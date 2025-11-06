Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Fact-Checked Over Brag About Walmart’s Cheap Thanksgiving Dinner

There’s a major catch to Donald Trump’s boast.

Donald Trump raises his fist while standing on stage at the American Business Forum
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

President Donald Trump can’t convince voters that he’s making life more affordable, so now he’s resorted to lying to Americans about how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost. 

Following sweeping election losses for Republicans Tuesday, it’s never been more clear that the GOP has lost sight of issues that actually matter to Americans—namely, affordability. But rather than address constituents’ actual concerns, Trump took to Truth Social Thursday morning to plug Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal as a sign that voters were mistaken about wanting lower prices.

“2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart. My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats ‘affordability’ issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!” Trump wrote

But Trump’s claim wasn’t the whole truth, not even sort of. 

Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal contains only 15 items, while the company’s 2024 Holiday Meal included 29 items. This year’s basket nixes multiple Thanksgiving staples including pecan pie, cranberry sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows, corn muffin mix, as well as fresh sweet potatoes, celery, and onions. Additionally, many of the name-brand items have been replaced by Walmart’s Great Value items. 

A quick trip to Walmart’s website revealed that while the price of Walmart’s Holiday Meal has decreased by removing items, the actual grocery prices have remained pretty much the same.  

Walmart’s 2024 Holiday Meal served eight people for less than $7 per person, placing the total cost at around $55. According to the retail giant’s website, last year’s haul with this year’s prices would actually cost about $52.43 before sales tax, which totals to about $6.50 per person. 

Walmart CEO John Furner wrote in a statement that Walmart’s 2025 Holiday Meal, which costs a total of $35.51, was 25 percent less than the cost of the 2024 Holiday Meal. The company’s new seasonal offering claims to serve 10 people for less than $4 per person. 

In a meeting with Republican lawmakers Wednesday, Trump reportedly underscored that if they wanted to win elections, then they needed to emphasize his economic accomplishments—though in his own address about the economy later that day, Trump repeatedly strayed off this topic. 

It is hard to believe that the Trump administration actually cares about feeding vulnerable Americans, as the White House has threatened to upend SNAP benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown, agreeing to pay only half for November. 

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Democrats Sweep Connecticut, Flipping Nearly 30 Towns Blue Again

If you look closely at local elections, the warnings signs for Republicans are everywhere.

Connecticut state Capitol
Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images
Connecticut state Capitol

Tuesday’s elections saw big Democratic wins in a lot of small towns: In 29 Connecticut cities and towns, residents flipped local leadership from red to blue.

Governor Ned Lamont and Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves celebrated the wins as a blue wave.

“That is remarkable. That is historic, and we did it with a broad spectrum of folks in the electorate,” said Alves to the CT Mirror. “We had moderate candidates, we have progressive candidates. We are the big-tent party.”

In Connecticut, Democrats now control local government in 102 of the state’s 169 cities and towns, as well as two-third of the seats in the General Assembly, and every constitutional office like governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Chris Anderson, the local Democratic chair of a district that flipped blue, said this was a sign the electorate was rejecting what’s happening nationally. “This was an absolute referendum on the direction that the city and country is going. New Britain voters, for the first time in a very long time, elected Democrats to represent every single seat in the city,” Anderson said.

Connecticut’s races point to the broader pattern observed in the recent off-year elections across the country: Voters are rejecting Trumpism. This leftward course-correction from the 2024 elections isn’t altogether unexpected; usually, the out-of-power party gains back ground in the midterms. But with a rightward shift observed across the U.S. in 2024, Democrats are hungry for confirmation that they could take back power in Congress in 2026.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Pennsylvania Democrats Just Broke a Century-Long Losing Streak

A borough in Pennsylvania elected its first Democratic mayor in 113 years.

A "vote" sign near a polling station in Scranton, Pennsylvania
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democrats’ blue wave this week swelled into areas of the country that haven’t voted liberal in more than a century.

Beaver County elected Democrat Lincoln Kretchmar as its new mayor Tuesday, ending a 113-year losing streak in the Pennsylvania commonwealth.

The shock win followed a national trend, as people across the country voted blue on Election Day, securing major wins in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, and Georgia. The massive turnout—and the pro-Democrat results—have been interpreted as a nationwide reaction to Donald Trump’s second term policies.

In Beaver County, local anti-Republican sentiment was just strong enough to oust Republican incumbent Thomas Todd Hamilton by a margin of 13 votes. In the end, Kretchmar received 917 votes compared to Hamilton’s 904. Incredibly, the mayor before Hamilton—Robert Linn—served a whopping 58 years in office, first entering City Hall in 1946.

It remains to be seen whether Beaver County’s twisting political perspectives could be a bellwether for the larger state of Pennsylvania, which has become an unpredictable swing state in presidential elections since Trump won over its electorate in 2016.

Democrats in the borough were ecstatic by the sudden shift in fate for their local party.

“We were very excited with all our wins up and down the ticket on Tuesday evening,” Erin Gabriel, chair of the Beaver County Democratic Committee, told Newsweek. “Voters were certainly responding to the high cost of living and increasing affordability crisis. Our new Mayor-Elect was especially effective in his response to a recent tax increase in Beaver Boro and voters really responded to his calls for more transparency in government.”

“At a time when Republicans are focused on tearing things down it’s been Democrats lifting up our neighbors and communities. Voters can see that clearly and responded emphatically on Tuesday across the country,” Gabriel added.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Officials Admit Math Error in Plan to Gut SNAP Funding

The Trump administration will fund the food stamp program more than initially planned, thanks to a fact-check on its math.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins points to a graph chart on SNAP benefits during a news conference on Capitol Hill on October 31, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins points to a chart on SNAP benefits during a news conference on Capitol Hill on October 31.

The Trump administration has “found more room” in the SNAP contingency fund and will only be cutting benefits by 35 percent, the USDA said Wednesday.

The USDA had previously announced a plan to cut the food stamp program by 50 percent—so why did they suddenly change their tune? The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities released a report Wednesday that concluded that the Trump administration, based on their spending plan, planned to release two-thirds of the contingency fund—only about $3 billion, compared to the $4.65 billion available.

The CBPP quickly filed their findings in court, and the USDA then said they would fix the “error.”

“Further analysis found more room in the contingency,” a USDA spokesperson told Axios. “All of this would be solved if Senate Democrats vote to reopen the government.”

The USDA had initially said, after being ordered by a court, that it would only fund 50 percent of SNAP benefits for November, and that the benefits could take months to be paid out. Then, adding to the confusion, President Trump went on Truth Social to say that benefits wouldn’t be paid out at all, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to write off as a misunderstanding.

There’s no way to know whether the USDA made a genuine mistake or purposefully tried to shortchange families. But when it comes to how the money is paid out, some states believe that the administration is delaying payouts unnecessarily. In a letter to the agency, Pennsylvania said USDA had chosen the “most complex and labor-intensive approach possible” to issue the benefits, according to CNN.

What’s more, the courts have already affirmed that there’s no legal reason for the USDA to cut benefits at all: It could transfer funds from other food assistance programs, like it did earlier this month with WIC, the child nutrition program, to provide families with their full November payments.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

DOJ Admits to Republicans That Epstein Files Are Even Worse for Trump

Details in the files are reportedly even more damning for Donald Trump than previously indicated—and it was already bad.

A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands stands in front of the Capitol
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Rumors about Donald Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein have gripped the Republican Party.

A few conservative representatives with ties to the FBI and the Justice Department have spilled that the true details of the Epstein files are “worse” for Trump than previously reported, according to journalist David Schuster.

Michael Wolff, a longtime chronicler of Trump’s White House who conducted extensive interviews with Epstein prior to his death, told The Daily Beast last month that Epstein had shown him photos of Trump with half-naked “young girls” in his lap.

These rumors have galvanized into a legitimate movement among Republicans, who are now, Schuster wrote on X Wednesday night, clamoring for the files’ full release.

For months, just four Republicans had penned their signatures on a discharge petition demanding transparency into the investigation of the pedophilic sex trafficker and his potential associates. Those conservative lawmakers include Representatives Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.

Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won the special election in Arizona in September, has also vowed to sign the bipartisan petition. She’s the last signature that the House needs to force a vote on the issue—and Speaker Mike Johnson has conveniently refused to swear her in for more than a month.

But the disturbing new rumor has dredged up far more support, with “more than 100 Republicans” planning to vote alongside Democrats in an effort to “get in front of what’s coming,” reported Schuster.

The Trump administration has failed at every turn to mitigate anxieties about the president’s longtime friendship with the child sex criminal. The typically bombastic Attorney General Pam Bondi was silent when asked about the photos during a Senate hearing last month, a choice that further “spooked” several GOP lawmakers, with many interpreting her nonresponse as a very vocal “yes.”

“The question is, did the FBI find those photographs that have been discussed publicly by a witness who claimed that Jeffrey Epstein showed them to him?” asked Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in early October.

But Bondi could only blink with her mouth agape.

“You don’t know anything about that?” Whitehouse said. “OK.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Shutdown Hits 40 Major Airports—Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Here’s the full list of airports that will see reduced flights during the government shutdown.

People wait in a long security checkpoint George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
MARK FELIX/AFP/Getty Images
People wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, which is set to have reduced flights as the government shutdown continues.

Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that flights would be cut 10 percent at 40 U.S. airports due to the government shutdown beginning this week, complicating Thanksgiving travel later this month.

“We had a gut check of what is our job,” Duffy said, adding that a confidential document showed that the impact of the shutdown was hurting air traffic controllers’ ability to perform safely. “Our job is to make sure we make the hard decisions to continue to keep the airspace safe.”

The FAA told major carriers that cuts would start at 4 percent on Friday and go up to 5 percent Saturday and 6 percent Sunday before reaching 10 percent next week, sources in the air industry told Reuters. International flights are exempted from the cuts.

While the 40 airports were not named, CBS News reported the expected list of airports:

  1. Anchorage International (ANC)
  2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)
  3. Boston Logan International (BOS)
  4. Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)
  5. Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)
  6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)
  7. Dallas Love (DAL)
  8. Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)
  9. Denver International (DEN)
  10. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
  11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)
  12. Newark Liberty International (EWR)
  13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)
  14. Honolulu International (HNL)
  15. Houston Hobby (HOU)
  16. Washington Dulles International (IAD)
  17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)
  18. Indianapolis International (IND)
  19. New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)
  20. Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)
  21. Los Angeles International (LAX)
  22. New York LaGuardia (LGA)
  23. Orlando International (MCO)
  24. Chicago Midway (MDW)
  25. Memphis International (MEM)
  26. Miami International (MIA)
  27. Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP)
  28. Oakland International (OAK)
  29. Ontario International (ONT)
  30. Chicago O`Hare International (ORD)
  31. Portland International (PDX)
  32. Philadelphia International (PHL)
  33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)
  34. San Diego International (SAN)
  35. Louisville International (SDF)
  36. Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)
  37. San Francisco International (SFO)
  38. Salt Lake City International (SLC)
  39. Teterboro (TEB)
  40. Tampa International (TPA)

The cuts come as a result of 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents having to work without pay, and Duffy blamed Democrats, saying that flights would be fully restored if Democrats reopened the government. Already, 3.2 million air travelers have had to deal with flight delays and cancellations.

Duffy is echoing the same Republican line throughout the 36-day record shutdown to blame the other party. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to reopen the House or swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election more than a month ago.

The GOP refuses to budge on extending health care subsidies, and instead of coming to a deal that gets Senate Democrats on board, Trump wants to ram through a government funding bill by getting rid of the filibuster, which would hurt Republicans in the long term. Tuesday’s election results show that the American public blames the GOP not just for the shutdown but for everything else wrong in the country, and maybe Republicans ought to change their behavior.

Meanwhile, one part of the government is still working as usual:
Confirmed: ICE Is Arresting American Citizens—and Lying About It
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Orders DOD to Get Ready to Invade Nigeria “Guns a-Blazing”

Donald Trump has prided himself on bringing “peace” to multiple countries.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at a podium
John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Donald Trump won’t stop threatening to invade Nigeria “guns a-blazin’.”

In a video posted to Truth Social Wednesday evening, the president doubled down on a warning to the Nigerian government—by reading his own Truth Social post from earlier this week practically verbatim.

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria. We’re gonna do things to Nigeria that Nigeria’s not gonna be happy about, and may very well go into that now-disgraced country guns a-blazin’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities,” Trump said.

“I’m hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. These are cherished people, these are great people.”

The supposed peacemaker president seems to be trying to double-dip on his warmongering content, as he already posted this exact sentiment over the weekend. Only then, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had jumped into the comments to deliver a “Yes sir.”

Last week, the president designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” after watching a Fox News segment about the killing of Christians by Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s branch in West Africa. But experts on the violence in Nigeria have suggested that Christians aren’t specifically being targeted at all and that far more jihadists have been killed by terror groups there.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that responding to the mass killings in Nigeria “could” involve sending U.S. troops. “I envisage a lot of things,” he said.

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, told CNN Monday that the government was “shocked” by Trump’s apparent plan to invade.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

MTG Responds to Report She May Run for President in 2028

President Marjorie Taylor Greene … ?

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to a reporter in the Capitol.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene—and her boyfriend—are trying to set the record straight about whether she’s running for president in 2028.

D.C.-based outlet NOTUS, citing four anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that the controversial MAGA congresswoman was “telling people she wants to run for president in 2028” and that she has a donor network capable of pushing her through the primary.

MTG clarified on X, calling NOTUS a gossip blog and sharing a text she sent to the reporter: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer? … Once again, you publish baseless gossip.”

X screenshot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG Here’s my text response to Reese Gorman at Notus. Apparently Notus is a gossip blog, shame on the editor. “Sources.” Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate. And I would like to pass bills and appropriations for my current job.

Her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, a correspondent with right-wing media network Real America’s Voice, corroborated her account. “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE,” he wrote.

Recently, MTG has been charting her own course—one that, in a shock to her usual MAGA bedfellows and her detractors alike, has been very critical of Republican Party dogma. She’s been on a bit of a national media tour, going on mainstream programs like The View and Real Time With Bill Maher to express her disappointment with current Republican policy.

Greene has been a vocal supporter of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and unlike many of her colleagues, didn’t drop the issue after the GOP had successfully regained power by using trafficked girls as a talking point. She’s also spoken in favor of extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, and laid the blame on her own team for the shutdown.

“Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan,” Greene wrote on X about the ACA last month. “But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Nancy Pelosi Takes a Hint, Announces She Won’t Run for Reelection

The House speaker emerita will not run for reelection, allowing a new generation to step up.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiles while standing outside at an event
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Nancy Pelosi is making room for a new generation of Democrats.
The former House speaker announced Thursday she will retire at the end of her current term. She will exit when her term expires in 2027 after a remarkable 39 years in office.
“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said in a video statement posted to X. “As we go forward my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history, we have made progress, we have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”
The San Francisco lawmaker was first elected to Congress in 1987, representing the city through the AIDS crisis, the legalization of gay marriage, and the rise of Silicon Valley. In 2007, she became one of the most powerful women in U.S. history when she was elected as the first—and to this day the only—female speaker of the House.
Even as her significance atop the party dwindled in her final years in office, Pelosi held an unparalleled influence: she played a critical role in pushing President Joe Biden off the ticket after he floundered during a live debate with Donald Trump in July 2024, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the party nomination.
But at 85 years old, Pelosi has become a symbol of an aging Congress. For years, she has resisted calls to remove herself from office to make way for younger party members in California District 11. Calls for older lawmakers to retire have grown louder in the past two years, after Representatives Gerry Connolly and Dianne Feinstein (a close friend of Pelosi’s) died in office, leaving Democrats short on critical votes.
Already, there are two young-ish Democrats vying to replace her. Representative Sara Jacobs, who currently represents California District 51 (the region north of San Diego), is Pelosi’s protégée. Jacobs comes from a billionaire family and has years of experience under Democratic titans familiar to Pelosi and her politics, such as Hillary Clinton.
The opposition: Saikat Chakrabarti, co-author of the Green New Deal. The 39-year-old multimillionaire also has experience in Washington, albeit from a very different corner of the liberal party. He served as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first chief of staff and also worked on Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Pelosi’s exit will also pass the mantle of Democratic party leadership to a class of Capitol Hill politicians that she has spent years mentoring, led by Representative Hakeem Jeffries.
This story has been updated.
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Ted Cruz Freaks Out on Fox News About Election Disaster

The Texas senator knows this election was a giant warning sign for Republicans.

Senator Ted Cruz looks down
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz is not handling Tuesday’s election results well, complaining to Sean Hannity that the results were “an electoral blowout.”

“The results in New Jersey were disastrous. The results in Virginia were terrible. The results in New York—comrade Mamdani is the face of the Democrat Party,” Cruz said Wednesday evening, calling New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani “an actual Communist jihadist.”

Late Monday night, as voters prepared to go to the polls, Cruz had used those exact words in a meme posted to his X profile, calling the election choice for New Yorkers “an easy one.” Since then, he seems to have been caught off guard by the results in the Big Apple, but at least he’s acknowledging what happened, unlike some of his fellow Republicans.

Vice President JD Vance tried to pretend that Republicans didn’t lose in some of the reddest districts in the country, President Trump refused to take responsibility, and House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed Republican losses as blue states and blue cities voting blue. Two days after the elections, there’s very little to suggest that Trump or the GOP will try to change their policies to avoid bigger losses next year or in 2028.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington