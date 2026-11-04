Providence Becomes Largest American City to Vote to Divest From Israel

Hegseth was reportedly hoping Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn would be elected the state’s governor so that she could appoint him to fill the seat. That way, he could have a graceful exit and avoid the mess of being impeached or fired. Blackburn did win her race, but Hegseth would still face competition from other hopefuls such as Republican Representative Tim Burchett, who campaigned for Blackburn.

If Hegseth goes, one of CBS’s sources said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be a possible replacement, and could get a speedy confirmation by the lame-duck Republican Senate before the end of the year.

Trump hasn’t made his decision yet, however, and some of CBS’s sources in the White House think that he might direct blame at other military leaders, such as Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, or Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement that Hegseth had Trump’s full confidence, praising military efforts in Venezuela and the Iran war while also touting Hegseth’s attacks on “DEI and woke ideology.”