Trump Makes Stunning Announcement About Aid for Israel

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an [Abdul] El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad talking point, because you say, why don’t we give everybody $4 billion? Israel’s our number one, we give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We’ve been doing it for years, I’ve been doing it. But Israel is a very thriving country, they don’t need it,” Trump continued, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought up the issue with him and that they have come to an agreement.

“[Netanyahu] understands that this is one of their points of contention. Israel’s been a great ally, much more reliable than most,” Trump added, before going off on a tangent about Europe.

President Trump on U.S. aid to Israel: "We were giving them $4 billion. We are. But it gets cut off at the end of the year. Why? Because they don't need it. "Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed when they don't need it? It's a bad talking point." https://t.co/xkfmbs5lTg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 3, 2026

Trump didn’t specify whether he meant military or general aid was ending, even when Kilmeade asked him to clarify. The U.S. has sent $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 2023, and efforts to cut off aid to the country due to the genocide in Gaza have failed in Congress despite support from nearly half of House Democrats.