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Democrats Won Control of Congress. Here’s What They Can Do Now.

Democrats have a real chance to do something with their victory this election.

Capitol building
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A blue wave has washed over the nation, as Democrats retake both the House and the Senate and voters across the country offer a resounding rebuke of President Donald Trump and his far-right administration. Democrats have flipped both the House and Senate, and New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries will become the first Black House speaker. Meanwhile, Democratic Senate candidates flipped seven seats previously carried by Trump and the GOP. But now that the Democrats will control Congress in January, what can they do? And will they actually do it?

Impeachment

Let’s start here first, since it’s at the top of everyone’s mind.

Democrats now have the numbers to impeach Trump or any of his Cabinet members. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has headed the disastrous, destructive, and expensive war on Iran, is reportedly the Democratic majority’s top target.

The impeachment process can begin in the House of Representatives with a simple majority, which Democrats now have. The trial then moves to the Senate. To actually convict and remove, they will need a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which means the Democrats will need some Republican votes.

While impeachment of Trump is certainly a possibility, there is a greater likelihood that Democrats will be able to convict and remove someone like Hegseth, who has been losing Republican allies over the course of the Iran war.

Investigations

The Democrats could also open a wide array of investigations into the Trump administration, much like they did last time they controlled the House in 2018.

This is certainly the most corrupt administration in modern history. Some top investigation targets could include:

The Epstein Files

This issue won’t be going anywhere, especially with a Democratic-controlled Congress. The party has called for a renewed push to reopen investigations into the world of infamous sex predator Jeffrey Epstein—and the Trump administration’s botched rollout of the files. Just last week, House Judiciary Democrats released a report on the cover-up, noting that “DOJ and FBI shut down investigations and withheld evidence while claiming no basis to prosecute or even investigate any additional Epstein co-conspirators.”

The UAE chips affair

In May, a firm of Emirati royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave $2 billion to World Liberty Financial Group, a crypto company controlled by the families of Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Two weeks later, the Trump administration completed a deal to give the United Arab Emirates hundreds of thousands of the world’s most valuable AI chips—in an extremely questionable display of ethics.

Jared Kushner

Last month, a new book reported that the president’s son-in-law had his phone hacked during the first Trump administration, which revealed Kushner’s control of foreign slush funds filled by the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. The report exposed how Kushner appeared to make deals with those governments to violently transform Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, and the greater Middle East region.

Trump selling early access to Truth Social

Trump and his aide Natalie Harp were sued in September over the “Truth API” program, which offers Truth Social users early access to posts from government officials in exchange for $100,000 a month. Watchdog groups alleged that Trump is using the media company that he uses as a personal bulletin board to run a pay-to-play scheme, offering crucial information that affects global markets and policy decisions to whoever can afford it.

Heavily Impede the Trump Agenda While Pushing Their Own

At a bare minimum, any Republican bill or policy is all but guaranteed to die in Congress, as Republicans will need Democratic votes every time to pass anything. The Democrats’ majority allows them to go on the offensive, and it has been reported that they have a “First 100 Hours” agenda focused on ending Trump’s antagonistic and expensive foreign tariffs, reviving expired Affordable Care Act health care premium subsidies, and reversing almost $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. They could also make efforts to impede the Iran war.

Unfortunately, to make their bill veto-proof, Democrats will need a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate, meaning they will need Republicans to join them. Whether Trump will veto will depend on his own temperament, as he may be likely to reject legislation from a Democratic Congress in his lame-duck era, regardless of how popular or bipartisan it is.

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Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeachment and Getting Even Aren’t Priorities

After Democrats’ historic victory, why is this how Hakeem Jeffries is responding?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries walks near a door with posters that read "Fighting for an affordable America" and "Vote!"
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Election Day
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Election Day

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries isn’t interested in seeking impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

Speaking on MS NOW’s Morning Joe Wednesday, Jeffries laid out his priorities for his party’s newfound leadership in the House of Representatives.

“The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said.

Ahead of the election results, Jeffries similarly made clear that impeaching Trump was simply not a priority.

“I’ve made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living,” the House minority leader said on Fox News Sunday.

While it’s clear that Democrats have more than their fair share of damage to undo, it’s not clear why they’d need to draw the line at impeaching the most corrupt president in American history. While we’re at it, why not pick off his Cabinet of cronies one by one?

If anything, voters have delivered a clear mandate against Trump’s entire reign of corruption. After two years of Republican control in Congress, and Trump’s disastrous leadership, voters don’t just want to get even—they want everything.

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Mike Johnson Quits Republican Leadership After Midterms Humiliation

The House speaker told staff he will not run for House minority leader.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks into a microphone
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House Speaker Mike Johnson is stepping down from Republican leadership.

The Louisiana Republican announced on Wednesday morning on an all-staff call that he will not run for House minority leader for the new Congress next year, following Tuesday’s historical Democratic landslide takeover of the House of Representatives.

It’s not clear yet if Johnson has anointed a successor to lead the Republican caucus. Representative Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has already thrown his hat into the ring and announced he’s running for House minority leader. According to Punchbowl News, Jordan’s pitch will be that new blood is needed and that he specializes in investigations.

The current number two Republican in the House, Representative Steve Scalise, also announced that he is running for caucus leader.

“Scalise will be announcing his run for Republican leader for the next Congress today,” a source told The Washington Sun. “His number one goal will be to lead the conference back into the majority. He is a proven and tested leader who is ready on day one. He’s spent his career unifying Republicans and he is prepared for the big legislative and oversight battles ahead. The conference knows him, how he fights, and that he’s a trusted leader.”

Johnson’s tenure has been marked by his unwillingness to stand up to President Donald Trump, repeatedly playing dumb about new developments from the White House. Under Johnson’s watch, Trump took away congressional authority from controlling funds and levying tariffs, and Johnson supported—either openly or by inaction—every piece of Trump’s agenda. That proved to doom Republicans on Tuesday, and Johnson’s successor will have to choose between protecting Trump by fighting against an overwhelming Democratic majority, or actually trying to help the American people.

This story has been updated.

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“Trump Did This”: Republicans Reckon With Midterms Wreckage

Republicans are trying to figure out where they go next, after Donald Trump’s brand cost them the midterms.

People celebrate at Troy Jackson’s election night watch party in Maine
Democratic voters in Maine
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Democratic voters in Maine

After the Democrats’ historic landslide victory on Tuesday, Republicans are looking for whom to blame, and uncharacteristically, they are openly pointing the finger at President Donald Trump.

“It sounds a little ironic,” Republican Bobby Charles, who lost Maine’s gubernatorial election, told Politico, “but I am nevertheless optimistic for the future because Trump’s going to be gone in two years.”

The chair of the Licking County Republican Party in Ohio, Matt Dole, told the publication that “there’s a little bit of a reckoning in the Republican Party about where they go.”

“I think you’re going to see a part of the Republican Party advocate for a return to normalcy, which is not repudiating Trump’s ideology and policies, but will repudiate Trump’s style,” Dole said. Licking County is a staunch Republican county in the Buckeye State.

Trump himself was defiant, calling Fox News around midnight to complain that the network’s polls showed that he wasn’t popular. In response, host Bret Baier pointed out that “tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed.”

Trump disagreed, saying, “Well, I don’t know about that,” and he maintained that he had the “greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” despite the disastrous Iran war and faltering economy.

White House adviser Alex Bruesewitz said poor candidates were responsible for Republican losses, slamming them as “uninspiring, lazy, and thoroughly ineffective communicators.” He specifically mentioned Georgia Representative Mike Collins’s failed Senate campaign. But an unnamed Republican operative told Politico that candidate quality was a “lazy excuse.”

“This is more than just one lazy candidate here. I mean, the chair of the … NRCC is losing his election,” the operative said, referring to Representative Richard Hudson losing North Carolina’s 9th congressional district to Democrat Richard Ojeda, the first Democrat to represent the district since 1963.

“We are beyond candidate quality. It’s a bloodbath,” another senior Senate GOP official told Politico. “Trump did this.”

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10 States With Data Centers on the Ballot All Voted to Ban Them

Out of 41 ballot initiatives, just one very local measure in support of data centers passed.

A sign that says, "Water for people not data centers" and another that says, "Freeze AI now" lie on the grass during a protest in San Francisco
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Election Day 2026 revealed just how much of the country loathes Silicon Valley’s data center projects.

Communities across the nation voted on 41 data center-related ballot initiatives on Tuesday. The measures were introduced in California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

At least 33 of those municipalities voted to keep data centers out, according to votes tracked by Data Centers on the Ballot. At least six localities specifically voted to ban data center construction and halt the development of all planned facilities. Just one measure in Harwood, North Dakota, counted as a victory for the industry, as voters decided against restricting data center construction

The vast majority of the data center-related ballot initiatives were introduced and decided in Ohio, which has recently become a buzzing hub of activity for tech companies looking to build the water-zapping facilities. Over the last year, some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent AI firms have poured millions of dollars into races across the state and on both sides of the aisle in an apparent effort to influence the region’s politics.

Exactly why AI-backed money was funneled into the Ohio race boils down to a perfect confluence of factors across the state. Ohio has relatively cheap land, plentiful resources, and enough power plants to fuel the data centers required to support the AI industry’s seemingly imminent boom.

But the same can be said for many other regions in the country. In Kansas, where land is similarly cheap and plentiful, voters adopted some of the most restrictive proposals on the table. One such measure banned the construction of “high-impact data centers” (facilities that use more than 100,000 gallons of water per day) for 10 years, stipulating that the decision could only be reversed by public vote, according to an analysis by Multistate.us.

Mounting evidence that the public actually hates data centers doesn’t bode well for Donald Trump, who has spent months attempting to convince Americans to let the industry build as he cozies up to major tech executives.

Recent polling indicates that the vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, have no interest in permitting the tech industry to build AI facilities in their backyards. An August survey published by Heatmap revealed that 75 percent of the public opposes data center development in their communities.

More jurisdictions are expected to take a stance on the issue in the coming weeks. Voters in Arkansas and North Dakota will vote on whether to finance or prohibit data centers on December 1 and December 15, respectively.

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