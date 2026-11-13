Bessent Publicly Throws Lutnick Under the Bus as Nvidia Scandal Grows
The knives are out for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the Nvidia chips spying scandal.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent placed blame for the Trump administration’s inaction regarding Megaspeed, the Chinese firm at the center of the Nvidia spying scandal, solely on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
“There’ve been reports that there was some tension between you and Secretary Lutnick about why Megaspeed was not placed on the Entity List,” Bessent was asked on Friday morning on CNBC. “Could Treasury have done that? Was it only Lutnick that could’ve done that?”
“I can tell you there was coordination. It was Treasury, War, [the U.S. trade representative], and State. They were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months. But Commerce has the pen,” Bessent replied. “You will have to ask [Lutnick] about their internal process.”
Questions are swirling about Lutnick’s close relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently stepped down over reports of his affair with Megaspeed executive (and suspected Chinese intelligence asset) Alice Huang. The Commerce Department did not list Megaspeed on its Entity List, which restricts U.S. technology from foreign businesses believed to pose a national security risk. In fact, the department has added no businesses to the list since October 2025, despite Megaspeed long being under investigation.
The Trump administration was aware for at least a year that Alice Huang was likely working on behalf of the Chinese government. And yet, according to Bessent and multiple other sources, Lutnick actually spent the year going out of his way not to target Megaspeed and stop it from sending Nvidia chips to China. Lutnick has finally agreed to testify in Congress about the scandal.
“The obvious question is why did [Lutnick] choose to sell advanced chips?” Republican Senator John Kennedy told Politico Wednesday. “Secretary Lutnick needs to answer that in front of God and country. If I were he, I’d call a press conference this afternoon and explain what happened and why he agreed to sell them chips, and I would stop doing it.”