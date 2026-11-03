FBI Charges Jan. 6-er Pardoned by Trump for Threatening Judges
Cleveland Grover Meredith wrote on social media that all judges who presided over January 6-related cases would be “executed.”
A man pardoned by President Donald Trump after making threats in Washington, D.C., after the January 6 Capitol riot was just charged for making threats against federal judges.
Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. made multiple social media posts over the past few years, including commentary related to January 6, supporting Trump, and expressing QAnon conspiracy theories. At least one of them caught the attention of federal agents, according to a recent court filing.
In an April post on Facebook, Meredith said, “ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be executed” with grinning and middle-finger emojis. In another post, Meredith threatened 10 federal judges by name, warning that “[Pete] Hegseth has plans 4U.”
Meredith’s posts have drawn attention from federal agents before, with the FBI interviewing him on November 12, 2024, and August 14, 2025. His April post, however, crossed the line, according to FBI Special Agent Richard Taylor, who said in a criminal complaint that due to Meredith’s history of “violent online rhetoric,” his post was either for “(i) the purpose of issuing a threat, (ii) with knowledge that his post would be viewed as a threat, or (iii) while consciously disregarding a substantial risk that his post would be viewed as a threat.”
This criminal complaint is very similar to the charges that Meredith faced in 2021. While he arrived in Washington too late to take part in the Capitol insurrection thanks to car trouble, he sent a text message from a hotel room to a relative the next day allegedly threatening to “put a bullet” in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s head.
The FBI arrested Meredith, and after he consented to a search of his hotel room, they “found a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, an assault-style rifle with a telescopic sight, approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition, and multiple large-capacity ammunition feeding devices inside the trailer.” Meredith pled guilty to interstate communication of threats and was sentenced to 28 months in prison, though he later was included in Trump’s mass pardons and clemency for January 6 defendants.
Now Meredith is in trouble with the law again, not unlike other Capitol insurrectionists. As of June, at least 97 of them, or about one in 16, have been arrested for various crimes including child molestation and reckless homicide after they were pardoned.