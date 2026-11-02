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Haley Stevens Runs Away After Being Called a Traitor to Her Face

Stevens betrayed her party at the eleventh hour.

Representative Haley Stevens speaks to reporters. Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers stands behind her.
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Haley Stevens fled a press conference after a protester confronted her over her last-minute endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

Speaking to reporters alongside Rogers in Detroit on Sunday, Stevens struggled to explain her sudden flip-flop.

“How can you support a candidate who stands so firmly with some of the policies that you stood so firmly against?” one reporter asked. 

“Well, look, nothing is perfect—” Stevens said, before being interrupted.  

“Haley’s a traitor! Haley Stevens is a traitor!” a protester shouted

One reporter attempted to continue the interview, but Stevens turned and quickly left, with Rogers following her. 

Stevens released a video Sunday announcing her endorsement of Rogers, after she’d previously called him a “rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda.” Her sudden revolt follows a pathetic effort to urge El-Sayed to condemn his supporters’ criticism of Israel. 

Everyone—including her own team—expected her to appear at a campaign event with El-Sayed on Sunday, but instead she arrived at an event for his opponent. Her official staff, including her longtime chief, promptly resigned

Stevens’s shameful endorsement of a MAGA Republican may yet prove to be a unifying moment for the Democratic Party. Her senseless defection has earned widespread condemnation from progressive and establishment Democrats alike, and El-Sayed’s campaign has seen a late funding surge.  

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Has Anyone in History Ever Crashed Out Like Haley Stevens Just Did?

Representative Haley Stevens unraveled while trying to explain her betrayal of the Democratic Party over Abdul El-Sayed.

Representative Haley Stevens looks like she's about to cry as Roger Marshall stands behind her and frowns.
Representative Haley Stevens
Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Representative Haley Stevens

Haley Stevens has lost the plot.

The failed Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful shocked the political world on Sunday by endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers just days before his midterm election against Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, whom she previously endorsed.

Rogers is an Islamophobic, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ MAGA senator whom Stevens previously called a “rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. But on Sunday—after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, suddenly went public with his own endorsement of Rogers—Stevens made a complete about-face. She skipped a Souls to the Polls event with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, instead showing up at a church with Rogers to announce her endorsement.

This occurred even as Stevens assured state leaders just hours before that she was still supporting El-Sayed. Shortly after her announcement, more than half her campaign staff quit—calling her actions shocking and heartbreaking. When given a chance to explain herself to CNN’s Anderson Cooper late on Sunday night, Stevens completely unraveled.

“Your fellow Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said that she talked to you at midnight last night, and that you told her you were not going to endorse Mike Rogers,” Cooper asked. “If that is true, what changed between then and this morning?”

“Well look, this is just a weight off my shoulders, OK? Abdul has been gettin’ angrier and angrier. I was trying to help.… That ad was very painful, there are so many Democrats who wanna vote for our Democratic nominee. And they’re just being told, ‘This is a party you don’t belong in.’ … That’s just where I landed on this. I woke up this morning clear-eyed,” Stevens said, not actually answering the question.

Cooper reiterated the question, noting that El-Sayed condemned the ad she was upset about, which he was not responsible for and which linked Israel to higher costs back in America. Stevens offered another nonsensical word-salad answer.

“Anderson, this is a broader point about what’s going on in our party—”

“It’s actually not, it’s really just a question of why you changed your mind.”

“We were just recognizing—look, I haven’t cast my vote yet—”

“So you might change your mind again?”

“Anderson, my mind is made up. I’m rock solid. I’m an independent woman. I made my decision. I still love my party a whole lot, I know there’s a lot of people working really hard on elections all over this country,” she rambled, blinking frequently. “I was a Democrat who flipped a Republican seat here in Michigan. And this is also about Michigan.”

“It’s really just about you right now, and I’m asking you questions,” Cooper replied. “Back in August, you posted on social media ‘Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda, we can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November.’ Why is it OK now, why can you afford now to give MAGA another Senate seat in November?”

“Well, why is it OK to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee ejecting, or injecting rather, this type of anger and lack of kindness?... It sounds like you’re upset with me too, Anderson!”

“Well you’re not answering any of my questions, so it’s somewhat frustrating,” Cooper said.

“I don’t like seeing a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate campaigning with somebody who’s standing with someone who’s saying America deserved 9/11, I don’t like that,” she said, referring to streamer Hasan Piker. El-Sayed has already condemned Hasan Piker’s comments on 9/11, as well.

“Do you want Democrats to win control of the Senate?” Cooper asked directly.

“I absolutely do. I’m just casting my vote this one way,” Stevens said. She went on to speak incoherently about Piker again and seemed dismissive of her staff’s mass exodus.

“Do you believe that El-Sayed is hateful, or an antisemite?” Cooper asked.

“I think some of the actions have certainly been antisemitic.… I’m just sick of who he stands with. He’s picking Hasan Piker and the uncle,” she said, referring to Cenk Ungyur of The Young Turks, who created the ad about Israel and higher prices.

This was one of the worst political interviews in modern history. Stevens was not able to sufficiently explain her complete 180, and why she betrayed her own party days before the midterms. Democrats in Michigan and Washington, D.C., say she is no longer welcome in the party. Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard said Stevens’s fiancé, Turkish, was angrily “working her over” at dinner Friday night—and he hasn’t been the only one to blame him. Either way, the move feels like a career suicide.

Chuck Schumer @chuckschumer This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens. Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors.
X screenshot Susan Wild @wildforcongress I know @HaleyforMI way better than most people on X. She and I came into Congress together in 2018. She was co-Prez of our freshman class. She was incredibly kind to me when my late partner died; she organized a big group of our class to come to the House floor to support me when I spoke about his suicide. We were roommates in 2023, after my wonderful first roomie lost her election; both my adult kids know Haley well and are on a texting basis with her. We’ve socialized and we have good friends in common. While she and I differ on one impt issue, specifically Israel and AIPAC support, I’ve never publicly challenged her on those things, because I felt that her good points outweighed the issues I disagreed with her on. Today, that changes. 👇 Haley’s endorsement of Rogers in the MI senate race is appalling. Not because he’s a Republican, but because what he stands for is what she, and I, and our caucus has fought so hard against. Rogers is a 100% anti-choice politician. He is a Trump loyalist. He’s shown his Islamophobia in his many remarks against @AbdulElSayed , and with this endorsement, Haley has shown that she agrees with his positions. I’m shocked by Haley’s endorsement. I’m terribly sad and disappointed. I’m furious and will be more so if we lose the MI senate race. So many people in the Democratic Party have shown so much support to Haley over the years, and she has betrayed them all. If this is because of her new relationship (about which many of us were so happy for her after she lost the primary), all I can say is that any woman who abandons her friends when a new guy comes along is no friend at all. The fallout for Haley won’t just be in Dem politics; she will be a pariah among her friends in the Democratic caucus in Congress. Only she will be able to decide whether it was worth it. 1:21 PM · Nov 1, 2026 · 3.2M Views

What happened to “Vote Blue No Matter Who”? This stunning betrayal before what is arguably the single most important midterm election—calling potentially the first Muslim senator angry and hateful for criticizing Israel’s genocide of Palestinians—shows that it was never about Michiganders for Stevens, or taking back the Senate. It was about AIPAC and her own ego.

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Republican Senator Advertises Suing Hundreds of His Own Patients

Roger Marshall’s campaign staff told him not to put out the advertisement.

Roger Marshall speaksk at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Against the wishes of his campaign advisers, Republican Senator Roger Marshall made a video ad attempting to address the criticism he has received over suing hundreds of his patients during his previous career as a doctor. 

The New York Times reports that Marshall went behind his senior aides, got a camera crew together, and recorded the 60-second ad trying to explain that his medical practice often provided free care, but it “did have to keep the lights on.” 

“So we occasionally handed some accounts over to a collection agency, just like nearly every private medical practice does,” Marshall said, not specifying that he sued over 700 patients. “My involvement in any patient’s account ended the minute it was turned over to an outside agency. I never had anyone arrested.”

Ultimately, Marshall’s campaign staff decided not to run the ad anywhere, because they thought it would bring unnecessary attention to the scandal. But that didn’t stop Marshall, who sent the ad directly to people outside of the campaign. A Kansas City talk radio host, Pete Munro, posted the ad on X Saturday night.  

The video ends with the disclaimer “Paid for By Kansans for Marshall. Approved by Roger Marshall.”

When the Times reached out to Marshall’s campaign regarding the video, a spokesperson didn’t discuss its content. 

“If the best that our haters have is a video that the campaign hasn’t posted or isn’t running anywhere as an ad and that only Twitter is talking about goes to show you that Senator Marshall is on track for a great night on November 3rd,” spokesperson Alex DeGrasse said. 

Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, has hammered the senator in attack ads, with one of them featuring a woman who said police came to arrest her over $3,596 she owed for a C-section delivery. Marshall has also been sued by his former patients in a class-action lawsuit filed last week. 

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Trump Team’s “Anti-Fraud” Announcement Gets Derailed With One Question

“Uh, yeah, I don’t know anything about that,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent replied when asked about a strange purchase by the federal government.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference about “The Vice President’s Fraud Task Force." FBI Director Kash Patel stands in the background.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference about “The Vice President’s Fraud Task Force” in St. Cloud, Minnesota, October 3. The vice president was not there.
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference about “The Vice President’s Fraud Task Force” in St. Cloud, Minnesota, October 3. The vice president was not there.

The Trump administration’s big anti-fraud announcement in Minnesota didn’t go as planned Friday.

First of all, Vice President JD Vance canceled his appearance at the event in St. Cloud without giving a reason—leaving other Trump officials to stand in front of a giant banner reading “The Vice President’s Fraud Task Force,” with the vice president nowhere in sight.

But things only went south from there. Shortly after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a federal crackdown in the state, with coordinated searches and a $25 million whistleblower incentive program, a reporter pointed out that the Trump administration has an issue of its own: The Department of Homeland Security paid $495 million for a prison in Appleton, Minnesota, in August, despite its owner, CoreCivic, Inc., offering it to the state for just $75 million last year. Bessent didn’t want to answer that question.

“Uh, yeah, I don’t know anything about that, what we are here to do is prosecute criminal fraud and any question like that that deflects away from it I think is a waste of our time, thanks,” Bessent said.

Minnesota TV station KARE 11 reported on the massive overpayment Thursday, citing records filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission confirming the $420 million price difference. It’s the largest real estate purchase in Minnesota history, and it’s a 34-year-old vacant prison that’s been closed for 16 years.

“It’s unexplainable!” Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told KARE 11 when he was asked about the sale.

“Obviously, I was stunned given the reality of the offer that had been made to us just a little over a year prior to that,” Schnell said. “I still can’t figure it out.”

That purchase price doesn’t include any necessary improvements the government will have to make on the facility, which will likely be numerous considering it has been defunct for 16 years and is located in a small town about a three hour drive from Minneapolis and St. Paul. The company in question, CoreCivic, has profited immensely from Trump’s mass deportation policies, and donated $500,000 to President Trump and Vance’s inauguration. But don’t expect that to be the subject of a big federal fraud investigation.

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Republican Senator Sued by His Former Patient

Roger Marshall has been hit with a class-action lawsuit from a former patient.

Roger Marshall presses his lips together as he stands in front of a U.S. flag in a group of other men.
Roger Marshall
Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Getty Images
Roger Marshall

Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is in the middle of a tight reelection campaign, was sued Friday for allegedly charging illegal interest rates to his patients in his former career as a doctor.

Marshall’s former patient Meischa Zimmerman filed the class-action lawsuit Thursday in Kansas state court against both Marshall and his former medical practice on behalf of herself and several other patients. Last month, The New York Times broke the story that Marshall sued hundreds of his patients for medical debts in rural Barton County, Kansas, where many residents live in poverty and don’t have health insurance.

Zimmerman, an obstetrics patient of Marshall’s in 2009, said the practice sued her over a $3,596 bill for the delivery of her child, plus an 18 percent annual interest rate. According to the court filing, debt collection efforts linked to the usurious debt led to her arrest on three separate occasions.

Under Kansas law, doctors and other businesses can only charge 15 percent interest rates, with some exceptions allowing higher rates if they specify them in a preexisting contract. Marshall and his practice, Heartland Regional OBGYN, charged an 18 percent rate to his patients, mostly mothers from low-income, uninsured, or underinsured backgrounds. The lawsuit calls those rates illegal, and part of a “callous and predatory” debt-collection scheme.

The revelations over Marshall’s past have helped put his seat in play in normally solidly Republican Kansas. That has led to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance jetting off to Kansas to campaign for him, but it hasn’t gone so well: Marshall’s Democratic challenger, pastor Adam Hamilton, has a slight advantage in recent polling.

This lawsuit is not going to help. Hamilton has called out Marshall’s high interest rates and propensity to sue his patients for as little as $101, saying in a debate last month that “there are 2,000 verses in the Bible that speak to caring for the poor. This is not happening under this man.”

The news of Marshall being sued just days before Election Day on Tuesday will ensure that his medical practice will be in the news through the weekend. It’ll pile on the fact that another damaging story broke about him earlier this week: He made a suspiciously timed pharmaceutical stock purchase when he was a congressional representative on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee eight years ago. Come Tuesday, voters in Kansas might have an easy decision to make.

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