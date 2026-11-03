Haley Stevens Rocks Unfortunate Hat to Vote for Mike Rogers
Stevens wore the seasonally inappropriate accessory to the polls, hours after posting an AI-generated essay defending her decision to endorse the MAGA Republican.
Representative Haley Stevens does not seem to be handling her growing rift with the Democratic Party very well.
On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Democrat indicated she was unwilling to speak with the press before diving into a nonsensical diatribe as she marched into a polling place in Birmingham, Michigan, on her mother’s arm.
“Does it feel worth it to have endorsed Mike Rogers today? Any comment at all?” asked NewsNation’s Hannah Brandt.
“Look, I’m with my mom, this is our tradition here. You know what this is? It’s the people’s day,” Stevens said, with her enormous Vince Camuto straw Panama hat partially shielding her face. “And I—I told this to our Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries—it’s Majority Makers Day.”
“What do you mean by that?” Brandt pressed.
“And look, I released a big article, or set of thoughts, yesterday,” Stevens said, referring to an 890-word AI-assisted plea that she published on her X account.
“That’s right, I did read that. I want to know, does it feel worth it, ma’am?” Brandt asked.
“Absolutely, voting is always worth it,” Stevens concluded.
Stevens imploded her reputation and doomed her political prospects over the weekend. On Friday, Stevens demanded that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—the man who bested her in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary—apologize for his prior criticism of Israel. Representative Debbie Dingell then waded into the mix, disinviting Stevens from a church event with El-Sayed and Representative James E. Clyburn, one of Stevens’s lower-chamber mentors.
That’s when Stevens went berserk. Rather than attempt to make peace or let bygones be bygones, she did a complete 180 and endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, aligning herself with the MAGA endorsee in an apparent effort to undermine El-Sayed’s odds. Notably, she did so without telling anyone, as her staff was reportedly at the El-Sayed event waiting for her arrival.
Since then, even Stevens’s aides have abandoned her in favor of El-Sayed. On Monday, nearly two dozen of her former Senate campaign staffers torched her recent behavior as “selfish,” “irrational,” and “shameful” in an open letter.
“For over a year, Rep. Stevens criticized Mike Rogers as a corrupt career politician who would blindly rubber-stamp Donald Trump’s chaos, regardless of the damage it inflicted on Michiganders. It’s infuriating to watch her become the very thing she once condemned,” they wrote.
“She told CNN there was too much ‘on the line’ to play games a few days ago,” the former staffers wrote. “Now, she’s doing just that. Her appalling behavior is an insult to anyone who wasted even a moment of their time supporting her campaign.”
Stevens’s MAGA endorsement could even cost her her job, as Democrats mull calls to banish her from the House, NBC News reported on Tuesday.