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“You Look Like Hell”: Trump Snaps Over Question About Canceled Rallies

Donald Trump then suddenly rescheduled two rallies he had initially canceled.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump completely lost it Thursday when asked about canceling multiple rallies ahead of the midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters, Trump exploded when one asked him why he’d canceled rallies in Kansas and Iowa over the weekend.

“So, you not going to Kansas has nothing to do with being sick of travel?” the reporter asked.

“Oh you’re sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?” Trump snapped.

“I’m with Reuters,” the reporter said.

“You are a sick guy, Reuters is terrible, by the way,” Trump said. “Look at this guy, he’s way out of shape. Look at how badly—he comes to me, ‘Sir you’re not gonna go to Kansas.’ No, I’m not going to Kansas because he’s doing very well. I’m gonna do a tele-rally. Tomorrow I’m doing Florida.

“He says ‘What’s the reason’—after doing, what, 28? He says, ‘What’s the reason for this, sir, that you’re not going to Kansas?’ You know what the reason is? I don’t feel I have to go to Kansas,” Trump raged. “I’m going to do Florida tomorrow, and I’ll do—if something else comes up—but he said, ‘You’re not going to Kansas, sir, are you feeling well?’ You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

Trump’s outburst seemed to come out of nowhere, especially considering that the reporter’s question hadn’t been about the president’s health at all. Moments earlier, when a reporter had asked Trump about his health, the president had simply responded that he felt “good.” It seems that it was the word “sick” that sent him over the edge.

Questions about cancellations may have gotten under the president’s skin—by Friday morning, the rallies in Kansas and Iowa were back on.

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Ken Paxton’s Office Sues Over Too Many People of Color Early Voting

The Republican attorney general—and Senate candidate—is upset as Texas’s biggest county shatters early voting records.

Ken Paxton stands at a lectern in front of a U.S. flag.
Ken Paxton
Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
Ken Paxton

Republican Texas Senate hopeful Ken Paxton’s office is suing election officials in his state’s largest county for helping people of color to vote.

Paxton’s lawsuit claims that a get-out-the-vote advertisement campaign from Harris County’s office essentially constitutes reverse racism because it encouraged Black and Latino voters (groups with historically lower access to elections) to vote. Harris County is Texas’s most diverse county, notably housing Houston.

“By specifically directing voting advertisements to these and many other racial or ethnic ‘detailed targeting’ terms, it is readily apparent that Harris County is attempting to increase the likelihood that only certain racial and ethnic groups—but not all—will vote,” the lawsuit reads. “In any event, there can be no legitimate reason for Harris County to intentionally target voter advertisements toward this peculiar assortment of African American, Asian, and Latino ethnicities, cultural interests, and countries, but not toward any European ethnicities.”

Harris County has already stopped running the ads, and Paxton has recused himself from this lawsuit, even though he is, of course, Texas’s current attorney general.

This lawsuit also comes as Harris County is shattering early voting records, with over 950,000 residents having cast their ballots and one day of early voting still left. The previous record for a nonpresidential election was 855,711 people in 2018.

“Ken Paxton filed this lawsuit in the final days of voting because he wants to stop Houstonians from going to the polls. He’s whining about ads that do nothing more than tell neighbors when to vote and where to get information about voting,” Texas Democratic Congressman Christian D. Menefee wrote online. “Paxton is upset that diverse voters across Harris County are making their voices heard. He doesn’t like that in this election, people are showing up in big numbers in neighborhoods like Third Ward, Acres Homes, Cypress, Tidwell, and Sunnyside.

“Remember this: Someone with as much power as the Texas Attorney General would only take desperate action like this lawsuit because he is scared,” Menefee continued. “I hope everyone in Harris County who is eligible to vote sees this lawsuit for what it is, and goes to cast their ballot in this election.”

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Vance Answers Question on Housing Costs With Quip About Husted’s Ass

Vice President JD Vance tried to make a cringey joke in response to a serious question.

Vice President JD Vance points and speaks during a midterm campaign event
Vice President JD Vance
Evan Vucci/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance just showed everyone why he isn’t a viable presidential candidate for 2028.

During a pretaped Fox News town hall that aired Thursday, Vance punted a crucial question about lowering the cost of living to talk about President Donald Trump’s new favorite topic: Republican Senator Jon Husted’s ass.

“A constant message that my generation hears from the right is to get married young, have kids young, have as many kids as possible. And I think what the right doesn’t acknowledge most of the time is how disincentivized we are currently because of the cost of owning a home and the general expenses of raising a family,” one young woman said.

“How does the right and yourself expect us to start families young when, you know, the average price of a home in America now costs more than $415,000, which just feels out of reach for us?”

“Sure, sure. Well first of all, again. Thank you for the question, and thanks for the support. I want to point out that I think that I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions by my count. I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s ass,” Vance said.

Host Jesse Watters managed to laugh, but to viewers at home, the moment felt tone-deaf.

“How is this real and how is he this bad at politics? Or humor? Or interacting with other humans?” wrote Pod Save America’s John Favreau on X.

“If Vance is the candidate in 2028, he will be eminently beatable. He is an awful politician,” Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan wrote on X.

The most embarrassing part? Vance’s actual answer wasn’t much better.

“The one thing that I’d say is, my job is to make it easier for you guys to be able to afford a good life. But as a pure personal advice I’d say: It’s never the right time,” Vance said. “And the one regret, the one regret that I have in my life—Usha and I talk about this all the time—is, I wish we had gotten married earlier, and I wish we had kids earlier. Because you can’t go back and make the decision differently.”

So, after all of that, Vance’s advice is just to get married and have kids even if the cost of living keeps getting higher? The vice president has preached about young people having babies since before he first entered the White House, but when faced with actual voters’ concerns, he preferred to go for a stupid viral moment.

Read more about the Trump administration’s obsession:
“I Love the Meat”: Trump Gets Even More Disturbing in Texas Rallies
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Trump Demands a Cut of Alina Habba’s $50 Million Pardon Deal

Donald Trump was furious that Alina Habba Mildon allegedly was paid $50 million to help secure a presidential pardon for a Venezuelan billionaire family—and didn’t share it with him.

Alina Habba Mildon arrives at the West Point graduation ceremony
Alina Habba Mildon
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
Alina Habba Mildon

President Donald Trump reportedly flew into a rage once he learned that Alina Habba Mildon got a $50 million contract to secure a pardon for a billionaire family.

The New York Times reports that Mildon, Trump’s former personal lawyer who has held multiple jobs with his administration, inked the lucrative deal with a company started by the daughter of Julio Herrera Velutini, a Venezuelan national who was looking for a presidential pardon. Trump was angered by the size of Mildon’s contract, and said that she should donate some of that money to his presidential library or another entity related to him, according to the Times.

Trump even told one of his confidants that the Herrera family shouldn’t pay out the rest of their contract with Mildon, the Times reported. He later called Mildon, but it’s not known if he directly told her to make a donation.

What Trump seems to be mad about is that he has created a pay-to-play pardon procedure for his administration, where individuals seeking pardons arrange a way for the president to personally benefit in some way in exchange for forgiveness for the crimes they’ve committed. Trump basically admitted as much earlier this month, expressing disappointment over Representative Henry Cuellar staying loyal to the Democratic Party after Trump pardoned him for corruption charges.

Trump has issued many pardons to people who successfully lobbied his administration, spending millions to get the ear of White House lawyers and the president himself. He also reportedly promises pardons to White House staffers, including “anyone who comes within 10 feet” of the Oval Office, according to a Wall Street Journal report from April. It seems he’s mad if anyone close to him is making money off of pardons without giving him a cut.

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“Their Plan Is Insane”: Dem Senator Warns About Next Stage in Iran War

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy was briefed on the Trump administration’s plans in the Iran war.

Senator Chris Murphy looks down as he moves a chair in a committee hearing.
Senator Chris Murphy
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Senator Chris Murphy

A group of senators was briefed on what the next phase of the Trump administration’s war on Iran will look like. One of them thinks it’s “insane.” 

Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, offered those remarks at a Middle East Institute panel on Wednesday. 

“I will just say this: Their plan is insane.... It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law,” Murphy said. “There’s been open reporting as to what we may be planning, and the civilian infrastructure that we may be targeting.... They have been asked by the president to develop a plan. Whether they believe it will work or not, I do not know. But the plan that they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.” 

President Trump is expected to ramp up operations against Iran after the midterm elections, with anonymous sources saying the U.S. has already begun warning its allies about a renewed military campaign. Last week, Israeli sources told ABC News that they discussed intensifying the blockade on Iranian oil exports and bombing petrochemical sites with the United States. Murphy’s comment seems to be confirmation that there is an escalation in the works. 

That would likely result in more Iranian civilians dying, more of their infrastructure being destroyed, more U.S. soldiers dying and being wounded, and continued high fuel prices. It would also further expose Trump’s false promises about the conflict, which appears to be developing into our next forever war. And the primary goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear capability does not seem to have actually been achieved.  

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