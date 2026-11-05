Leaks Target Stephen Miller After Republican Wipeout This Election

According to The Wall Street Journal, first lady Melania Trump at one point complained to President Trump that people she knew were getting deported, leading the president to tell his aides that Miller’s aggressive deportation plans were going too far.

Another report in The New York Times noted that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, herself potentially on the chopping block after Republicans’ election fiasco, was not a fan of Miller’s heavy-handed immigration approach, and had tried for months to get Trump to take a different route.

After federal immigration agents killed nurse Alex Pretti in January, Miller joined then–Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in calling the Minneapolis nurse a “domestic terrorist,” which didn’t go over well with the rest of the White House. Trump, worried about the video of Pretti’s death, told his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to distance him from Miller’s and Noem’s comments, and told immigration czar Tom Homan to go to Minnesota to fix the situation. After that, Democrats took the edge in polls about immigration policy.