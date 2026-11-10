Pete Hegseth Plays Major Victim Card in Weird Speech on Impeachment
Hegseth insisted that the effort to impeach him was really an attack on Donald Trump and U.S. service members.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Tuesday that he was being threatened with impeachment for being too good at his job.
Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth began by denying any wrongdoing and claiming that the United States had actually won victories in both Iran and Venezuela.
“For the first time in American history, a Cabinet secretary overseeing America’s military is being attacked, not for losing conflicts with our enemies, but for winning them. Condemned not for defeat but for military victory,” he said.
Of course, that’s not why he’s being impeached at all: Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s 34-page impeachment resolution accuses Hegseth of committing a slew of impeachable offenses by illegally waging war against Iran, suppressing free speech, ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and overseeing extrajudicial killings and the kidnapping of a foreign leader. Hegseth insisted that these were not only lawful operations, but victories.
Hegseth claimed that efforts to remove him were being championed by “one disgruntled and defeated congressman,” and that people in the media would never admit to the military’s successes because they “hate the president more than [they] love our country or our troops.”
Hegseth also argued that the impeachment efforts were targeting something bigger than just one delusional Defense secretary. “Make no mistake about what is happening. This is not about me,” he said.
“Put the secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow,” he added. “If they want to come for the warriors, they’re going to have to come through me.”
Hegseth’s feeble DARVO manipulation strategy crumbles under the slightest pressure. As valorous of a gesture as that may appear, the only person to blame for the crimes committed by U.S. service members is the guy who ordered them—and his boss.
Speaking of President Donald Trump, Hegseth compared his situation to the president’s previous two impeachments.
“Now they’re trying a third time,” Hegseth said. “This time against a member of his Cabinet. They will fail again. And if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day of the week.”
If impeachment is a badge of honor to Hegseth, it’s no wonder he has such backwards ideas about victories and defeats.