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FBI Charges Jan. 6-er Pardoned by Trump for Threatening Judges

Cleveland Grover Meredith wrote on social media that all judges who presided over January 6-related cases would be “executed.”

Protesters gather outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A man pardoned by President Donald Trump after making threats in Washington, D.C., after the January 6 Capitol riot was just charged for making threats against federal judges.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. made multiple social media posts over the past few years, including commentary related to January 6, supporting Trump, and expressing QAnon conspiracy theories. At least one of them caught the attention of federal agents, according to a recent court filing.

In an April post on Facebook, Meredith said, “ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be executed” with grinning and middle-finger emojis. In another post, Meredith threatened 10 federal judges by name, warning that “[Pete] Hegseth has plans 4U.”

Meredith’s posts have drawn attention from federal agents before, with the FBI interviewing him on November 12, 2024, and August 14, 2025. His April post, however, crossed the line, according to FBI Special Agent Richard Taylor, who said in a criminal complaint that due to Meredith’s history of “violent online rhetoric,” his post was either for “(i) the purpose of issuing a threat, (ii) with knowledge that his post would be viewed as a threat, or (iii) while consciously disregarding a substantial risk that his post would be viewed as a threat.”

This criminal complaint is very similar to the charges that Meredith faced in 2021. While he arrived in Washington too late to take part in the Capitol insurrection thanks to car trouble, he sent a text message from a hotel room to a relative the next day allegedly threatening to “put a bullet” in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s head.

The FBI arrested Meredith, and after he consented to a search of his hotel room, they “found a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, an assault-style rifle with a telescopic sight, approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition, and multiple large-capacity ammunition feeding devices inside the trailer.” Meredith pled guilty to interstate communication of threats and was sentenced to 28 months in prison, though he later was included in Trump’s mass pardons and clemency for January 6 defendants.

Now Meredith is in trouble with the law again, not unlike other Capitol insurrectionists. As of June, at least 97 of them, or about one in 16, have been arrested for various crimes including child molestation and reckless homicide after they were pardoned.

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Haley Stevens Rocks Unfortunate Hat to Vote for Mike Rogers

Stevens wore the seasonally inappropriate accessory to the polls, hours after posting an AI-generated essay defending her decision to endorse the MAGA Republican.

Representative Haley Stevens makes a pinching gesture while speaking to reporters alongside Mike Rogers
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Haley Stevens does not seem to be handling her growing rift with the Democratic Party very well.

On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Democrat indicated she was unwilling to speak with the press before diving into a nonsensical diatribe as she marched into a polling place in Birmingham, Michigan, on her mother’s arm.

“Does it feel worth it to have endorsed Mike Rogers today? Any comment at all?” asked NewsNation’s Hannah Brandt.

“Look, I’m with my mom, this is our tradition here. You know what this is? It’s the people’s day,” Stevens said, with her enormous Vince Camuto straw Panama hat partially shielding her face. “And I—I told this to our Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries—it’s Majority Makers Day.”

“What do you mean by that?” Brandt pressed.

“And look, I released a big article, or set of thoughts, yesterday,” Stevens said, referring to an 890-word AI-assisted plea that she published on her X account.

“That’s right, I did read that. I want to know, does it feel worth it, ma’am?” Brandt asked.

“Absolutely, voting is always worth it,” Stevens concluded.

Stevens imploded her reputation and doomed her political prospects over the weekend. On Friday, Stevens demanded that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed—the man who bested her in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary—apologize for his prior criticism of Israel. Representative Debbie Dingell then waded into the mix, disinviting Stevens from a church event with El-Sayed and Representative James E. Clyburn, one of Stevens’s lower-chamber mentors.

That’s when Stevens went berserk. Rather than attempt to make peace or let bygones be bygones, she did a complete 180 and endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, aligning herself with the MAGA endorsee in an apparent effort to undermine El-Sayed’s odds. Notably, she did so without telling anyone, as her staff was reportedly at the El-Sayed event waiting for her arrival.

Since then, even Stevens’s aides have abandoned her in favor of El-Sayed. On Monday, nearly two dozen of her former Senate campaign staffers torched her recent behavior as “selfish,” “irrational,” and “shameful” in an open letter.

“For over a year, Rep. Stevens criticized Mike Rogers as a corrupt career politician who would blindly rubber-stamp Donald Trump’s chaos, regardless of the damage it inflicted on Michiganders. It’s infuriating to watch her become the very thing she once condemned,” they wrote.

“She told CNN there was too much ‘on the line’ to play games a few days ago,” the former staffers wrote. “Now, she’s doing just that. Her appalling behavior is an insult to anyone who wasted even a moment of their time supporting her campaign.”

Stevens’s MAGA endorsement could even cost her her job, as Democrats mull calls to banish her from the House, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

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Trump Makes Stunning Announcement About Aid for Israel

Let’s see if he keeps this promise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump shake hands while standing at podiums during an event
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning that U.S. aid to Israel will cease at the end of the year.

“We were giving them $4 billion. We are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year,” Trump said. When host Brian Kilmeade asked why, the president replied, “Because they don’t need it,” saying Israeli officials told him as much.

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an [Abdul] El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad talking point, because you say, why don’t we give everybody $4 billion? Israel’s our number one, we give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We’ve been doing it for years, I’ve been doing it. But Israel is a very thriving country, they don’t need it,” Trump continued, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought up the issue with him and that they have come to an agreement.

“[Netanyahu] understands that this is one of their points of contention. Israel’s been a great ally, much more reliable than most,” Trump added, before going off on a tangent about Europe.

Trump didn’t specify whether he meant military or general aid was ending, even when Kilmeade asked him to clarify. The U.S. has sent $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 2023, and efforts to cut off aid to the country due to the genocide in Gaza have failed in Congress despite support from nearly half of House Democrats.

But Trump’s pledge, even if it’s true, likely does not mean an end to U.S. support for Israel. The House passed Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act earlier this year integrating U.S. and Israel defense technology, which could effectively be a backdoor to more taxpayer funding for Israel’s military. Plus, Trump could easily be making an empty promise in a last-ditch election ploy.

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Trump Loses His Mind Over Key Senate Race Hours Before Election

Donald Trump suggested that Daniel Sullivan had been kidnapped.

Donald Trump spreads hands while speaking vehemently to a crowd
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republicans appear to be on the brink of losing power in Congress—and Donald Trump is not handling it well.

The president freaked out on Monday night in a series of Truth Social posts about the Alaska Senate race, where Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is not only up against Democratic challenger Mary Peltola but also an independent candidate and retired schoolteacher sharing his name: Daniel J. Sullivan.

“FAKE ALASKA CANDIDATE DANIAL J. SULLIVAN, JR., IS MISSING IN ACTION!” Trump wrote online at 1:12 a.m. “HE HAS TOTALLY DISAPPEARED, GONE! NOBODY HAS BEEN ABLE TO FIND HIM.”

CBS News reported on Saturday that the political independent had left his hometown and flown to Anchorage. A source that witnessed him board the plane told the network that he and his wife are locally known as “world travelers.”

Two days before that, The New York Times reported that Sullivan was recruited by individuals connected to Peltola’s campaign.

“MAYBE HE HAS BEEN ‘KIDNAPPED’ BY THE CORRUPT DUMOCRAT LAWYERS??? THEY ARE SCARED STIFF OF BEING PROSECUTED FOR ELECTION FRAUD!!!” Trump continued.

In another post, Trump urged the “GREAT PEOPLE OF ALASKA” to vote for the Republican incumbent, as well as Bernadette Wilson for governor and Nick Begich for the House.

“These Great Patriots have my Complete and Total Endorsement—They will never let you down!” Trump wrote.

In yet another post, Trump claimed that “no one has done more for Alaska than ‘TRUMP’” but that “Dan Sullivan has been with us all the way.”

“The Dumocrats are trying to steal this Race by putting a FAKE Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr. on the Ballot. People will not be able to figure it out, and many Votes will be lost,” Trump wrote.

Alaskans have already widely refuted the administration’s concerns, insisting that they’re capable of reading. One Anchorage resident told CNN last week that the controversy hasn’t shaken his vote at all, saying that you can “absolutely” tell who’s who on the ballot.

“And I don’t even have my glasses on,” he quipped. “It’s pretty clear. It’s in black and white.”

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Supreme Court Hands Trump Huge Loss in Voter Suppression Scheme

Donald Trump has tried to prevent U.S. citizens from voting, claiming that they are actually noncitizens.

Donald Trump frowns while holding a cap
Finn Gomez/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s attempt to mess with California’s elections has been shot down by the Supreme Court.

In a one-sentence rejection with no explanation, the court ruled on Monday evening against the Trump administration’s emergency request that California separate 20,000 ballots that the White House claims were cast by noncitizens. There do not appear to have been any dissents.

Election officials in California and Los Angeles County said that the administration’s list was unreliable, pointing to their own findings that many on the list were actually U.S.-born citizens. The Trump administration even admitted that the list contained inaccuracies but still insisted that California comply with its demands. Late last month, the DOJ sued to force California to separate those 20,000 ballots.

Last week, U.S. District Judge David Carter issued a blistering ruling castigating the White House for acting like a monarchy.

“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote at the time. “In bringing this lawsuit, the Executive would have this Court believe that it reigns as a sole sovereign. But California and its people are sovereign, too.”

Now the Supreme Court has affirmed Carter’s ruling and protected California’s ballots from Trump’s interference. That hasn’t stopped the Trump administration from arresting people based on the error-ridden list, though.

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