Republicans Forced to Reckon With How They Destroyed Their Own Party

Florida saw Republicans narrowly keep control of the government, but in Texas, DeSantis said, “Not only did they lose a very highly publicized U.S. Senate race, they lost everything.”

“Let’s just be clear, that is going to hurt, not just for the next two years. That’s something that can reverberate for the next decade or more,” DeSantis said. “And if the Republican Party doesn’t have Texas as an anchor then we are not going to be viable nationally.”

Republicans may not be able to retake the Senate in 2028, DeSantis warned, and it was “probably not viable” to retake the House. This was the “worst case scenario,” he added.