Haley Stevens Runs Away After Being Called a Traitor to Her Face

Rogers is an Islamophobic, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ MAGA senator whom Stevens previously called a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. But on Sunday—after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, suddenly went public with his own endorsement of Rogers—Stevens made a complete about-face. She skipped a Souls to the Polls event with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, instead showing up at a church with Rogers to announce her endorsement.

This occurred even as Stevens assured state leaders just hours before that she was still supporting El-Sayed. Shortly after her announcement, more than half her campaign staff quit—calling her actions shocking and heartbreaking. When given a chance to explain herself to CNN’s Anderson Cooper late on Sunday night, Stevens completely unraveled.

here's the entirety of the seeming mental breakdown Haley Stevens just had on CNN. One of the most bizarre and incoherent political interviews I can recall. Note how she's completely unable to explain why she changed her mind from supporting Abdul El-Sayed last night to endorsing Mike Rogers today. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

“Your fellow Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that she talked to you at midnight last night, and that you told her you were not going to endorse Mike Rogers,” Cooper asked. “If that is true, what changed between then and this morning?”