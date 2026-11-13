Democrats Flip Two More Governor’s Offices in Massive Win
Kansas and Alaska will now be led by Democrats.
The midterms may have been more than a week ago, but the Democrats are still racking up wins.
Democrats won the governorships of Kansas and Alaska Thursday night, holding onto the seat in the normally GOP-dominated prairie and flipping a Republican position up north. Cindy Holscher defeated Republican Ty Masterson in Kansas on a narrow 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent margin with 98 percent of votes counted, according to the Associated Press, to take over from fellow Democrat Laura Kelly, who is term-limited.
In Alaska, CNN called the race for Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tompkins, who has 50.2 percent of the vote in his favor in a crowded field. He dwarfed Republican Bernadette Wilson, who only had 28.7 percent with 88 percent of the votes counted. With these two victories, more than 75 percent of Americans will live in states with Democratic governors.
Democrats also control the majority of state legislatures, and have trifectas (control of state legislatures and governorships) in 22 states. That opens the door to progressive legislation including joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which could nullify the Electoral College.
The 2026 midterms have proven to be a sea change in American politics, with Democrats gaining power not just in Congress but also at the state level with majorities they haven’t seen in decades. The question is how they will exercise this power and whether they will seek to undo entrenched conservative policies across the country.