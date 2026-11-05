Trump Pulled Bizarre 180 on Midterms Months Ago
Donald Trump’s midterm spiral was months in the making.
Donald Trump really didn’t care about the midterms. Then he panicked.
The president’s mood and regard for the consequential elections fluctuated rapidly in the months preceding them, according to a senior administration official that spoke with The Wall Street Journal. All too frequently, Trump placed his ego above the interests of the American public, apparently convinced that his foreign policy and legacy would ultimately matter more than domestic issues.
Trump was obstinate when faced with the facts. When aides shared his negative polling numbers throughout the spring and summer, highlighting the affordability issues sparked by the Iran war, Trump pushed back by claiming the polling was fake, the official told the Journal.
But toward the end of summer, Trump suddenly switched his tune, The New York Times reported. “We’ve gotta win. Anything we gotta do,” he privately told advisers, according to the outlet.
But when he finally decided to invest in the midterm races, Trump favored GOP candidates that he believed would be loyal to him, even if they faced more dire political odds.
Trump-endorsed candidates lost just about everywhere. Senator Susan Collins lost Maine, and Senator Darline Graham lost South Carolina. Former RNCC Chair Michael Whatley couldn’t break through in North Carolina, and Representative Mike Collins fell flat in Georgia. The GOP even lost Texas, which turned away from Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in favor of Democratic alternatives.
Voters in Ohio were repulsed by an ad produced by biotech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who tapped his Democratic opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother to bad-mouth her, even though she abandoned her daughter when Acton was just 12 years old.
The president’s understanding of American priorities at times seemed so far removed from reality that it bordered on the absurd. At one point, Trump reportedly told his advisers that he believed his ceaseless commentary about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass was making Husted more “interesting” to Ohio voters. But it did not. Instead, Husted lost by a margin of nearly five percentage points on Tuesday.
“It really didn’t have to be this way,” Representative Ralph Norman, who lost the South Carolinian GOP nomination to Graham, told the Journal. “Pride goeth before the fall. It’s going to be a wake-up call for the Republican Party.”
By the end of September, diesel prices had hit a record high, and Democrats seized on the opportunity to target historically deep-red districts. A pollster remarked on a Republican call that “people will mark the last week of September as the week the bottom fell out,” according to the Journal.
But Trump’s mind was elsewhere, unable to comprehend the national blowback to the rising cost of living. He’d call Senate Majority Leader John Thune to talk about killing the filibuster or attempting to choke voting efforts via the Save America Act. Thune would try to bring up affordability, but he couldn’t get through, the Journal reported.