Leaks Target Stephen Miller After Republican Wipeout This Election
Someone is leaking critical reports about the chief architect of Trump’s immigration crackdown.
After Republicans were soundly defeated in Tuesday’s midterm elections, the GOP’s knives are coming out for Stephen Miller.
Leaks from within the Trump administration are targeting the White House adviser and deputy chief of staff for policy, with unnamed sources attacking him.
According to The Wall Street Journal, first lady Melania Trump at one point complained to President Trump that people she knew were getting deported, leading the president to tell his aides that Miller’s aggressive deportation plans were going too far.
Another report in The New York Times noted that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, herself potentially on the chopping block after Republicans’ election fiasco, was not a fan of Miller’s heavy-handed immigration approach, and had tried for months to get Trump to take a different route.
After federal immigration agents killed nurse Alex Pretti in January, Miller joined then–Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in calling the Minneapolis nurse a “domestic terrorist,” which didn’t go over well with the rest of the White House. Trump, worried about the video of Pretti’s death, told his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to distance him from Miller’s and Noem’s comments, and told immigration czar Tom Homan to go to Minnesota to fix the situation. After that, Democrats took the edge in polls about immigration policy.
The fact that Republicans are bringing this up now, following devastating losses in previously safe, deep-red areas, suggests that they want Miller out. They have good reasons, but they should have done this a long time ago.
Miller’s racism and anti-immigrant xenophobia were well known, even going back to Trump’s first term. He has long sought to unleash the full power of government might against immigrants that he deems less than human, despite his own Russian Jewish ancestors arriving as refugees. He probably had a hand in Trump’s decision to restrict refugee admission to white South Africans only, even though their refugee status is dubious at best.
Miller’s push for high deportation quotas has given heavy rein to a bloated, overfunded Immigration and Customs Enforcement that engages in violence and oversteps its bounds, even targeting U.S. citizens. It was too much for one acting head of ICE, Todd Lyons, who quit in April due to health issues. The backlash was a major reason why Republicans were pummeled on Tuesday, and if Republicans are now blaming Miller, let’s hope that he is soon shown the door.