Providence Becomes Largest American City to Vote to Divest From Israel
Providence, Rhode Island, approved Question 7 this election. And lots of Jewish voters backed the measure.
Providence, Rhode Island, became the largest city in America to divest from Israel on Tuesday night. And it did so with the help of Jewish voters.
Providence voters passed Question 7, a ballot measure that forces the city to end investments in “foreign countries conducting ethnic cleansing, apartheid, illegal military occupation, or genocide”—like Israel.
The initiative, first submitted by the Providence for Palestine Coalition, received 75 percent of the vote, with 81 of 82 polling places partially counted. The measure does not name Israel specifically.
David Morales, Providence’s recently elected democratic socialist mayor, campaigned in favor of the measure, and has promised to enforce it. His failed primary opponent Republican incumbent Mayor Brett Smiley campaigned against the issue alongside the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.
But not all Jewish Americans agreed, with many voters backing the measure.
“Oh hey the ballot question to divest Providence’s pension funds from genocide and apartheid passed with 75% of the vote, and is winning in every single precinct, including across Providence’s very Jewish East Side,” organizer and New Republic contributing editor Aaron Regunberg wrote online.
“The measure in Providence to divest pension funds from any foreign country committing human rights abuses is dominating in Jewish precincts,” Drop Site News editor Ryan Grim noted. “The narrative about Jewish voters told by the national media simply isn’t right.”