2025 interviews with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell were reportedly a calculated effort to steer public blowback from the Epstein files away from Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a 50-page report on Monday accusing the Trump administration of a vast cover-up of the president’s involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal sex schemes. The report cites the experiences of 11 women, FBI records, and documents released through the Epstein Files Transparency Act. But one detail in the sprawling investigation hinted at an explicit attempt by Blanche to keep Maxwell from implicating the president in Epstein’s crimes.

Blanche notably did not ask Maxwell any questions about a certain Jane Doe, despite the fact that she was on the FBI’s radar for alleging that Trump attempted to orally rape her and subsequently punched her in the head when she was 14 years old.

At one point in the interview, Blanche vaguely mentioned testimony that alleged Epstein and Trump were involved with a 14-year-old, asking if Maxwell recalled “any obviously under-18 women coming to give him a massage?”

Maxwell volunteered that she believed Blanche was “talking about Jane.” But Blanche didn’t bite, instead responding simply, “yeah”—evidence that he was aware of the victim’s accusations.

As soon as Maxwell began to address Jane’s claims, Blanche “cut her off and instructed her not to share specifics,” according to the report. At other points, Blanche interrupted Maxwell to redirect her attention away from Jane’s allegations, arguing that he didn’t want to “get into … he said, she said.”

“Absolutely, not. I’m not—I don’t want to go there either,” Maxwell responded, adding, “I’m not going to do that.”

Maxwell tried to independently mention Jane later in the interview but was again shut down by Blanche, who abruptly cut her off to say he didn’t want to “talk about individuals.”

“The whole point of the conversation was not to uncover information but to create a conspiracy of silence and strategically deter Ghislaine Maxwell from sharing information that was not public at the time regarding the relationship between Trump and Epstein,” the report alleges.

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Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro Flees to U.S. After Election Defeat

Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate wants to claim political asylum in the United States, sources say.

Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro zones out as he stands in front of a crowd of supporters with a stack of papers in his hand. Several news mics are in front of him.
Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro looks on after the results of Brazil’s general election were reported on October 25.
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Presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro looks on after the results of Brazil’s general election were reported on October 25.

Flávio Bolsonaro has fled to the United States after losing Brazil’s presidential election to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil on Sunday, according to multiple outlets.

Bolsonaro’s allies reported his escape to CNN Brasil, and Reuters also confirmed he is headed to the United States, citing two sources.

Brazilian outlet O Globo reported that the far-right senator “was convinced he could be arrested.” While both Bolsonaro’s departure point and destination are uncertain, another Brazilian outlet, Metropoles, reported that he was on his way to Florida to seek asylum. Bolsonaro’s father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently serving out house arrest in Brazil for attempting his own version of January 6. He also fled to Florida in late 2022 briefly before his arrest.

Bolsonaro, who has still not conceded the election to Lula, had his passport canceled by the Brazilian Supreme Court due to an active money-laundering case against him. He had until 11 a.m. Tuesday to turn his passport in, but of course didn’t show—fueling questions about his whereabouts.

The Trump administration has been quite friendly to Bolsonaro’s family and antagonistic toward Lula’s left-leaning government.

Neither Bolsonaro nor the U.S. State Department have made a public statement.

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Supreme Court Strips Judges of Power to Pause Trump Deportations

The Supreme Court is allowing Trump to block immigration judges from postponing some deportation cases.

A child sits on the floor on his iPad while a woman squats next to him. Another child in the background is in a stroller as two adults stand nearby.
Children wait outside an immigration court in New York City, on July 31.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Children wait outside an immigration court in New York City, on July 31.

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigration judges can’t postpone deportation cases, giving President Trump another tool in his mass deportation agenda.

The court denied an emergency request to reinstate administrative closure, the practice that allows judges to temporarily delay deportation cases, after the Trump administration made an agreement with the state of Texas to end it in June. The request came from three cities—Baltimore; New Haven, Connecticut; and Columbus, Ohio—and from nonprofit legal aid organization Centro ⁠Legal de la Raza.

The court’s denial was one sentence long without any explanation, a standard practice for emergency requests, and there were no reported dissents.

The agreement to end administrative closure was made in federal court in Texas on the same day the state sued to challenge the practice. A judge also approved the agreement the same day, which the plaintiffs cited in their lawsuit as proof the White House colluded with Texas to get rid of the rule.

“The need for interim relief is ​underscored by the collusion that infected this suit from its inception,” the cities and organization wrote.

Administrative closure used to be common, with immigration judges using the tool to clear packed dockets, especially when a person had proceedings that could prevent their deportation such as a visa petition or appeal of a criminal conviction. Conservative politicians in places like Texas argue that the practice allows immigrants without legal status to stay in the country indefinitely.

The Biden administration tried to make the practice permanent in 2024, but after Trump returned to the White House, the Department of Justice announced it would no longer defend administrative closure. Tuesday’s ruling follows Friday’s federal appeals court decision that immigrants aren’t entitled to bond hearings. In less than a week, the Trump administration has successfully eroded immigration law in order to deport more people.

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