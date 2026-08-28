Trump Tries to Bribe White South Africans to Come Here

The raised sum is technically available to any incoming refugee, though the funds are unlikely to go to any other demographic: South Africans are practically the only group currently allowed to enter the country as refugees, comprising more than 99 percent of the refugee arrivals in 2026, according to the U.S. Refugee Report.

Despite his aggressive stances against immigration, Donald Trump has retained a sweet spot for white South Africans. Throughout his second term, Trump has baselessly claimed that the postapartheid nation is enacting a “white genocide,” circulating fake videos on social media that purportedly depict mass graves of white farmers.

In reality, even white South Africans have protested that claims of a “white genocide” in their country are false, and studies indicate that the vast majority of murder victims in South Africa are economically disadvantaged Black or mixed-race men between the ages of 15 and 44. Trump is clearly upset by the actions South Africa has taken to address its oppressive apartheid system, which segregated Black South Africans from white residents and deprived them of civil and political power until the 1990s.