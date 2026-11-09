Thomas Massie Forces Vote on Impeaching Pete Hegseth

Those eight instances include three counts of waging war on Iran without congressional authorization; ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties; conducting extrajudicial killings with U.S. strikes on so-called “drug boats” in the Southern hemisphere; suppressing free speech by targeting Senator Mark Kelly’s criticism of U.S. military policy; the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro without constitutional or legal authority; and waging war on Yemen without congressional authorization.

Hegseth seems to have lost support from Trump as well as other Republicans in Washington. Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Hegseth was “one of the guys that was most responsible” for the Iran war. On the same day, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he is a “hard yes” for impeachment.

“The so-called ‘secretary of defense’ has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” Jeffries said on ABC’s This Week. “Pete Hegseth has got to go.”