Chuck Grassley, 93, Sets Up Major Disaster for Senate Republicans
A Democratic governor will choose Grassley’s replacement in the Senate if he dies in the next two years.
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the oldest person in Congress at 93 years old, will not be retiring early—meaning newly elected Democratic Governor Rob Sand will choose his successor in the event that he passes away.
“Sen. Grassley is not resigning,” a Grassley spokesperson told the Washington Examiner, rejecting the idea that Grassley would step down before the year’s end to allow outgoing Governor Kim Reynolds to appoint a fellow Republican in his place. “He remains committed to delivering for the people of Iowa, who overwhelmingly elected him to a six-year term in 2022.”
Back in September, Grassley expressed concerns about what a Democratic governor in Iowa would mean. “One of the reasons I’m worried about who’s going to be elected governor—I don’t plan on dying in office, but if I did, I don’t want a Democrat governor choosing my successor,” Grassley said.
Now, that’s exactly what will happen if he does pass, an event that is not unlikely given his age. Grassley is up for reelection in 2028, meaning if he dies in the next two years, there’s no way a Republican senator takes his place. As of Wednesday morning, Democrats already have a 10-seat majority in the Senate.
Sand in September said that he’s open to appointing an independent in Grassley’s place if he does die, but we’ll have to wait and see if he stays true to that, given that his comment came well before Democrats took back the Senate so resoundingly. Democrats also won three of Iowa’s four House seats.
Regardless of Grassley’s politics, he is the primary example of the gerontocracy that plagues Congress, particularly in the Senate. A 93-year-old should be spending their time with their family and friends, ruminating on the long life they’ve been blessed to live. Instead, Grassley is letting his own ego and interests fuel him, and it’s placed the Senate in a precarious position for Republicans in the event of his passing—especially given the state’s new Democratic governor.