Trump Team Arranged Private Jet to Help Bolsonaro Flee Brazil

Bolsonaro and his family were able to come to the United States on a special kind of parole usually reserved for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,” after he apparently showed Homeland Security an expired diplomatic passport. His next step will be applying for a green card, a process which an administration official said will be fast-tracked in a manner similar to his brother Eduardo, who was granted permanent residency last year.

Bolsonaro flew from Argentina to Ecuador before finally landing in Miami—and he did it all on a private jet handled by Jason Miller, a White House communications official, an unnamed administration official told the Times.

Brazil’s Supreme Court had ordered Bolsonaro to hand over his passport by Monday given that he was under criminal investigation for a massive money-laundering scheme. The senator was reportedly convinced that he would be arrested following his election loss. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is currently serving out house arrest in Brazil for attempting his own version of January 6. He also fled to Florida in late 2022 briefly before his arrest.