Trump Pulled Bizarre 180 on Midterms Months Ago

Trump was obstinate when faced with the facts. When aides shared his negative polling numbers throughout the spring and summer, highlighting the affordability issues sparked by the Iran war, Trump pushed back by claiming the polling was fake, the official told the Journal.

But toward the end of summer, Trump suddenly switched his tune, The New York Times reported. “We’ve gotta win. Anything we gotta do,” he privately told advisers, according to the outlet.

But when he finally decided to invest in the midterm races, Trump favored GOP candidates that he believed would be loyal to him, even if they faced more dire political odds.