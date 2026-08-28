Trump Tries to Bribe White South Africans to Come Here
Donald Trump continues to try to build an all-white country.
The Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that refugees are not welcome to the United States—unless they’re white South Africans.
Beginning October 1, each white South African entering the country as a refugee could receive $4,500 in aid from the federal government, according to insiders who spoke with The Washington Post. That’s almost double the $2,425 currently afforded in cash support to refugees, as outlined by the State Department.
The raised sum is technically available to any incoming refugee, though the funds are unlikely to go to any other demographic: South Africans are practically the only group currently allowed to enter the country as refugees, comprising more than 99 percent of the refugee arrivals in 2026, according to the U.S. Refugee Report.
Despite his aggressive stances against immigration, Donald Trump has retained a sweet spot for white South Africans. Throughout his second term, Trump has baselessly claimed that the postapartheid nation is enacting a “white genocide,” circulating fake videos on social media that purportedly depict mass graves of white farmers.
In reality, even white South Africans have protested that claims of a “white genocide” in their country are false, and studies indicate that the vast majority of murder victims in South Africa are economically disadvantaged Black or mixed-race men between the ages of 15 and 44. Trump is clearly upset by the actions South Africa has taken to address its oppressive apartheid system, which segregated Black South Africans from white residents and deprived them of civil and political power until the 1990s.
Despite the facts of the matter, the world’s richest man—and, consequently, the richest white Afrikaner—Elon Musk, has used his enormous platform and proximity to Trump to push the narrative that South Africa now oppresses white people, particularly white people of means. While still in the White House, Musk claimed that South Africa unfairly restricts its white citizenry via “racist laws.”
Other immigrants in the U.S. have not received such favorable terms. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that a key White House office had just made things even harder for immigrants on H-1B work visas, eliminating a 60-day grace period that allowed them to find new work after being fired or laid off. Earlier this week, the administration announced a $103,265 fee for H-1B hires, effectively punishing American companies for hiring lawfully admitted immigrants.