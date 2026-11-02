At Long Last, the Rules Apply to Donald Trump

Maybe all those things and more. But as I write on this Sunday before the voting, it doesn’t feel like it. Ken Paxton canceled a rally over the weekend. Kansas looks like it’s leaning Democratic. Haley Stevens’s act of betrayal looks desperate, petty, and personal. The House seems to be a done deal for sure. One forecaster released its final assessments of House, Senate, and gubernatorial races over the weekend. It changed a total of 64 ratings—63 of them in favor of the Democrats.

If those ratings and all the others are right, it’s going to be a big Democratic night. But actually, I think it’s more accurate to put it the other way. It’s going to be a resounding repudiation of Trump and Trumpism. Because let’s be honest—it’s not as if the American people are in love with the Democrats. And there’s no good reason they should be. If they are given congressional power, Democrats are going to have to earn the public’s respect by trying to do real things about the cost of living and by being relentless in their pursuit not only of Trump and his minions but of the billionaires and corporations who are screwing working people into the ground every day.

So, most people won’t be voting for Democrat X. They’ll be voting against Trump. Yes, it’s mostly about the very real but rather mundane matter of gas prices. But don’t let anyone get away with saying it’s only about that. It’s about corruption and lawlessness and arrogance and, well, reality. Trump has lost the power to create it. Finally, it looks like the rules apply.