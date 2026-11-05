The Surreal Has Become Real in Texas

No doubt Texas Democrats can thank national tailwinds for a good portion of their success last night, but Texas Republicans also had to contend with the slow erosion of people’s quality of life under their watch for the past 30-plus years. From the 1990s onward, they were the beneficiaries of a truly globalized economy: Allied with oil magnates, crossbred with neoconservative hegemony in Washington, and drawing boundless corporate investments at the expense of people’s everyday existence, all while blaming immigrants of basically every nationality for their own utter malfeasance.

Elon Musk burned at least $212 million to keep it that way (while reportedly seeking to purchase an entire state park). Pennsylvania billionaire Jeffrey Yass spent $12 million-plus to privatize Texas’s school system. The oil industry has for years “deferred” environmental fines while engorging itself on state grants, effectively reshuffling money back to itself, all under the auspices of GOP leaders.

Ken Paxton was in many ways the poster boy of this generalized—metastasized—corruption. The top of the ticket deserves most of the blame here; beyond his seeming inability to recoup his primary opponent’s country club Republican base, he also ran a “swagless” campaign, per Texas Monthly. But Abbott was part and parcel of the late Texas GOP, the sun around which apparatchiks obediently revolved. On my way to Cactus Cove last night, my rideshare driver was preoccupied by recurring calls from her aunt, who was trying to help her pay her electric bill, which she’d already restructured to pay in chunks. “It’s those new data centers,” she told me, exasperated—which Abbott had welcomed with open arms, no questions asked, until the backlash had reached a fever pitch. (Evidently, Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI’s endorsements for his “guardrails” on the industry didn’t win voters over.)