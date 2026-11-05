Chuck Grassley, 93, Sets Up Major Disaster for Senate Republicans

Back in September, Grassley expressed concerns about what a Democratic governor in Iowa would mean. “One of the reasons I’m worried about who’s going to be elected governor—I don’t plan on dying in office, but if I did, I don’t want a Democrat governor choosing my successor,” Grassley said.

Now, that’s exactly what will happen if he does pass, an event that is not unlikely given his age. Grassley is up for reelection in 2028, meaning if he dies in the next two years, there’s no way a Republican senator takes his place. As of Wednesday morning, Democrats already have a 10-seat majority in the Senate.

Sand in September said that he’s open to appointing an independent in Grassley’s place if he does die, but we’ll have to wait and see if he stays true to that, given that his comment came well before Democrats took back the Senate so resoundingly. Democrats also won three of Iowa’s four House seats.