Jim Jordan Can’t Keep His Lies About Inflation Straight
The Ohio representative dismissed concerns about high gas prices—and then tried to claim he didn’t.
MAGA Representative Jim Jordan got caught in his own lie while trying to argue that it was actually no big deal that Americans are experiencing skyrocketing gas prices and inflation at the hands of President Trump.
Jordan was questioned by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on how the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has negatively impacted U.S. consumers.
“What about his promise in 2024 that if he was reelected, gas would be under $2 a gallon because of his policies?” asked Collins.
“Well, gas prices were coming down until we had to deal with this situation. But, you know, that’s life. That’s dealing with the world and, you know, the world we live in,” Jordan replied. “I think the country gets the fundamental fact – and I know I understand this – President Trump makes decisions that are in the best interest of our nation, 250 years, greatest country in history.”
“But if someone’s listening to you and they were paying $2.98 a gallon gas before the war started, and now they’re paying $4.53, I mean, saying ‘that’s life’ might not, you know, make them feel better,” Collins replied.
“Those are– those are your words. Not mine. I’m saying–”
“No, you said, ‘That’s life’ just now.”
“This is the situation. This is the situation. They were pursuing a nuclear weapon. They wanted to get there. President Trump said, “I’m not gonna do that.” He ran on that, and he’s taken the appropriate action that I think you want your commander-in-chief to take for the security and safety of America.”
“But he also ran on bringing gas prices to under $2 a gallon.”
“Hopefully, we’ll get there soon. I want– I want gas prices low, too. I mean, we all want gas prices low. Who doesn’t, for goodness sake?”
Jordan’s response was widely ridiculed as a moment that represented the Trump-induced fugue state that many republicans seem to be in, particularly of late as prices get higher and higher with no end to the war in Iran in sight. Just two days ago Vice President JD Vance denied that Trump stated that he didn’t care about Americans’ economic situations “even a little bit” even as there is readily available footage of him saying exactly that.