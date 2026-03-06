Republicans Try to Prosecute Key Jan. 6 Witness Against Trump

Hutchinson’s testimony was explosive at the time, as she claimed that Trump was fully aware of the potential for violence on Capitol Hill and was extra agitated on that day. She said he wanted to march on the Capitol with his supporters from the Ellipse, but was told by his aides and Secret Service detail that it wouldn’t be safe. Furious, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of The Beast, the presidential limousine, but when a Secret Service agent took his arm, Trump grabbed the agent’s neck, she said.

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also testified that Trump wanted his armed supporters to be able to protest that day. She said that Meadows overheard a conversation in which Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence “deserves it” as his mob of supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence” at the Capitol.

For having the audacity to reveal this damaging information about Trump, his MAGA supporters have had Hutchinson in their crosshairs for a long time. In December 2024, Loudermilk accused former Representative Liz Cheney, an anti-Trump Republican on the Jan. 6 committee, of colluding with Hutchinson on her testimony, and FBI Director Kash Patel included Hutchinson on the MAGA enemies list in his 2022 book Government Gangsters.