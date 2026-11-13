Walmart Holiday Basket Gets Even Sadder as Trump Tanks Economy

These changes can’t hide the fact that the items from last year’s basket have only gotten more expensive. A year ago, the items included in Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal Basket cost a total of $35.51. Now they cost a total of roughly $39.72.

By comparison, the company’s original Holiday Meal, launched in 2024, included 29 items and served eight people for less than $7 per person. The items in that holiday basket now cost roughly $63.45, increasing drastically from the $55 price tag at its debut. The 2026 basket does not include certain items from the original, including onions, carrots, celery, seasoning, pecan pie, or cranberry sauce.

Increasing prices are a direct result of spiking energy costs from Trump’s war against Iran, as well as his disastrous tariff policies. As of October 2026, the estimated year-over-year headline inflation rate has risen to 4 percent. The producer price index rose 0.3 percent in October, putting the annual rate at 6.5 percent, the highest rate in four years. Policymakers are beginning to worry that inflation is so widespread that it’s even starting to affect categories that are not driven by oil prices or tariffs, CNBC reported Thursday.