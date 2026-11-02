Trump Desperately Looks for Someone Else to Blame for Iran Failures

“The pool is now better and more beautiful than it’s ever been before. And we went through a lot with vandalism. The vandalism was unprecedented,” Trump continued, again pushing the spurious claim that leftist criminals—not his own poor design decisions—were responsible for the “American flag blue” paint at the bottom of the pool peeling off.

Trump on the Reflecting Pool: "We went through a lot with vandalism. The vandalism was unprecedented. People don't like talking about it." https://t.co/9mhZNdPpTZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2026

Trump then turned to the show-and-tell portion of his speech, pulling out a series of pictures of algae, graffiti, and other issues with the renovations and analyzing them live, as if he had just seen the photos for the first time.

“These are the pipes.… You know it’s been there since 1922, I guess. It’s in bad shape.… [There were] tremendous algae problems. You have that picture with the algae?” he asked an aide. “Yeah, lemme see that. This was a picture taken just before they closed it down. And this picture, this was in the Biden era.… They just spend money after money after money. It’s not an easy thing. The algae’s brutal, it forms easily, and we have it.… That’s not grass, that’s algae.”