Trump Desperately Looks for Someone Else to Blame for Iran Failures
Donald Trump needs a scapegoat for his disastrous war.
The Iran war has not developed according to the U.S. president’s plan, and now he’s looking for someone to blame.
Donald Trump is reportedly examining his Cabinet for a potential fall guy, according to a report published Monday by The Atlantic. At the top of the list are two of Trump’s chief advisers on the war effort: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.
Hegseth’s saving grace—amid his tanking favor—is his ability to butter Trump up. “Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,” an outside adviser told the magazine.
Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, refuted the characterization, telling The Atlantic in a statement that “Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders the full operational picture” and that any suggestion otherwise was “dead wrong.”
In an apparent attempt to redirect blame, Hegseth has made mincemeat out of his own stable of advisers, targeting top generals for leaking details to the press—an unforgivable transgression among the MAGA elite.
Last week, Hegseth suddenly fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sylvia was the director of the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, effectively serving as the Pentagon’s chief war planner, and a vital liaison between America’s armed forces and the White House.
Sylvia is at least the fifth general that Hegseth either forced out or fired since he was appointed to oversee America’s military. But the timing could not be worse, particularly as Trump weighs renewed combat against Iran after the midterms.
Hegseth, however, is not the only Cabinet official to be graced by Trump’s evil eye as the president’s popularity plummets. Last month, as Trump attempted to get out ahead of a predicted midterm bust, he reportedly called several close confidants to assess the job performance of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Trump’s former campaign manager and famed “Ice Maiden.”