Trump Makes Stunning Announcement About Aid for Israel
Let’s see if he keeps this promise.
President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning that U.S. aid to Israel will cease at the end of the year.
“We were giving them $4 billion. We are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year,” Trump said. When host Brian Kilmeade asked why, the president replied, “Because they don’t need it,” saying Israeli officials told him as much.
“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an [Abdul] El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad talking point, because you say, why don’t we give everybody $4 billion? Israel’s our number one, we give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We’ve been doing it for years, I’ve been doing it. But Israel is a very thriving country, they don’t need it,” Trump continued, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought up the issue with him and that they have come to an agreement.
“[Netanyahu] understands that this is one of their points of contention. Israel’s been a great ally, much more reliable than most,” Trump added, before going off on a tangent about Europe.
Trump didn’t specify whether he meant military or general aid was ending, even when Kilmeade asked him to clarify. The U.S. has sent $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since October 2023, and efforts to cut off aid to the country due to the genocide in Gaza have failed in Congress despite support from nearly half of House Democrats.
But Trump’s pledge, even if it’s true, likely does not mean an end to U.S. support for Israel. The House passed Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act earlier this year integrating U.S. and Israel defense technology, which could effectively be a backdoor to more taxpayer funding for Israel’s military. Plus, Trump could easily be making an empty promise in a last-ditch election ploy.