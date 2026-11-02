Republican Senator Advertises Suing Hundreds of His Own Patients
Roger Marshall’s campaign staff told him not to put out the advertisement.
Against the wishes of his campaign advisers, Republican Senator Roger Marshall made a video ad attempting to address the criticism he has received over suing hundreds of his patients during his previous career as a doctor.
The New York Times reports that Marshall went behind his senior aides, got a camera crew together, and recorded the 60-second ad trying to explain that his medical practice often provided free care, but it “did have to keep the lights on.”
“So we occasionally handed some accounts over to a collection agency, just like nearly every private medical practice does,” Marshall said, not specifying that he sued over 700 patients. “My involvement in any patient’s account ended the minute it was turned over to an outside agency. I never had anyone arrested.”
Ultimately, Marshall’s campaign staff decided not to run the ad anywhere, because they thought it would bring unnecessary attention to the scandal. But that didn’t stop Marshall, who sent the ad directly to people outside of the campaign. A Kansas City talk radio host, Pete Munro, posted the ad on X Saturday night.
The video ends with the disclaimer “Paid for By Kansans for Marshall. Approved by Roger Marshall.”
When the Times reached out to Marshall’s campaign regarding the video, a spokesperson didn’t discuss its content.
“If the best that our haters have is a video that the campaign hasn’t posted or isn’t running anywhere as an ad and that only Twitter is talking about goes to show you that Senator Marshall is on track for a great night on November 3rd,” spokesperson Alex DeGrasse said.
Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, has hammered the senator in attack ads, with one of them featuring a woman who said police came to arrest her over $3,596 she owed for a C-section delivery. Marshall has also been sued by his former patients in a class-action lawsuit filed last week.