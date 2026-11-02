Haley Stevens’s Friends and Staffers Are Freaked Out by Her Fiancé
Members of Stevens’s inner circle allege her fiancé, Jason Turkish, is bad news.
Representative Haley Stevens’s friends and colleagues are concerned by her fiancé Jason Turkish’s alarming behavior surrounding the Democrat’s last-minute endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.
Last week, with just days until the midterm election, Turkish, a Jewish Democrat, announced his intention to vote for Rogers. The disabilities and civil rights attorney claimed he was convinced that Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s criticism of Israel posed a threat to Jews in Michigan.
After Stevens surprised everyone Sunday with her support for Rogers, her friends and colleagues have begun speaking out about what they consider Turkish’s concerning behavior, suggesting that he may have influenced her decision.
Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard told Gongwer News Service Sunday that Turkish had openly admonished Stevens ahead of her scheduled appearance at a Souls to the Polls event with El-Sayed and Representative Jim Clyburn—which she ultimately ditched to support Rogers.
“He was working her over. The way he was saying it was, ‘Everyone is disappointed in you, they did everything they could to help you and then immediately after you lose the primary, you endorsed him,’” Blanchard recounted from a dinner Thursday night.
Blanchard said he’d defended Stevens for being a “team player.”
Turkish replied, “‘I know, but they’re really disappointed in her,’” the former governor recalled.
Blanchard told GNS that Turkish was “all distraught” and “strung out” about El-Sayed. When the former governor raised his concerns to Stevens, she replied: “I’m fine.”
Blanchard described the sudden change in his longtime ally, saying several times, “This is not the Haley I know.”
“Something snapped in her. And it snapped in 24 hours,” he told GNS.
One of Stevens’s friends, Michigan University regent Jordan Acker, wrote on X Monday that he had become “deeply troubled” by Turkish’s behavior.
“I’ve heard serious concerns about his treatment of Haley’s staff, friends, and allies. My own experiences have only deepened those concerns,” he wrote. “It is painful to watch someone you care about go through something like this. It is even more painful to worry about the influence of those closest to her.”
Acker wrote that he’d been unable to contact Stevens in the wake of her controversy. “Her fiancé took her phone away,” he wrote on X. (Turkish denied the accusation, saying Stevens had simply turned off her phone.)
Former Stevens spokesperson Caitlin Legacki blamed Turkish for Stevens’s primary campaign failing. She claimed the couple got engaged in secret, and that Turkish began wielding outsize influence over the campaign. She accused him of bullying junior staffers and pressuring Stevens to be more vocal in defending Israel.
Former Representative Susan Wild, who said she’d known Stevens from coming up on Capitol Hill, also voiced concerns about Turkish following her friend’s sudden flip-flop.
“So many people in the Democratic Party have shown so much support to Haley over the years, and she has betrayed them all. If this is because of her new relationship (about which many of us were so happy for her after she lost the primary), all I can say is that any woman who abandons her friends when a new guy comes along is no friend at all,” Wild wrote on X Monday.
All of this is compounded by the fact that Stevens cannot muster any defense for her own defection. Her shameful endorsement of a MAGA Republican may yet prove to be a unifying moment for the Democratic Party. Her senseless defection has earned widespread condemnation from progressive and establishment Democrats alike, and El-Sayed’s campaign has seen a late funding surge.