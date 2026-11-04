“Trump Did This”: Republicans Reckon With Midterms Wreckage
Republicans are trying to figure out where they go next, after Donald Trump’s brand cost them the midterms.
After the Democrats’ historic landslide victory on Tuesday, Republicans are looking for whom to blame, and uncharacteristically, they are openly pointing the finger at President Donald Trump.
“It sounds a little ironic,” Republican Bobby Charles, who lost Maine’s gubernatorial election, told Politico, “but I am nevertheless optimistic for the future because Trump’s going to be gone in two years.”
The chair of the Licking County Republican Party in Ohio, Matt Dole, told the publication that “there’s a little bit of a reckoning in the Republican Party about where they go.”
“I think you’re going to see a part of the Republican Party advocate for a return to normalcy, which is not repudiating Trump’s ideology and policies, but will repudiate Trump’s style,” Dole said. Licking County is a staunch Republican county in the Buckeye State.
Trump himself was defiant, calling Fox News around midnight to complain that the network’s polls showed that he wasn’t popular. In response, host Bret Baier pointed out that “tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed.”
Trump disagreed, saying, “Well, I don’t know about that,” and he maintained that he had the “greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” despite the disastrous Iran war and faltering economy.
White House adviser Alex Bruesewitz said poor candidates were responsible for Republican losses, slamming them as “uninspiring, lazy, and thoroughly ineffective communicators.” He specifically mentioned Georgia Representative Mike Collins’s failed Senate campaign. But an unnamed Republican operative told Politico that candidate quality was a “lazy excuse.”
“This is more than just one lazy candidate here. I mean, the chair of the … NRCC is losing his election,” the operative said, referring to Representative Richard Hudson losing North Carolina’s 9th congressional district to Democrat Richard Ojeda, the first Democrat to represent the district since 1963.
“We are beyond candidate quality. It’s a bloodbath,” another senior Senate GOP official told Politico. “Trump did this.”