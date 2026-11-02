Haley Stevens’s Friends and Staffers Are Freaked Out by Her Fiancé

It’s no secret that Trump adores Elvis. During his first term, Trump posthumously awarded the singer the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the years since, he has repeatedly compared himself to Elvis, telling rally crowds that as a young boy he was often compared to Elvis for his good looks. Trump even pilgrimaged to Elvis’s former estate, Graceland, in March, marveling at the musician’s “great genius” and fame.

But Trump’s recent behavior has triggered more genuine concern than exhausted eye rolls. While touring the country over the last several weeks, Trump has fixated on his White House ballroom project, threatened further action against Iran, repeatedly complimented Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass, and assured the public that he has bested several cognitive exams designed to test for dementia—though his shifting remarks and muddled recollections of the tests’ contents don’t actually seem to align with what the exam authors say they cover.

It’s not the first time, however, that Trump’s vanity has extended far beyond the scope of reality. In 2022, Trump released a deck of NFT Trump trading cards that bore almost no resemblance to his real face and body. The AI-generated Trump variants reimagined the then septuagenarian as a ripped superhero, a straight-backed astronaut, a thunderbolt-wielding god, a blonde-haired version of George Washington crossing the Delaware, and a cowboy. The public apparently found those versions of Trump worth investing in: The digital cards reportedly netted the president roughly $4.6 million.