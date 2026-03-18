Democrats Take Aim at Kristi Noem’s Alleged Lover in New Probe
Three senior House Democrats asked the Department of Homeland Security to preserve documents related to Corey Lewandowski.
Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s love life is getting placed under the microscope.
The ranking Democrats of three House committees called on DHS’s inspector general to investigate Noem’s rumored beau, ex-special-employee Corey Lewandowski, and his influence over the national security agency’s contracts.
In a separate joint notice, they also wrote directly to DHS, demanding that agency staffers “preserve all communications and internal records” related to Lewandowski, including social media messages, Signal chats, and other private or personal communications pertaining to DHS matters.
The signed Democrats were Representatives Robert Garcia (Oversight Committee), Rick Larsen (Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure), and Bennie Thompson (Homeland Security Committee).
The trio accused Lewandowski of serving as Noem’s “shadow chief of staff,” a position that they said was beyond the scope of his authority as a special government employee. They specifically requested “all communications and internal records concerning Mr. Lewandowski’s role within the Department, as well as the Department’s practices, policies, and procedures related to contracting, personnel, and the handling of classified materials.”
The memo is just another escalation of the party’s wide-ranging probe into Lewandowski’s behavior. In August, Garcia tasked Noem with explaining Lewandowski’s ongoing tenure at the agency, despite his lapsed employment status. The following month, Garcia wrote again, demanding Lewandowski’s financial disclosures, which he claimed should be made available to the public on the basis that he “meets the qualifications to be a public filer.”
Lewandowski has been tied into the president’s inner fold for years. He served as Donald Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 presidential race, and has since remained a loyal “devotee.”
Noem’s alleged affair with Lewandowski was one of the worst kept secrets in Washington. The pair are practically inseparable, and have been spotted grinding on each other at parties and leaving each others’ apartments despite the fact that they are both married to other people.
The arrangement became such a MAGA meme that the ousted DHS secretary was actually mocked for taking her husband to a black-tie White House event last month instead of Lewandowski.