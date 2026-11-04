Trump Brags About Ballroom After Republican Annihilation in Election
Republicans were just obliterated this election. Donald Trump doesn’t care.
President Trump’s first public speech after a disastrous, resounding midterm election defeat was about the White House ballroom, as he offered the American people deranged ramblings about the only thing he actually seems to care about.
“I doubt there’s a ballroom in the country [with] a 50-foot ceiling,” Trump said outside the construction site of his ballroom on Wednesday, just barely more than 12 hours after Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate in a resounding rejection of his administration’s policies and ideology.
You’d think a president would offer words of encouragement to his party or righteous anger in such a desperate moment. Instead, Trump went full lame-duck mode. “There has never been anything built like this, and it’s for the country, and it’s free, we got it free of charge, thank you very much.… When it’s completed it’ll be the best anywhere in the world.”
The president appeared with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
“Why does Trump spend time on the White House? Well, first of all, it’s very little time. Second of all, I like it. It’s good. For me it’s relaxing.… I love construction,” Trump continued. “That’s what I do, I like beautiful things.”
Trump went on to speak about the ballroom’s kitchen, staircase, roof, and marble veining.
It’s incredible that Trump—who seemed particularly calm at the event—can simply act like nothing happened, after his own unpopular decisions in office resulted in a midterm sweep that could cripple the Republican Party for the next decade. His own vice president, JD Vance, admitted that their war on Iran, the cost of living, inflation, and the administration’s close relationship with Israel lost them the election. But rather than address any of that, the president would prefer to talk about buttresses.