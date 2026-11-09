Thomas Massie Forces Vote on Impeaching Pete Hegseth
Representative Thomas Massie’s articles of impeachment accuse the defense secretary of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Representative Thomas Massie presented eight articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Monday afternoon.
Massie posted his draft resolution hours earlier on X with the message, “I’ve seen some of my colleagues say @SecWar Hegseth has been effective and they agree with the war, so they’ll vote not to impeach. That’s not the question though. The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times.”
Those eight instances include three counts of waging war on Iran without congressional authorization; ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties; conducting extrajudicial killings with U.S. strikes on so-called “drug boats” in the Southern hemisphere; suppressing free speech by targeting Senator Mark Kelly’s criticism of U.S. military policy; the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro without constitutional or legal authority; and waging war on Yemen without congressional authorization.
Hegseth seems to have lost support from Trump as well as other Republicans in Washington. Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Hegseth was “one of the guys that was most responsible” for the Iran war. On the same day, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he is a “hard yes” for impeachment.
“The so-called ‘secretary of defense’ has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” Jeffries said on ABC’s This Week. “Pete Hegseth has got to go.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to avert Hegseth’s impeachment for nearly two months, canceling votes in September until after the midterm elections because he didn’t have enough votes to defeat the vote. Massie’s resolution at the time was privileged, and had Johnson not dismissed the House early, it would have been voted on within two days.
“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” Massie wrote on X Thursday. “Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”
Massie said last Wednesday that Hegseth could avert the vote if he resigned. That may be Hegseth’s plan, as he has called a press conference at the Pentagon Tuesday. He is rumored to be seeking an appointment to Tennessee’s open Senate seat, although Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn has reportedly ruled that out.