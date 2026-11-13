Bessent Publicly Throws Lutnick Under the Bus as Nvidia Scandal Grows

“Well, your first question assumes something that I have never said, and that I don’t know to be true,” Blanche replied. “So you assume that DOJ learns that she is in fact a spy—I have not, nobody said that, I certainly haven’t said that. All I said … is that of course DOJ’s investigators are looking at it. There’s no conclusions reached … around who she is or is not.”

Todd Blanche suggests that perhaps Alice Huang isn't really a spy after all and says he has no concerns about Lutnick's alleged involvement in the Nvidia scandal



(they are circling the wagons!) pic.twitter.com/1DsJB0zrzi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2026

This raises further questions about the Trump administration’s handling of the scandal. According to The New York Times, President Trump reportedly knew about the intelligence reports on Huang’s affair—and the fact that she was an alleged honeypot—for months. U.S. intelligence had had Alice Huang under surveillance for more than a year, and State Secretary Marco Rubio personally informed Trump about it again after the president invited Huang to join him on his trip to Beijing. The two traveled together to China anyway. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly spent the last year trying to avoid targeting Megaspeed.

Nvidia is the most powerful artificial intelligence company in the world, with 90 percent of the market share of the chips that power the vast majority of AI. The Trump administration knew that U.S. intelligence was reporting that Jensen Huang was likely compromised by the Chinese government. But Blanche’s answers suggest that the Trump administration is moving to protect Huang, who is a good friend of Trump—even as he resigned from his post at Nvidia on Thursday as his third cheating scandal was exposed.