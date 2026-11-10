Pete Hegseth Plays Major Victim Card in Weird Speech on Impeachment

“For the first time in American history, a Cabinet secretary overseeing America’s military is being attacked, not for losing conflicts with our enemies, but for winning them. Condemned not for defeat but for military victory,” he said.

Of course, that’s not why he’s being impeached at all: Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s 34-page impeachment resolution accuses Hegseth of committing a slew of impeachable offenses by illegally waging war against Iran, suppressing free speech, ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and overseeing extrajudicial killings and the kidnapping of a foreign leader. Hegseth insisted that these were not only lawful operations, but victories.

Hegseth claimed that efforts to remove him were being championed by “one disgruntled and defeated congressman,” and that people in the media would never admit to the military’s successes because they “hate the president more than [they] love our country or our troops.”