Mike Rogers Made Bank From Firm Pentagon Using for “Future of Warfare”
There’s a reason the Republican nominee for Michigan’s Senate seat is a war hawk.
Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers made $420,000 as a board member for a consultancy firm that is now helping Elon Musk and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth run “Project Meridian.”
Drop Site News reported Monday that Rogers—who is running against Democratic nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—held a position on the MITRE Corporation’s board from 2017 to 2023. He brought his “vast national security expertise” in exchange for the $420,000.
Hegseth announced Project Meridian in late September, a study on the “future of warfare” led by Musk, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and right-wing entrepreneur Palmer Luckey. It aims to “creatively look to the future and identify the domains that we must conquer,” Hegseth said. This ominous effort will be headed by the MITRE Corporation—which was paying Rogers just a few years ago.
Rogers left the corporation’s board during his failed Senate run in 2024, though he has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s Iran war since then. Despite Rogers’s departure, it’s all but guaranteed that a Rogers midterm victory will lead to more warmongering, more suffering, and continued high fuel costs.