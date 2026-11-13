Walmart Holiday Basket Gets Even Sadder as Trump Tanks Economy
Democrats have their work cut out for them.
A year ago, President Donald Trump lied to Americans about how much Thanksgiving dinner would cost them—now the prices have only gotten worse.
Last holiday season, Trump plugged Walmart’s yearly Holiday Meal promotion as proof he’d beaten the Democrats on low prices. Spoiler alert: That wasn’t true at all. Fast-forward a year, and Walmart has unveiled its newest holiday promotion, which offers a snapshot of Trump’s crumbling economy.
Walmart’s newly unveiled 2026 Holiday Meal contains 17 products and can feed a crowd of 10 for a record-low price of $3.50 per person. Walmart claims that this year, shoppers will receive 18 percent more items than last year, and a 12 percent lower price for the same items compared with last year.
A quick trip to Walmart’s website, however, reveals that the price of the company’s Holiday Meal has decreased by swapping the items for cheaper options, and forgoing cooking and holiday staples.
While this year’s basket has more products than the 2025 Holiday Meal, which contained only 15 products and boasted feeding 10 people for less than $4 per person, the newer iteration scraps carrots and macaroni and cheese, adding corn muffin mix, sweet potatoes, mini marshmallows, and whipped topping instead.
These changes can’t hide the fact that the items from last year’s basket have only gotten more expensive. A year ago, the items included in Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal Basket cost a total of $35.51. Now they cost a total of roughly $39.72.
By comparison, the company’s original Holiday Meal, launched in 2024, included 29 items and served eight people for less than $7 per person. The items in that holiday basket now cost roughly $63.45, increasing drastically from the $55 price tag at its debut. The 2026 basket does not include certain items from the original, including onions, carrots, celery, seasoning, pecan pie, or cranberry sauce.
Increasing prices are a direct result of spiking energy costs from Trump’s war against Iran, as well as his disastrous tariff policies. As of October 2026, the estimated year-over-year headline inflation rate has risen to 4 percent. The producer price index rose 0.3 percent in October, putting the annual rate at 6.5 percent, the highest rate in four years. Policymakers are beginning to worry that inflation is so widespread that it’s even starting to affect categories that are not driven by oil prices or tariffs, CNBC reported Thursday.
Clearly, Americans have no illusions about how Trump’s policies have affected prices. Last week, voters issued a stunning rebuke of Republican leadership by flipping both the House and Senate blue in the midterm elections. American voters continue to be interested in affordability. At Walmart, they might get it, but with Trump, they certainly won’t.