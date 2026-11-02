Republican Senator Advertises Suing Hundreds of His Own Patients

“So we occasionally handed some accounts over to a collection agency, just like nearly every private medical practice does,” Marshall said, not specifying that he sued over 700 patients. “My involvement in any patient’s account ended the minute it was turned over to an outside agency. I never had anyone arrested.”

Ultimately, Marshall’s campaign staff decided not to run the ad anywhere, because they thought it would bring unnecessary attention to the scandal. But that didn’t stop Marshall, who sent the ad directly to people outside of the campaign. A Kansas City talk radio host, Pete Munro, posted the ad on X Saturday night.

With 3 days left to #ElectionDay, here’s part of the closing argument from @RogerMarshallMD. #kansassenate https://t.co/PB5tCX8cn1 — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) November 1, 2026

The video ends with the disclaimer “Paid for By Kansans for Marshall. Approved by Roger Marshall.”