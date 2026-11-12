Massie Trolls Mike Johnson for “Crashing Out” Over Epstein Files Act
Representative Thomas Massie has forced a vote on a new Epstein files bill. Republican leader Mike Johnson is furious.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is clearly bothered after fellow Republican Representative Thomas Massie forced a vote on the second Epstein Files Transparency Act, accusing Massie of staging a “political stunt.”
Johnson’s rebuke came one day after Massie secured enough signatures via discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II—which would allow members of Congress, attorneys general, and survivors to sue the Department of Justice for failing to comply with the original EFTA.
“Mr. Massie got 218 signatures for this Epstein bill to come to the floor.... Are you gonna try to fight this at all?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Johnson.
“I have never fought getting the Epstein files out—” Johnson replied.
“But you fought that bill, the last bill.”
“What we tried to do all along is maintain principle and balance to protect the victims. I was concerned with their original gambit, which by the way, Thomas Massie did for attention,” Johnson said, arguing that Massie could have brought up the files while Biden was president. “All those files sat completely dormant … for the entire Biden administration.... They did this to go after President Trump.”
“Do you support this bill?” Raju asked.
“I haven’t seen this discharge, this is Thomas Massie trying to get attention again.... He’s just trying to cause chaos on the way out. We have always, I have always been for full transparency of the Epstein files,” Johnson said, refusing to answer the question.
Johnson’s diatribe caught Massie’s attention.
“Speaker of the House crashing out when asked about our new EFTA-II bill that will allow State Attorneys General to prosecute Epstein’s coconspirators, give survivors access to their files, and force the DOJ to release files they’re illegally withholding,” he commented on Raju’s interview with Johnson.
While the Justice Department claims to have withheld about three million files to protect victims, there are still questions about missing files and whose names were on them.