Republicans Forced to Reckon With How They Destroyed Their Own Party
Republicans have no one to blame but themselves after massive losses this election.
Republican lawmakers are being forced to own up to just how badly the midterm elections went for their parties—and it’s delicious.
Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blamed Republican lawmakers for making bad votes, like opposing legislation that would ban stock trading, and for the botched release of the government’s files on disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Florida saw Republicans narrowly keep control of the government, but in Texas, DeSantis said, “Not only did they lose a very highly publicized U.S. Senate race, they lost everything.”
“Let’s just be clear, that is going to hurt, not just for the next two years. That’s something that can reverberate for the next decade or more,” DeSantis said. “And if the Republican Party doesn’t have Texas as an anchor then we are not going to be viable nationally.”
Republicans may not be able to retake the Senate in 2028, DeSantis warned, and it was “probably not viable” to retake the House. This was the “worst case scenario,” he added.
Texas Senator John Cornyn, who will be succeeded by Democrat James Talarico, declared that his party had forgotten what really mattered.
“Last night, Republicans lost the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and my home state of Texas, a conservative cornerstone for more than three decades, because our party forgot the basic rules of coalition politics: 1. Add, don’t subtract 2. Be likeable 3. Do what you promised 4. Character & integrity still matter,” he wrote on X.
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney also weighed in on his party’s clear miscalculation.
“Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies. Hoping for a course correction, for the country and for my party,” Romney wrote on X Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance opted out of a mea culpa, instead blaming Republican losses on President Donald Trump’s unpopular war against Iran. Strangely, even Donald Trump Jr. agreed.