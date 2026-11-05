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Trump Pulled Bizarre 180 on Midterms Months Ago

Donald Trump’s midterm spiral was months in the making.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone. His hair stands on end.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump really didn’t care about the midterms. Then he panicked.

The president’s mood and regard for the consequential elections fluctuated rapidly in the months preceding them, according to a senior administration official that spoke with The Wall Street Journal. All too frequently, Trump placed his ego above the interests of the American public, apparently convinced that his foreign policy and legacy would ultimately matter more than domestic issues.

Trump was obstinate when faced with the facts. When aides shared his negative polling numbers throughout the spring and summer, highlighting the affordability issues sparked by the Iran war, Trump pushed back by claiming the polling was fake, the official told the Journal.

But toward the end of summer, Trump suddenly switched his tune, The New York Times reported. “We’ve gotta win. Anything we gotta do,” he privately told advisers, according to the outlet.

But when he finally decided to invest in the midterm races, Trump favored GOP candidates that he believed would be loyal to him, even if they faced more dire political odds.

Trump-endorsed candidates lost just about everywhere. Senator Susan Collins lost Maine, and Senator Darline Graham lost South Carolina. Former RNCC Chair Michael Whatley couldn’t break through in North Carolina, and Representative Mike Collins fell flat in Georgia. The GOP even lost Texas, which turned away from Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in favor of Democratic alternatives.

Voters in Ohio were repulsed by an ad produced by biotech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who tapped his Democratic opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother to bad-mouth her, even though she abandoned her daughter when Acton was just 12 years old.

The president’s understanding of American priorities at times seemed so far removed from reality that it bordered on the absurd. At one point, Trump reportedly told his advisers that he believed his ceaseless commentary about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass was making Husted more “interesting” to Ohio voters. But it did not. Instead, Husted lost by a margin of nearly five percentage points on Tuesday.

“It really didn’t have to be this way,” Representative Ralph Norman, who lost the South Carolinian GOP nomination to Graham, told the Journal. “Pride goeth before the fall. It’s going to be a wake-up call for the Republican Party.”

By the end of September, diesel prices had hit a record high, and Democrats seized on the opportunity to target historically deep-red districts. A pollster remarked on a Republican call that “people will mark the last week of September as the week the bottom fell out,” according to the Journal.

But Trump’s mind was elsewhere, unable to comprehend the national blowback to the rising cost of living. He’d call Senate Majority Leader John Thune to talk about killing the filibuster or attempting to choke voting efforts via the Save America Act. Thune would try to bring up affordability, but he couldn’t get through, the Journal reported.

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Trump’s Favorite Aide Has Taken Control of His Personal Cell Phone

Natalie Harp is now screening Donald Trump’s calls.

Natalie Harp looks down and smiles while walking near the Reflecting Pool
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s favorite aide, Natalie Harp, appears to have taken control of his cell phone as everything crumbles around him.

The Independent reported on Wednesday that its attempt to contact the president via his personal phone number as midterm results were rolling in was intercepted by a young woman. Multiple journalists confirmed to the outlet that they’d experienced the same thing.

Politico’s Dasha Burns called the president during an election-night livestream on Tuesday and was greeted by a surprising voice on the other side. “Hi, may I ask who’s calling?” a woman’s voice said. The voice appeared identical to Harp’s based on a recording of her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to The Independent.

Over the past two years, Harp has become the de facto gatekeeper to Trump. As his “human printer,” she has taken up the task of printing out flattering news coverage and positive social media posts to show the president for his approval to share on his social media accounts. With Harp at the helm, the president’s social media posts have only gotten more outrageous and divisive, and she wields the power to elevate any right-wing poster to a policymaker.

In turn, Harp seems to have developed an unhealthy obsession with the president’s approval. Her own past writing reveals that she views Trump as a kind of spiritual adviser, a father figure, and a Mr. Darcy-type romantic lead.

As Democrats have retaken Congress and the Trump administration has suffered a stunning rebuke from Americans, Harp has taken to acting as an intermediary for the president and the press.

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Leaks Target Stephen Miller After Republican Wipeout This Election

Someone is leaking critical reports about the chief architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Stephen Miller interlaces his fingers while seated at a table
Stephen Miller
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Stephen Miller

After Republicans were soundly defeated in Tuesday’s midterm elections, the GOP’s knives are coming out for Stephen Miller.

Leaks from within the Trump administration are targeting the White House adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy, with unnamed sources attacking him.

According to The Wall Street Journal, first lady Melania Trump at one point complained to President Trump that people she knew were getting deported, leading the president to tell his aides that Miller’s aggressive deportation plans were going too far.

Another report in The New York Times noted that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, herself potentially on the chopping block after Republicans’ election fiasco, was not a fan of Miller’s heavy-handed immigration approach, and had tried for months to get Trump to take a different route.

After federal immigration agents killed nurse Alex Pretti in January, Miller joined then–Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in calling the Minneapolis nurse a “domestic terrorist,” which didn’t go over well with the rest of the White House. Trump, worried about the video of Pretti’s death, told his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to distance him from Miller’s and Noem’s comments, and told immigration czar Tom Homan to go to Minnesota to fix the situation. After that, Democrats took the edge in polls about immigration policy.

The fact that Republicans are bringing this up now, following devastating losses in previously safe, deep-red areas, suggests that they want Miller out. They have good reasons, but they should have done this a long time ago.

Miller’s racism and anti-immigrant xenophobia were well known, even going back to Trump’s first term. He has long sought to unleash the full power of government might against immigrants that he deems less than human, despite his own Russian Jewish ancestors arriving as refugees. He probably had a hand in Trump’s decision to restrict refugee admission to white South Africans only, even though their refugee status is dubious at best.

Miller’s push for high deportation quotas has given heavy rein to a bloated, overfunded Immigration and Customs Enforcement that engages in violence and oversteps its bounds, even targeting U.S. citizens. It was too much for one acting head of ICE, Todd Lyons, who quit in April due to health issues. The backlash was a major reason why Republicans were pummeled on Tuesday, and if Republicans are now blaming Miller, let’s hope that he is soon shown the door.

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Elon Musk Scrubs Posts as He Crashes Out Over GOP Election Disaster

The world’s richest man blew nearly $500 million on the midterm elections. He’s not coping well.

Elon Musk spacing out
Elon Musk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Elon Musk

It appears that Elon Musk was so embarrassed by the shellacking that Republicans received in the midterms on Tuesday that he deleted his Election Day post endorsing the party.

Musk, the world’s richest man, spent $474 million on Republican campaigns. On Tuesday, he posted “Vote red today!” on X. Then he deleted it. His own artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, confirmed the post was scrubbed.

“He hasn’t said why. Archives and multiple reports confirm the Election Day ‘Vote red today!’ post (plus an earlier pinned one urging Republican Senate votes) were removed after results showed major GOP losses, including Texas races he heavily funded,” Grok wrote online. “Other recent pro-GOP posts and RTs remain visible.”

Elon Musk Vote red today!
Screen grab/Elon Musk/X

The election results must have been incredibly alarming for Musk, who has dumped nearly $1 billion into influencing U.S. elections in the past two years. And even more troubling for him is that the cornerstones of his business operations—both SpaceX and Tesla—are located in Texas. Musk chose to flee to Texas from California, believing it was safe from Democrats. And it was—until Tuesday. Now Musk will have to deal with Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa and Democratic Senator James Talarico. The state’s newly minted Democratic Attorney General Nathan Johnson has already stated his intention to investigate the SpaceX Starlink grants that Texas awarded Musk, while Hinojosa plans on enacting a data center moratorium across the state, two policies that will have a direct negative impact on Musk’s business ventures.

“Want to be clear that in 2024 Elon was so sure he was a political mastermind everyone loved he felt confident enough to do a winky nazi salute twice on national television, and then since then he totally failed in his role in the White House, lost a Wisconsin special election, burned half a billion dollars losing the midterms, and is now pretending he never said anything all,” a large liberal X account wrote. “What a massive downfall.”

People like Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott were serious allies for Musk, allowing him to do essentially whatever he wanted in the state. Now they’ve been wiped out, even as he gave their campaign hundreds of millions of dollars. That may explain the deleted post.

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Providence Becomes Largest American City to Vote to Divest From Israel

Providence, Rhode Island, approved Question 7 this election. And lots of Jewish voters backed the measure.

Vote Here booth
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Providence, Rhode Island, became the largest city in America to divest from Israel on Tuesday night. And it did so with the help of Jewish voters.

Providence voters passed Question 7, a ballot measure that forces the city to end investments in “foreign countries conducting ethnic cleansing, apartheid, illegal military occupation, or genocide”—like Israel. 

The initiative, first submitted by the Providence for Palestine Coalition, received 75 percent of the vote, with 81 of 82 polling places partially counted. The measure does not name Israel specifically.  

David Morales, Providence’s recently elected democratic socialist mayor, campaigned in favor of the measure, and has promised to enforce it. His failed primary opponent Republican incumbent Mayor Brett Smiley campaigned against the issue alongside the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. 

But not all Jewish Americans agreed, with many voters backing the measure. 

“Oh hey the ballot question to divest Providence’s pension funds from genocide and apartheid passed with 75% of the vote, and is winning in every single precinct, including across Providence’s very Jewish East Side,” organizer and New Republic contributing editor Aaron Regunberg wrote online. 

Temple Beth El - Silverstein Hall 58.44% approve (810 votes) 41.56% reject (576 votes)
Screenshot/Rhode Island Board of Elections

“The measure in Providence to divest pension funds from any foreign country committing human rights abuses is dominating in Jewish precincts,” Drop Site News editor Ryan Grim noted. “The narrative about Jewish voters told by the national media simply isn’t right.”

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