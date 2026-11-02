Haley Stevens Runs Away After Being Called a Traitor to Her Face
Stevens betrayed her party at the eleventh hour.
Representative Haley Stevens fled a press conference after a protester confronted her over her last-minute endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.
Speaking to reporters alongside Rogers in Detroit on Sunday, Stevens struggled to explain her sudden flip-flop.
“How can you support a candidate who stands so firmly with some of the policies that you stood so firmly against?” one reporter asked.
“Well, look, nothing is perfect—” Stevens said, before being interrupted.
“Haley’s a traitor! Haley Stevens is a traitor!” a protester shouted.
One reporter attempted to continue the interview, but Stevens turned and quickly left, with Rogers following her.
Stevens released a video Sunday announcing her endorsement of Rogers, after she’d previously called him a “rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda.” Her sudden revolt follows a pathetic effort to urge El-Sayed to condemn his supporters’ criticism of Israel.
Everyone—including her own team—expected her to appear at a campaign event with El-Sayed on Sunday, but instead she arrived at an event for his opponent. Her official staff, including her longtime chief, promptly resigned.
Stevens’s shameful endorsement of a MAGA Republican may yet prove to be a unifying moment for the Democratic Party. Her senseless defection has earned widespread condemnation from progressive and establishment Democrats alike, and El-Sayed’s campaign has seen a late funding surge.