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Mike Rogers Made Bank From Firm Pentagon Using for “Future of Warfare”

There’s a reason the Republican nominee for Michigan’s Senate seat is a war hawk.

Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers
Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers
Dominic Gwinn/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers

Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers made $420,000 as a board member for a consultancy firm that is now helping Elon Musk and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth run “Project Meridian.”

Drop Site News reported Monday that Rogers—who is running against Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—held a position on the MITRE Corporation’s board from 2017 to 2023. He brought his “vast national security expertise” in exchange for the $420,000.

Hegseth announced Project Meridian in late September, a study on the “future of warfare” led by Musk, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and right-wing entrepreneur Palmer Luckey. It aims to “creatively look to the future and identify the domains that we must conquer,” Hegseth said. This ominous effort will be headed by the MITRE Corporation—which was paying Rogers just a few years ago.

Rogers left the corporation’s board during his failed Senate run in 2024, though he has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s Iran war since then. Despite Rogers’s departure, it’s all but guaranteed that a Rogers midterm victory will lead to more warmongering, more suffering, and continued high fuel costs.

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Trump Desperately Looks for Someone Else to Blame for Iran Failures

Donald Trump needs a scapegoat for his disastrous war.

Donald Trump adjusts his cap
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The Iran war has not developed according to the U.S. president’s plan, and now he’s looking for someone to blame.

Donald Trump is reportedly examining his Cabinet for a potential fall guy, according to a report published Monday by The Atlantic. At the top of the list are two of Trump’s chief advisers on the war effort: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.

Hegseth’s saving grace—amid his tanking favor—is his ability to butter Trump up. “Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,” an outside adviser told the magazine.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, refuted the characterization, telling The Atlantic in a statement that “Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders the full operational picture” and that any suggestion otherwise was “dead wrong.”

In an apparent attempt to redirect blame, Hegseth has made mincemeat out of his own stable of advisers, targeting top generals for leaking details to the press—an unforgivable transgression among the MAGA elite.

Last week, Hegseth suddenly fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sylvia was the director of the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, effectively serving as the Pentagon’s chief war planner, and a vital liaison between America’s armed forces and the White House.

Sylvia is at least the fifth general that Hegseth either forced out or fired since he was appointed to oversee America’s military. But the timing could not be worse, particularly as Trump weighs renewed combat against Iran after the midterms.

Hegseth, however, is not the only Cabinet official to be graced by Trump’s evil eye as the president’s popularity plummets. Last month, as Trump attempted to get out ahead of a predicted midterm bust, he reportedly called several close confidants to assess the job performance of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Trump’s former campaign manager and famed “Ice Maiden.”

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Harvard Wins Against Trump’s Extreme Lawsuit Over Admissions Data

A federal judge has thrown out the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Harvard University.

Harvard banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
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President Trump’s attempt to shake down Harvard University for its admissions data was thrown out by a federal judge Monday. 

U.S. District Judge Myong J. Joun in Boston dismissed the White House’s lawsuit against the university, saying that the Department of Justice did not follow all legally required steps to get a court order compelling the university to comply with its demands. 

“The ruling does not determine whether Harvard has discriminated, whether the agencies may lawfully seek appropriately defined applicant-level data, or whether Harvard may ultimately be required to provide such data,” Joun wrote in his ruling. 

In its lawsuit, the Trump administration claimed that Harvard wasn’t cooperating with a government review of its admissions policies, and “slow-walked the pace of production” of relevant documents and refused to hand over others. Those documents included application essays.

Harvard said the DOJ’s demands were excessive, calling the administration’s lawsuit “part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign against Harvard.” The institution said its admissions process was in full accordance with federal law.

Trump demanded $1 billion from the university earlier this year after it refused to sign his “compact” on education policy and send millions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury. The administration also sued Harvard for allegedly fostering a “hostile educational environment” for Jewish and Israeli students, but that lawsuit was thrown out in August.   

Trump and his far-right allies have sought to fight “far-left” influence at U.S. universities, using cuts to federal education funding and accusations of antisemitism to force these institutions to comply with right-wing policies and ideology. Harvard is the highest-profile university to be targeted and seems to be successfully fighting back. 

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JD Vance Kicks Off New Conspiracy to Sow Doubt About Election

The vice president is already trying to blame immigrants for potential Republican losses in a key state.

Vice President JD Vance gestures and speaks during a campaign event
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Vice President JD Vance is once again spreading racist lies for attention.

At a midterm elections rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, Vance baselessly claimed that undocumented immigrants were engaged in a plot to steal the state’s election.

“Now, I saw a story, just in the last couple of days, that there are illegal communities of illegal immigrant Somalis who are coordinating to flood the polls and drown out your vote,” Vance said. “Well, I happen to believe that we want American elections to belong to American citizens. Send a message by voting for Vivek for governor!”

There is no evidence to support Vance’s claim, and it’s unclear what “story” he is supposedly referring to.

If you’re feeling a sense of déjà vu, that’s because this isn’t the first time the vice president has indulged in this kind of grotesque gossip. While campaigning with President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Vance spread false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs. Later, he admitted that he had absolutely no evidence to support his claims. “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people then that’s what I’m going to do,” he said at the time.

With just hours until Election Day, it seems that Vance may be back to his old tricks, turning his attention to another immigrant community that Trump has attacked with racist smears. And unlike the Somali community in Minnesota, which has broad support from the state’s Democratic-led government, right-wing lawmakers have repeatedly targeted Ohio’s Somali American community.

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Trump Hosts Bizarre Show-and-Tell With Photos of Reflecting Pool

On the eve of the midterm elections, Donald Trump talked all about his meaningless renovations in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump points to a photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool while standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Donald Trump points to a photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool while standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
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Donald Trump points to a photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool while standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Instead of making a sober and succinct pitch to voters on the final day before a consequential midterm election, President Trump decided to spend most of his speech rambling about Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations.

“Today I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” he said Monday afternoon, before making a joke that he planned on changing the name to the “Trump Reflecting Pool.”

“The pool is now better and more beautiful than it’s ever been before. And we went through a lot with vandalism. The vandalism was unprecedented,” Trump continued, again pushing the spurious claim that leftist criminals—not his own poor design decisions—were responsible for the “American flag blue” paint at the bottom of the pool peeling off.

Trump then turned to the show-and-tell portion of his speech, pulling out a series of pictures of algae, graffiti, and other issues with the renovations and analyzing them live, as if he had just seen the photos for the first time.

“These are the pipes.… You know it’s been there since 1922, I guess. It’s in bad shape.… [There were] tremendous algae problems. You have that picture with the algae?” he asked an aide. “Yeah, lemme see that. This was a picture taken just before they closed it down. And this picture, this was in the Biden era.… They just spend money after money after money. It’s not an easy thing. The algae’s brutal, it forms easily, and we have it.… That’s not grass, that’s algae.”

“I can’t believe he is actually making his closing argument speech about the reflecting pool renovations,” liberal podcaster and former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor wrote. “This is a bad resistance lib joke come to life.”

While the president eventually did get to more pressing issues, the first 15 minutes of his speech were spent talking about something the vast majority of Americans have no reason to care about at all. People across the country are reeling from Trump’s litany of broken promises, with this new forever war on Iran and the spiking cost of living. That’s nothing to say of other failures, like the DOJ’s botched release of the Epstein files. There’s more than one reason his approval rating is incredibly low, and it sure looks like it’s about to haunt Republicans on Tuesday.

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